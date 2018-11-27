SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC
Wayne County Animal Control will be having a spay/neuter clinic on
Sunday, December 2 and Monday December 3. Come by the office November
27-30 to sign up and prepay. Female dogs up to 45 lbs. cost $83.74,
male dogs up to 45 lbs. cost $73.14, female cats is $53 and male cats
is $42.50.
COMMUNITY
MEMORIAL SERVICE
The public is invited to participate in a Community Memorial Service
on Sunday, December 2 at 6 p.m. at Monticello United Methodist
Church. The service will be conducted by Lake Cumberland
Compassionate Friends Chapter. Compassionate Friends is a bereavement
group for parents and grandparents. However, this service is open to
anyone who has lost a loved one at any time. Part of the service will
be assembling and lighting luminaries which will be placed on the
church lawn until 11 p.m. The Memorial Service will begin at 6:30
p.m. In order to prepare the materials I need to know if you plan to
attend and the name of the person(s) you are honoring. Please rsvp to
Jenny by calling 606-307-5182 by Friday, November 30. You are also
invited to bring a picture to display on the memory table. Light
refreshments will be served.
CHRISTMAS
MUSICAL
First Christian Church choir and drama team will present "Hark! The
Angels Sing," a dramatic Christmas Musical created by Dennis and Nan
Allen on December 9 at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The church is located on
Michigan Ave.
SENIOR CITIZENS COMMODITIES
Senior citizens commodities may be picked up at the Senior Citizens
Center on the following days: December 6 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on
December 7 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
ELFIN' AROUND 3K RUN/WALK
An Elfin' Around 3K run/walk will be held on Saturday, December 1 at
11 a.m. starting at the Wayne County Marketplace, 40 South Main St.
There is a registration fee with all proceeds going to the Relay for
Life. For more information visit http://www.facebook.com/
ElfinAroundrunwalk.
TOPS "TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY"
TOPS weight loss support group meets every Thursday at Immanuel
Baptist Church. Weigh-in is at 4:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 5
p.m. You are invited to come take off pounds sensibly.
14TH ANNUAL CASH EXPRESS TOY AND COAT DRIVE FOR KIDS
Cash Express is accepting toys, coats and non perishable food items
to be distributed to families in our community. All donations need to
be received by December 15 in order for them to be delivered in time
for Christmas. Cash Express is located at 33 Asbury Road across from
Pizza Hut. Join them in their parking lot on December 16 as they try
and fill a rescue squad truck with donations.
MONTICELLO
WOMANS CLUB GFWC KY MEETING
The Monticello Womans Club GFWC KY meets the first Monday of the
month at 6:30 p.m. at the Second Life building (the old Cumberland
Dairy).
DONATIONS NEEDED FOR THE BUSTER CEMETERY
Donations are needed for the upkeep of the Buster Cemetery at Frog
Bottom. Donations are tax deductible. Send donations to: P.O. Box
401, Monticello, Ky. 42633.
LONG-TERM CARE OMBUDSMAN
PROGRAM
The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program's goal is to help assure that
long-term care facility residents live harmoniously with dignity,
feeling free to voice complaints or concerns without reprisal. They
are in need of volunteers to spend 8-16 hours a month visiting
assigned nursing homes to talk with residents and observe conditions.
If you are interested in being a volunteer contact the District Long-
Term Care Ombudsman at 800-264-7093.
AL-ANON MEETING
An Al-Anon meeting for families of alcoholics or addicts will be be
held on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Wayne County Hospital conference room.
AWANA
The AWANA Clubs and Youth Ministries of Steubenville Baptist Church
are underway. Supper begins at 5:30 p.m. Clubs and small groups will
be from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. each Wednesday. For more information please
contact the church at 606-348-5011.
JOIN THE WAYNE COUNTY EXTENSION HOMEMAKERS
Join the fellowship, join the fun, join the Wayne County Extension
Homemakers. Learning, leading and serving Wayne County since 1950.
For more information call the Extension Office at 606-348-8453.
JORDAN CROUCH MEMORIAL YOUTH CENTER IS OPEN EVERY FRIDAY
The Jordan Crouch Memorial Youth Center is open every Friday night
from 6 to 10 p.m. There is two game rooms packed with exciting games
that are free to play. There is also a lounge area with free wifi and
board games. Hotdogs and popcorn can be purchased for 50 cents each
and drinks are $1.
CELEBRATE
RECOVERY
Celebrate Recovery is a free Christ centered recovery program.
