Registration for the Youth Soccer League will begin this week. The league is sponsored by Monticello-Wayne County Parks and Recreation. Registration will be held at the ASPIRE Center on the following
dates: Tuesday, August 20, 4-8 p.m.; Thursday, August 22, 4-8 p.m.;
and Monday, August 26, 4-8 p.m.
Boys and girls divisions will include: ages three and four; ages
five and six; ages seven through nine; and ages 10 through 13. There
will be evaluation night for children ages seven through nine on
August 29 at 5:30 p.m.
Evaluation night for ages 10-13 will be Thursday, August 29 at 7 p.m.
The first practice for all ages has been set for Thursday, September
5. All practices and games will be held at Memorial Park.
The registration fee is $25 per child. It will cost $20 for each
additional child to register within the immediate family.
For more information, contact the ASPIRE Center at (606) 340-9362.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.