LCADD REGIONAL WATER
MANAGEMENT PLANNING
COUNCIL MEETING
LCADD Regional Water Management Planning Council will meet on Thursday, June 6 at 10 a.m. CT in the large conference room of the district office in Russell Springs.
TURPIN REUNION
The late Willie and Florence (Dodson) Turpin family reunion will be held Sunday, June 9 at the Monticello-Wayne County Memorial Park in the road side shelter house. All relatives are invited to attend. Please bring a covered dish.
PINEY WOODS
MISSION CHURCH VBS AND KICKOFF POOL PARTY
Piney Woods Mission Church will be having a kickoff pool party at the ASPIRE Center on June 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. Vacation Bible School will be held June 11-14 from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly.
POTS & PANS
COOKING CLUB FUNDRAISING YARD SALE
The Pots & Pans Cooking Club, a Wayne County Extension Homemakers' Club, will be having a fundraising yard sale on Saturday, June 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center on Columbia Ave. There is 20 plus members with clothing of all sizes, household goods and lots of miscellaneous items.
WELCOME HOME/REUNION FOR ALL PREVIOUS
MEMBERS OF
THE 623
A welcome home and reunion for all previous members of the 623 from all Batteries (HHB, Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, Service and Support) will be held on June 23 (the adopted birthday of the battalion) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Glasgow Armory, 410 Calvary Drive. Questions can be emailed to 623reunion@gmail.com or find us on Facebook.
HOOKED ON FISHING NOT ON DRUGS KIDS FISHING DERBY
The 14th Hooked on Fishing Not On Drugs kids fishing derby will be held Saturday, June 1 at Cave Lake Event Park on the Nick Cooley Farm located on Hwy. 90. This event is free for kids ages three-high school. Sixteen and under must be accompied by an adult. Adults may fish with a $5 entry fee. Ages 1-6 will fish from 9 to 10 a.m. Ages 7-12 will fish from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Ages 13-highschool will fish from 12-1 p.m. Adults will fish from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Each group needs to register at least 30 minutes before fishing time. Bring your own fishing tackle, bait and drinking water. For additional information call Leroy and Patricia Lay 606-348-7168 or Georgia Burton 606-348-7338.
BRANDY-MATTIE KEITH FAMILY REUNION
The children and family of Brandy and Mattie Keith invite all relatives and friends of the family to attend the 2019 family reunion. The theme is "Brandy-Mattie Keith Family Woven Together With Love" This year's events will be at the Barn at McKinley Farms on West Hwy. 92 in Monticello. Events will begin Friday, June 7 at 4 p.m. with a cookout at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8 will be the Family Country Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. followed by a fun day with lots of games for all ages and a barbecue at 2 p.m. On Sunday, June 9, Bible study starts at 9:30 a.m. and a family and friends potluck lunch will be at 12:45 p.m. Sunday lunch session will start with the Prayer Circle and a group reunion picture at 12:45 p.m. For plans and information call Ellen McKinley at 606-307-2979.
ALL BREED FUN HORSE SHOW
The Wayne County Horseman's Association will be having an all breed fun horse show on Saturday, June 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Monticello-Wayne County Memorial Park. Admission and registration fees apply. A portion of the proceeds from this event supports a WCHA scholarship program. For more information contact Cathy Haproff 307-8478, Kaitlyn Crabtree 307-4622 or Kari Sullivan 307-0623.
BURNSIDE MASONIC LODGE #634 ANNUAL FISH FRY
The Burnside Masonic Lodge #634 annual fish fry will be held Friday, June 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Tucker Family Shelter House on Hwy. 90. The cost is an $8 donation. All proceeds benefit the Lodge's community charities. Everyone is welcome.
POTS AND PANS COOKING CLUB MEETING
The Pots and Pans Cooking Club, a Wayne County Extension Homemakers Club, meets the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room at the Wayne County Extension Office. All are welcome to join.
LCDHD CLASSES
Please visit www.lcdhd.org/calendar for health related community events throughout our 10 county district such as diabetes classes and classes to quit smoking. If you have questions or need more information call 1 (800) 928-4416.
TOPS "TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY"
TOPS weight loss support group meets every Thursday at Immanuel Baptist Church. Weigh-in is at 4:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 5 p.m. You are invited to come take off pounds sensibly.
MONTICELLO WOMAN'S CLUB GFWC KY MEETING
The Monticello Woman's Club GFWC KY meets the first Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Second Life building (the old Cumberland Dairy).