Celebrate can help with freedom from life's hurts, hang ups and
habits, not just substance abuse. Celebrate meets each Thursday
evening at 6:30 p.m. at the ASPIRE Center. For more information call
606-340-9362 or email recovery.wayne@gmail.com. Celebrate Recovery is
sponsored by Defensive Action Against Drugs and Operation Unite.
MONTICELLO LIONS CLUB
The Monticello Lions Club meets the first and the third Thursday of
each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Black Stallion. Everyone is invited.
DON'T LET
THEM DIE
Kentuckians struggling with a substance abuse disorder, either
themselves or within their families, can call 1-833-859-4357 toll
free to speak to a specialist about treatment options and available
resources. The specialist will conduct a brief screening assessment
in order to connect callers with the most relevant treatment services
as quickly as possible. Also check out findhelpnowky.org for help.
MONTICELLO
WAYNE COUNTY E911 BOARD MEETING
The Monticello-Wayne County E911 Board has hereby set the regular
monthly meetings of said board to take place the third Thursday of
each month at 1:30 p.m. at the E911 Dispatch facility at 195 N. Main
St. Please consider this as notice for all regular meetings. A
notice will be given for any special called meetings of the E911 Board.
PERDEW CEMETERY
The Perdew Cemetery account at Monticello Banking Company has been
closed. Donations for upkeep can be deposited at: BB&T Bank-Perdew
Cemetery Fund. Bank statements will be available upon request to
BELL ELEMENTARY SBDM COUNCIL MEETING
The Bell Elementary SBDM Council conducts regular monthly meetings
on the last Wednesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. in the school
library. All members of the school community and general public are
cordially invited to attend.
NARCONON
Narconon reminds families that abuse of addictive pharmaceutical
drugs is on the rise. Learn to recognize the signs of drug abuse and
get your loved ones help if they are at risk. Call Narconon for a
free brochure on the signs of addiction for all types of drugs.
Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754
or go to Prescription-abuse.org.
GIVE ME A REASON DRUG TESTING
Give Me A Reason Drug Testing is a drug prevention initiative
designed as a way for youth to avoid peer pressure and give youth a
reason to say ‘"no" to drugs. When confronted with drugs, the
initiative provides youth an opportunity to say "I can't" use drugs,
my parents drug test me. The free saliva based test can be picked up
at these locations: Wayne County Health Depart., Wayne County
Sheriff's Depart., Monticello Police Depart., F & H Drugs, Silver's
Hometown Pharmacy, Adanta, Wayne County Attorney's Office, ASPIRE
Center, Wayne County Middle and High School. No name or information
is needed to pick up a kit. For more information visit any of the
distributing sites, call 278-4925 or visit operationunite.org.
MONTICELLO
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BASED DECISION MAKING COUNCIL MEETING
The Monticello Elementary School Based Decision Making Council
conducts regularly scheduled meetings on the fourth Wednesday of
each month at 4 p.m. in the school media center. All members of the
school community and general public are cordially invited to attend.
VETERANS AND
FAMILY ASSISTANCE WITH CLAIMS AND MEDALS
State Service Officer Lea Hammond and Chapter Service Officer Joe
Morrow are available to assist veterans and their families with
claims and information on the second and third Tuesday of each month
from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center. Assistance
obtaining medals and DD 214's for veterans or next of kin is
available through Bill Rutherford at 20 Robin Lane, Monticello, Ky.
or call (606) 340-3142. All services are free of charge
DAV AND DAV
AUXILIARY
MONTHLY MEETING
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and the DAV Auxiliary meet the
first Monday of each month at the Senior Citizens Center.
Refreshments are served from 6 to 6:30 p.m. for everyone. DAV and DAV
Auxiliary both hold their meetings at 6:30 p.m.
DONATIONS FOR SPANN HILL BAPTIST CHURCH CEMETERY
Donations are being sought for the Spann Hill Baptist Church
Cemetery to help with the on-going maintenance and repairs of the
cemetery. Many of the graves have no local family to tend to them.
We are asking local families and relatives who may have family
members buried in the cemetery to please donate. Donations may be
made payable to Spann Hill Baptist Church Cemetery c/o Jonathan
Dobbs, 105 Virginia Jones Road, Monticello, Ky. 42633.
WAYNE COUNTY
PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETING
The Wayne County Public Library Board of Trustees meeting will be
held the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the library. The
public is welcome to attend.
