GREG LOGINS
AND REVIVAL AT NEW COVENANT FELLOWSHIP
    Greg Logins and Revival will be singing at New Covenant Fellowship 
on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m.
BAKE/YARD SALE
    New Covenant Fellowship Youth Group will be having a bake/yard sale 
on Saturday, September 7 at 71 Huffaker St.
WCHS SITE BASED DECISION MAKING COUNCIL MEETING
    The Wayne County High School Site Based Decision Making Council will 
have their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, August 21 in the 
high school library at 3:30 p.m.
ABBOTT-VAUGHN REUNION
    The Abbott and Vaughn reunion will be held Saturday, August 31 in 
the large shelter house at Memorial Park. Please bring a covered 
dish. Lunch will be at noon.
ROCK CARES
FESTIVAL
    The Rock Cares Festival will be held Saturday, August 24 at the 
Lincoln County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and music starts 
at 3 p.m. The cost is $10 per person, $40 per car load. Ages 12 and 
under are free. This is a benefit concert for the victims of the 
Lincoln Co. gas pipeline explosion.  Featured will be  Potential 
Alibi, Fired Up, Raised on Dirt, Collective, Gravel Switch, Raven 
Hyde, Some Rock Band, Gypsy Witch, and Vagabond Blue.
MONTICELLO
WAYNE COUNTY PARKS AND
RECREATION YOUTH SOCCER LEAGUE
    Monticello-Wayne County Parks and Recreation Youth Soccer League 
will be having sign ups Tuesday, August 20, Thursday, August 22 and 
Monday, August 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the ASPIRE Center. There will 
be girls and boys divisions for ages 3 and 4, 5 and 6, 7 -9 and 
10-13. Registration fee is $25 for the first child and $20 for each 
additional child within the immediate family. For more information 
call the ASPIRE Center at 340-9362.
BERTRAM REUNION
    The children of the late Hayden-Annie Catron Bertram would like to 
invite all relatives and friends on Sunday, September 15 to the Wayne 
County Park in the large shelter house. Bring a dish of food and 
spend the day with us. Lunch will be at 12 noon
REYNOLDS FAMILY REUNION IS
          AUGUST 31   
The Reynolds family reunion will be held on Saturday, August 31 at 1 
p.m. at the Wayne County Park first shelter next to the road. 
Everyone bring your corn hole boards and chairs
HOMECOMING
SERVICES AT LOWER TURKEY CREEK
    BAPTIST CHURCH   
    Homecoming services at Lower Turkey Creek Baptist Church will be 
held Sunday, August 25 beginning at 10 a.m. Lunch will follow. Pastor 
Lonzo Tucker, Jr. and the congregation invites everyone to attend
TUCKER REUNION
    The families of Charlie and Eliza Tucker and Henry and Hilda Ann 
Tucker will be having a family reunion on Saturday, August 31 at the 
back shelter house at W.C. Memorial Park starting at 12 noon. Lunch 
will be at 12:30 p.m. Come and enjoy the day.
CEDAR HILL
SCHOOL REUNION
    The annual Cedar Hill School Reunion is scheduled for August 31, 
2019, 10 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. in the Willard Keith picnic shelter of Cedar 
Hill Baptist Church on East Hwy 790. Among the activities planned are 
remembrance of schoolmates who have passed since the last reunion, 
news of schoolmates and their families, photo sharing, stories from 
the past (including Mrs. Mary Duncan, Public Health Nurse) and 
lunch.  The organizers provide fried chicken, water, soft drinks, 
coffee, and paper goods. Please bring food to complement the chicken. 
For additional information call Brenda Hammond Goodwin (606) 278-3896.
JAMES AND JUAN DENNEY FAMILY REUNION
    The James and Juan Denney family reunion will be held Saturday, 
August 31 starting at 10 a.m. in the basement of the New Charity 
Baptist Church. A potluck lunch will be served at noon. All family 
and friends are welcome to attend.
HONORING
THE WCHS AND MHS GRADUATION
CLASSES OF 2000
    Wayne County High School will be honoring the graduating classes of 
2000 from both Monticello High School and Wayne County High School at 
the homecoming football game on Friday, September 20. The reunion 
will be held in the WCHS cafeteria. The doors will be open beginning 
at 6 p.m. before the game. Refreshments will be served around 6:30 p.m.
COWAN FAMILY REUNION
    The Cowan family descendants of Ike and Lucinda Cowan will be having 
their 29th family reunion in the Frasier community on Saturday, 
August 31. Dinner will be served at approximately 2 p.m. Everyone is 
asked to bring a covered dish, dessert, soda and a gift for the 
auction. Family and friends are welcome to come and enjoy the day. 
For more information call 348-5212 or 348-5676.
HARDWICK REUNION
    The Shelby Hardwick and Donna Dalton Hardwick and Shelby Hardwick 
and Jessie Carrender Hardwick family reunion will be held Saturday, 
August 24 at the Tucker Shelter House at Bronston. Please bring a 
covered dish. The meal will be at noon.
JONESVILLE SCHOOL REUNION
    The Jonesville School reunion will be held on Sunday, September 1 at 
the Elk Spring Valley Baptist Church fellowship hall starting at 
12:30 p.m.
BRANSCUM REUNION
    The Branscum reunion will be held on Saturday, August 31 at noon in 
the Clay Hill fellowship hall.
OLD GLORY
SCHOOL REUNION
    The Old Glory School Reunion will be held on Saturday, August 31 at 
4 p.m. at the Old Glory School House. Kenny Owens and Johnny Lyons 
will be singing. Please bring a covered dish to share. Tableware and 
drinks will be furnished.
REVIVAL AT MT.
PISGAH UNITED
BAPTIST CHURCH
    Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church will be having revival services beginning 
August 18 at 7 p.m. nightly. The evangelist will be Bro. Joey Allen 
and Bro. Kenny Smith. Bro. Jeff Allen and the congregation invite 
everyone to attend.
DONATIONS NEEDED FOR OLD CHARITY CEMETERY
    It takes donations from all concerned to keep the cemetery 
maintained. Donations may be mailed to: Old Charity Cemetery Fund, 358 Murl Road, Monticello, KY 42633. 