DONATIONS NEEDED FOR THE BUSTER CEMETERY
Donations are needed for the upkeep of the Buster Cemetery at Frog Bottom. Donations are tax deductible. Send donations to: P.O. Box 401, Monticello, Ky. 42633. To inquire about a lot in the cemetery, call (606) 307-4376.
LONG-TERM
CARE OMBUDSMAN PROGRAM
The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program's goal is to help assure that long-term care facility residents live harmoniously with dignity, feeling free to voice complaints or concerns without reprisal. They are in need of volunteers to spend 8-16 hours a month visiting assigned nursing homes to talk with residents and observe conditions. If you are interested in being a volunteer contact the District Long-Term Care Ombudsman at 800-264-7093.
AL-ANON MEETING
An Al-Anon meeting for families of alcoholics or addicts will be held each Monday at 6 p.m. at the Wayne County Hospital conference room.
AWANA
The AWANA Clubs and Youth Ministries of Steubenville Baptist Church are underway. Supper begins at 5:30 p.m. Clubs and small groups will be from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. each Wednesday. For more information, please contact the church at 606-348-5011.
DONATIONS NEEDED FOR OLD CHARITY CEMETERY
It takes donations from all concerned to keep the cemetery maintained. Donations may be mailed to: Old Charity Cemetery Fund, 358 Murl Road, Monticello, KY 42633.
JOIN THE WAYNE COUNTY EXTENSION HOMEMAKERS
Join the fellowship, join the fun, join the Wayne County Extension Homemakers. Learning, leading and serving Wayne County since 1950. For more information call the Extension Office at 606-348-8453.
JORDAN CROUCH MEMORIAL YOUTH CENTER IS OPEN EVERY FRIDAY
The Jordan Crouch Memorial Youth Center is open every Friday night from 6 to 10 p.m. There is two game rooms packed with exciting games that are free to play. There is also a lounge area with free wifi and board games. Hotdogs and popcorn can be purchased for 50 cents each and drinks are $1.
CELEBRATE
RECOVERY
Celebrate Recovery is a free Christ centered recovery program. Celebrate can help with freedom from life's hurts, hang ups and habits, not just substance abuse. Celebrate meets each Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the ASPIRE Center. For more information call 606-340-9362 or email recovery.wayne@gmail.com. Celebrate Recovery is sponsored by Defensive Action Against Drugs and Operation Unite.
MONTICELLO
LIONS CLUB
The Monticello Lions Club meets the first and the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Black Stallion. Everyone is invited.
DON'T LET THEM DIE
Kentuckians struggling with a substance abuse disorder, either themselves or within their families, can call 1-833-859-4357 toll free to speak to a specialist about treatment options and available resources. The specialist will conduct a brief screening assessment in order to connect callers with the most relevant treatment services as quickly as possible. Also check out findhelpnowky.org for help.
MONTICELLO
WAYNE COUNTY E911 BOARD MEETING
The Monticello-Wayne County E911 Board has hereby set the regular monthly meetings of said board to take place the third Thursday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the E911 Dispatch facility at 195 N. Main St. Please consider this as notice for all regular meetings. A notice will be given for any special called meetings of the E911 Board.
PERDEW CEMETERY
The Perdew Cemetery account at Monticello Banking Company has been closed. Donations for upkeep can be deposited at: BB&T Bank-Perdew Cemetery Fund. Bank statements will be available upon request to karaperdew@yahoo.com.
BELL ELEMENTARY SBDM COUNCIL MEETING
The Bell Elementary SBDM Council conducts regular monthly meetings on the last Wednesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. in the school library. All members of the school community and general public are cordially invited to attend.
GIVE ME A REASON DRUG TESTING
Give Me A Reason Drug Testing is a drug prevention initiative designed as a way for youth to avoid peer pressure and give youth a reason to say ‘"no" to drugs. When confronted with drugs, the initiative provides youth an opportunity to say "I can't" use drugs, my parents drug test me. The free saliva based test can be picked up at these locations: Wayne County Health Dept., Wayne County Sheriff's Dept., Monticello Police Dept., F & H Drugs, Silver's Hometown Pharmacy, Adanta, Wayne County Attorney's Office, ASPIRE Center, Wayne County Middle and High School. No name or information is needed to pick up a kit. For more information visit any of the distributing sites, call 278-4925 or visit operationunite.org.
MONTICELLO
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BASED DECISION MAKING COUNCIL MEETING
The Monticello Elementary School Based Decision Making Council conducts regularly scheduled meetings on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the school media center. All members of the school community and general public are cordially invited to attend.