DONATIONS TO
THE GENEALOGY LIBRARY
The Wayne County Historical Society accepts donations of old
pictures, letters and other documents to help preserve the history of
the community. Donated documents can also be added to the research
files to help others. You can drop off items Tuesday through Friday
or call 343-0399.
MONTICELLO MASONIC LODGE
431 MEETING
The Monticello Masonic Lodge 431 meets the second Tuesday of each
month at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served at 6 p.m.
WALKER EARLY LEARNING CENTER SBDM MEETING
The Walker Early Learning Center SBDM will meet on the second
Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. in the school conference room.
GOSPEL MUSIC EVERY SECOND
SATURDAY
There is gospel music on the second Saturday of each month starting
at 6 p.m. All music players and singers are welcome to perform. Join
us at 669 Hwy 3106, house across from old Gamble Brothers on old Hwy
90. For more information call 348-3113
BETHESDA
CEMETERY
DONATIONS NEEDED
Donations are needed for the upkeep of the Bethesda Cemetery.
Donations may be sent in care of Aletha Bertram, 1265 Hwy. 858,
Monticello, Ky. 42633 or call (606) 307-4577 for more information.
DONATIONS NEEDED FOR CATRON
CEMETERY
Donations are needed for the mowing of the Catron Cemetery. Must
pay someone to mow. Donations may be sent to: Logan Catron, 9998 Hwy.
200 Monticello, Ky. 42633.
WAYNE COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER
The Wayne County Senior Citizens Center invites everyone 60 years
and older to come and join them from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
There is a variety of activities to choose from including: checkers,
puzzles, bingo, pool table, grocery shopping, or just come to
socialize. Every third Friday of the month is potluck or an outing if
weather permits. Offered everyday is: TV, exercise (on treadmill or
bike), well-balanced meals served at 11 a.m., transportation to and
from center (outside city limits on certain days of the week), day/
afternoon trips, card games, blood pressure checks monthly; health
clinic, annually; health and nutrition speakers and other
informative speakers. If you have any questions call 348-5811.
LOOKING FOR A JOB? HAVE A
COMPUTER?
Kentucky Teleworks, an "Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment
Program" is a resource for those looking for employment, full time,
part time, or seasonal. KY Teleworks is for people who would like to
work from home only. High Speed Internet is required. All
employers listed on the website have been approved. This is not a
scam. On any given day, KY Teleworks has 500 to 2500 jobs listed on
their website. No money is asked except possibly for the cost of a
background check or headphones. You don't have to live in Kentucky to
use this resource. Tell your family and friends about this
opportunity. Contact kentuckyteleworks.com or facebook.com/
kentuckyteleworks for more information.
CABELL GROVE METHODIST CHURCH CEMETERY DONATIONS
Cabell Grove Methodist Church would appreciate any donations for the
upkeep of the cemetery. Donations can be mailed to Janet Bell, 497
Kendrick Ave., Monticello, Ky. 42633.
FUNDS NEEDED FOR CHOATE CEMETERY
Anyone who would like to donate for the upkeep of the Choate
Cemetery, please send donations to Jeff Sutton at 4941 Hwy. 1546,
Monticello, Ky. 42633.
FOLLOW W.C
COOPERATIVE EXTENSION
Please LIKE the Wayne County Cooperative Extension Family and
Consumer Sciences Facebook page. Get great research and evidenced
based information, reminders and announcements of Cooperative
Extension programs.
WAYNE COUNTY ADULT EDUCATION
Wayne County Adult Education is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday,
Wednesday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. All
our services are free. Call 348-5286 for more information.
WAYNE COUNTY HORSEMAN'S ASSOCIATION MEETS FIRST FRIDAY OF EVERY MONTH
The Wayne County Horseman's Association would like to invite you to
join them on the first Friday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the
Rescue Squad building located on Boone Street, Monticello, Ky. Our
focus is a shared interest in the horse. Membership, however, does
not require horse ownership. There is diversity in our annual
activities which include horse shows, monthly trail rides, picnics,
Coggins testing, Christmas party and participation in community
events. As a result of our fundraising efforts, we provide continuing
education scholarships. For more
information, call Connie at 348-8258 or Lynetta at 348-0455.
MT. PISGAH CEMETERY FUND
If you have any family or friends buried in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery
and would like to make a donation, donations may be dropped off or
mailed to Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Fund, c/o Monticello Bank, P.O. Box
421, Monticello, Ky. 42633. For questions or more information you may
call 348-7786.