VETERANS AND
FAMILY ASSISTANCE WITH CLAIMS AND MEDALS
State Service Officer Lea Hammond and Chapter Service Officer Joe Morrow are available to assist veterans and their families with claims and information on the second and third Tuesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center. Assistance obtaining medals and DD 214's for veterans or next of kin is available through Bill Rutherford at 20 Robin Lane, Monticello, Ky. or call (606) 340-3142. All services are free of charge.
DAV AND DAV
AUXILIARY
MONTHLY MEETING
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and the DAV Auxiliary meet the first Monday of each month at the Senior Citizens Center. Refreshments are served from 6 to 6:30 p.m. for everyone. DAV and DAV Auxiliary both hold their meetings at 6:30 p.m.
DONATIONS FOR SPANN HILL BAPTIST CHURCH CEMETERY
Donations are being sought for the Spann Hill Baptist Church Cemetery to help with the on-going maintenance and repairs of the cemetery. Many of the graves have no local family to tend to them. We are asking local families and relatives who may have family members buried in the cemetery to please donate. Donations may be made payable to Spann Hill Baptist Church Cemetery c/o Brad Carlton, 526 Dodson Mine Rd., Monticello, Ky. 42633.
WAYNE COUNTY
PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETING
The Wayne County Public Library Board of Trustees meeting will be held the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the library. The public is welcome to attend.
NARCONON
Narconon reminds families that abuse of addictive pharmaceutical drugs is on the rise. Learn to recognize the signs of drug abuse and get your loved ones help if they are at risk. Call Narconon for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all types of drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or go to Prescription-abuse.org.
DONATIONS TO
THE GENEALOGY LIBRARY
The Wayne County Historical Society accepts donations of old pictures, letters and other documents to help preserve the history of the community. Donated documents can also be added to the research files to help others. You can drop off items Tuesday through Friday or call 343-0399.
MONTICELLO MASONIC LODGE
431 MEETING
The Monticello Masonic Lodge 431 meets the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served at 6 p.m.
WALKER EARLY LEARNING CENTER SBDM MEETING
The Walker Early Learning Center SBDM will meet on the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. in the school conference room.
GOSPEL
MUSIC EVERY
SECOND SATURDAY
There is gospel music on the second Saturday of each month starting at 6 p.m. All music players and singers are welcome to perform. Join us at 669 Hwy 3106, house across from old Gamble Brothers on old Hwy 90. For more information call 348-3113
BETHESDA
CEMETERY
DONATIONS NEEDED
Donations are needed for the upkeep of the Bethesda Cemetery. Donations may be sent in care of Aletha Bertram, 1265 Hwy. 858, Monticello, Ky. 42633 or call (606) 307-4577 for more information.
DONATIONS
NEEDED FOR CATRON CEMETERY
Donations are needed for the mowing of the Catron Cemetery. Must pay someone to mow. Donations may be sent to: Logan Catron, 9998 Hwy. 200 Monticello, Ky. 42633.
WAYNE COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER
The Wayne County Senior Citizens Center invites everyone 60 years and older to come and join them from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. There is a variety of activities to choose from including: checkers, puzzles, bingo, pool table, grocery shopping, or just come to socialize. Every third Friday of the month is potluck or an outing if weather permits. Offered everyday is: TV, exercise (on treadmill or bike), well-balanced meals served at 11 a.m., transportation to and from center (outside city limits on certain days of the week), day/afternoon trips, card games, blood pressure checks monthly; health clinic, annually; health and nutrition speakers and other informative speakers. If you have any questions call 348-5811.
churches. For more information, contact pastors: Philip Drake-(606) 307-7797, Bob Duranceau-(606) 348-6294, Bob Schaeffer-(606) 348-5581 or Bishop C. Duncan-(606) 307-7195. Kelvin Upchurch (348-7014) at Living Faith Pentecostal every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
BENCHMARK FAMILY SERVICES FOSTER PARENT ORIENTATION CLASSES
Benchmark Family Services-Foster Care Agency is offering free orientation classes every Tuesday from 5-6 p.m. to anyone interested in becoming a foster parent or wishing to obtain information about fostering. The office is located at 200 S. Vine Street, Somerset. Call (606) 451-9534 to register for the class or to receive a free information packet with no obligation.
WAYNE COUNTY ADULT EDUCATION
Wayne County Adult Education is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. All our services are free. Call 348-5286 for more information.