DONATIONS ARE NEEDED FOR TAYLOR'S GROVE CEMETERY
Donations are needed for the upkeep of the Taylor's Grove Cemetery.
If interested in making a donation you can give it to any member of
the Cemetery Committee: Danny Morgan, Dennis Piercy or Waylan Piercy
or you may mail the donation to 436 Davis Rd., Albany, Ky. 42602.
WAYNE COUNTY FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETINGS
The Wayne County Family Resource Center Advisory Council conducts
meetings on the second Wednesday of every other month at 12 noon in
the Family Resource Center office at Bell Elementary.
WAYNE COUNTY REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETINGS
The WRW (Wayne Republican Women) meets the second Tuesday of each
month at 5 p.m. at the ASPIRE Center. Everyone interested in
attending is welcome. For more information call 348-9250.
DONATIONS TO PLEASANT HILL CEMETERY
If you have loved ones buried in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery and you
would like to help with the mowing this summer then contact any
member of the cemetery committee- Glen Bertram or Hobert Brown. All
donations will be appreciated.
SECOND CHANCE OUTREACH CENTER
Second Chance Outreach Center is a non-profit Christ centered
addiction recovery program serving your local community. If you or
someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addictive
behaviors please feel free to call 24 hours for a free over the phone
consultation or referral at 1-270-384-9548, or visit us at www.
COMPASSIONATE FRIENDS LAKE CUMBERLAND CHAPTER
A local chapter of The Compassionate Friends has been started in the
Monticello area. The Compassionate Friends is a mutual assistance,
self-help organization offering friendship and understanding to
families who have experienced the death of a child. The organization
welcomes bereaved parents, adult siblings, grandparents, and
immediate family members to its meetings. Meetings are held on the
first Tuesday of each month at Monticello United Methodist Church,
145 Michigan Avenue at 7 p.m. For additional information contact
Jenny West, Chapter Leader at 340-1955.
OPEN GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP
An Open Grief Support Group, hosted by Hospice of Lake Cumberland,
will be held the second Monday of every month from 6-8 p.m., EST at
the Hospice of Lake Cumberland Monticello office, located at 1219
North Main Street, Suite 5.
BETHESDA CEMETERY DONATIONS
Donations are needed for the upkeep of the Bethesda Cemetery. To
donate send to 1265 Hwy. 858, Monticello, Ky. 42633 or for more
information call 348-8190. 606-521-0498 or 606-523-6039.
DONATIONS NEEDED FOR OLD CHARITY CEMETERY
Old Charity Cemetery is in need of donations for the mowing of the
grounds. Anyone who has family buried there is asked to contribute
to the cemetery fund. For burial, it is encouraged that donations
be made at the time of internment. Contributions may be made to Old
Charity Cemetery Fund c/o Margie Alley, 261 Sam Alley Road,
Monticello, Ky. 42633.
NEW COVENANT FELLOWSHIP
New Covenant Fellowship, located in the Bell Subdivision, is
beginning a church van ministry. Anyone who needs a ride can call
(606) 348-1855 or (606) 307-6246. Everyone is welcome.
FUNDS NEEDED FOR UPKEEP OF ROGERS GROVE CEMETERY
If you have relatives buried at Rogers Grove Cemetery, we need funds
for the upkeep of the cemetery. Send your donations to: Rogers Grove
Cemetery Fund, BB and T Bank, Cumberland Crossing, Monticello, Ky.
42633 or Irene Koontz, 1396 Hwy. 1275 S., Monticello, Ky. 42633.
DONATIONS FOR ALEXANDER CEMETERY
If you have any family or friends buried in Alexander Cemetery, you
may make any donations to Alexander Cemetery Mowing Fund c/o First
Southern National Bank, PO Box 489, Monticello, KY 42633.
LIFE ABUNDANT MINISTRY HEALING ROOMS
The Life Abundant Ministry (LAM) Healing Rooms are open on Tuesday
from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. and on Thursday from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. There is a
service on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and a Saturday Intercessory prayer is
held at 4:30 p.m. The Life Abundant Ministry healing room provides a
different guest speaker every Tuesday evening service. Life Abundant
Ministry Healing Rooms is located at 303 South Main Street,
Somerset, Ky. For more information call 1-877-LAM-HEAL or
606-677-0088 or check out the website at
www.lifeabundantministry.org. You can also e-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.