WAYNE COUNTY HORSEMAN'S ASSOCIATION MEETS FIRST FRIDAY OF EVERY MONTH
The Wayne County Horseman's Association would like to invite you to join them on the first Friday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Rescue Squad building located on Boone Street, Monticello, Ky. Our focus is a shared interest in the horse. Membership, however, does not require horse ownership. There is diversity in our annual activities which include horse shows, monthly trail rides, picnics, Coggins testing, Christmas party and participation in community events. As a result of our fundraising efforts, we provide continuing education scholarships. For more
information, call Connie at 348-8258 or Lynetta at 348-0455.
MT. PISGAH CEMETERY FUND
If you have any family or friends buried in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery and would like to make a donation, donations may be dropped off or mailed to Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Fund, c/o Monticello Bank, P.O. Box 421, Monticello, Ky. 42633. For questions or more information you may call 348-7786.
DONATIONS ARE NEEDED FOR TAYLOR'S GROVE CEMETERY
Donations are needed for the upkeep of the Taylor's Grove Cemetery. If interested in making a donation you can give it to any member of the Cemetery Committee: Danny Morgan, Dennis Piercy or Waylan Piercy or you may mail the donation to 436 Davis Rd., Albany, Ky. 42602.
WAYNE COUNTY FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETINGS
The Wayne County Family Resource Center Advisory Council conducts meetings on the second Wednesday of every other month at 12 noon in the Family Resource Center office at Bell Elementary.
WAYNE COUNTY REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETINGS
The WRW (Wayne Republican Women) meets the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the ASPIRE Center. Everyone interested in attending is welcome. For more information call 348-9250.
DONATIONS TO PLEASANT HILL CEMETERY
If you have loved ones buried in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery and you
would like to help with the mowing this summer then contact any member of the cemetery committee- Glen Bertram. All donations will be appreciated.
SECOND CHANCE OUTREACH CENTER
Second Chance Outreach Center is a non-profit Christ centered addiction recovery program serving your local community. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addictive behaviors please feel free to call 24 hours for a free over the phone consultation or referral at 1-270-384-9548, or visit us at www.2ndchanceoutreach.com.
COMPASSIONATE FRIENDS LAKE CUMBERLAND CHAPTER
A local chapter of The Compassionate Friends has been started in the
Monticello area. The Compassionate Friends is a mutual assistance, self-help organization offering friendship and understanding to families who have experienced the death of a child. The organization welcomes bereaved parents, adult siblings, grandparents, and immediate family members to its meetings. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month at Monticello United Methodist Church, 145 Michigan Avenue at 7 p.m. For additional information contact Jenny West, Chapter Leader at 340-1955.
OPEN GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP
An Open Grief Support Group, hosted by Hospice of Lake Cumberland,
will be held the second Monday of every month from 6-8 p.m., EST at the Hospice of Lake Cumberland Monticello office, located at 1219 North Main Street, Suite 5.
BETHESDA CEMETERY DONATIONS
Donations are needed for the upkeep of the Bethesda Cemetery. To donate send to 1265 Hwy. 858, Monticello, Ky. 42633 or for more information call 348-8190. 606-521-0498 or 606-523-6039.
NEW COVENANT FELLOWSHIP
New Covenant Fellowship, located in the Bell Subdivision, is beginning a church van ministry. Anyone who needs a ride can call (606) 348-1855 or (606) 307-6246. Everyone is welcome.
FUNDS NEEDED FOR UPKEEP OF ROGERS GROVE CEMETERY
If you have relatives buried at Rogers Grove Cemetery, we need funds for the upkeep of the cemetery. Send your donations to: Rogers Grove Cemetery Fund, BB and T Bank, Cumberland Crossing, Monticello, Ky. 42633 or Irene Koontz, 1396 Hwy. 1275 S., Monticello, Ky. 42633.
DONATIONS FOR ALEXANDER CEMETERY
If you have any family or friends buried in Alexander Cemetery, you may make any donations to Alexander Cemetery Mowing Fund c/o First Southern National Bank, PO Box 489, Monticello, KY 42633.
LIFE ABUNDANT MINISTRY HEALING ROOMS
The Life Abundant Ministry (LAM) Healing Rooms are open on Tuesday from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. and on Thursday from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. There is a service on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and a Saturday Intercessory prayer is held at 4:30 p.m. The Life Abundant Ministry healing room provides a different guest speaker every Tuesday evening service. Life Abundant Ministry Healing Rooms is located at 303 South Main Street, Somerset, Ky. For more information call 1-877-LAM-HEAL or 606-677-0088 or check out the website at www.lifeabundantministry.org. You can also e-mail lifeabundant7@windstream.net.
