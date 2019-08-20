GREG LOGINS
AND REVIVAL AT NEW COVENANT FELLOWSHIP
Greg Logins and Revival will be singing at New Covenant Fellowship
on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m.
BAKE/YARD SALE
New Covenant Fellowship Youth Group will be having a bake/yard sale
on Saturday, September 7 at 71 Huffaker St.
WCHS SITE BASED DECISION MAKING COUNCIL MEETING
The Wayne County High School Site Based Decision Making Council will
have their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, August 21 in the
high school library at 3:30 p.m.
ABBOTT-VAUGHN REUNION
The Abbott and Vaughn reunion will be held Saturday, August 31 in
the large shelter house at Memorial Park. Please bring a covered
dish. Lunch will be at noon.
ROCK CARES
FESTIVAL
The Rock Cares Festival will be held Saturday, August 24 at the
Lincoln County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and music starts
at 3 p.m. The cost is $10 per person, $40 per car load. Ages 12 and
under are free. This is a benefit concert for the victims of the
Lincoln Co. gas pipeline explosion. Featured will be Potential
Alibi, Fired Up, Raised on Dirt, Collective, Gravel Switch, Raven
Hyde, Some Rock Band, Gypsy Witch, and Vagabond Blue.
MONTICELLO
WAYNE COUNTY PARKS AND
RECREATION YOUTH SOCCER LEAGUE
Monticello-Wayne County Parks and Recreation Youth Soccer League
will be having sign ups Tuesday, August 20, Thursday, August 22 and
Monday, August 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the ASPIRE Center. There will
be girls and boys divisions for ages 3 and 4, 5 and 6, 7 -9 and
10-13. Registration fee is $25 for the first child and $20 for each
additional child within the immediate family. For more information
call the ASPIRE Center at 340-9362.
BERTRAM REUNION
The children of the late Hayden-Annie Catron Bertram would like to
invite all relatives and friends on Sunday, September 15 to the Wayne
County Park in the large shelter house. Bring a dish of food and
spend the day with us. Lunch will be at 12 noon
REYNOLDS FAMILY REUNION IS
AUGUST 31
The Reynolds family reunion will be held on Saturday, August 31 at 1
p.m. at the Wayne County Park first shelter next to the road.
Everyone bring your corn hole boards and chairs
HOMECOMING
SERVICES AT LOWER TURKEY CREEK
BAPTIST CHURCH
Homecoming services at Lower Turkey Creek Baptist Church will be
held Sunday, August 25 beginning at 10 a.m. Lunch will follow. Pastor
Lonzo Tucker, Jr. and the congregation invites everyone to attend
TUCKER REUNION
The families of Charlie and Eliza Tucker and Henry and Hilda Ann
Tucker will be having a family reunion on Saturday, August 31 at the
back shelter house at W.C. Memorial Park starting at 12 noon. Lunch
will be at 12:30 p.m. Come and enjoy the day.
CEDAR HILL
SCHOOL REUNION
The annual Cedar Hill School Reunion is scheduled for August 31,
2019, 10 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. in the Willard Keith picnic shelter of Cedar
Hill Baptist Church on East Hwy 790. Among the activities planned are
remembrance of schoolmates who have passed since the last reunion,
news of schoolmates and their families, photo sharing, stories from
the past (including Mrs. Mary Duncan, Public Health Nurse) and
lunch. The organizers provide fried chicken, water, soft drinks,
coffee, and paper goods. Please bring food to complement the chicken.
For additional information call Brenda Hammond Goodwin (606) 278-3896.
JAMES AND JUAN DENNEY FAMILY REUNION
The James and Juan Denney family reunion will be held Saturday,
August 31 starting at 10 a.m. in the basement of the New Charity
Baptist Church. A potluck lunch will be served at noon. All family
and friends are welcome to attend.
HONORING
THE WCHS AND MHS GRADUATION
CLASSES OF 2000
Wayne County High School will be honoring the graduating classes of
2000 from both Monticello High School and Wayne County High School at
the homecoming football game on Friday, September 20. The reunion
will be held in the WCHS cafeteria. The doors will be open beginning
at 6 p.m. before the game. Refreshments will be served around 6:30 p.m.
COWAN FAMILY REUNION
The Cowan family descendants of Ike and Lucinda Cowan will be having
their 29th family reunion in the Frasier community on Saturday,
August 31. Dinner will be served at approximately 2 p.m. Everyone is
asked to bring a covered dish, dessert, soda and a gift for the
auction. Family and friends are welcome to come and enjoy the day.
For more information call 348-5212 or 348-5676.
HARDWICK REUNION
The Shelby Hardwick and Donna Dalton Hardwick and Shelby Hardwick
and Jessie Carrender Hardwick family reunion will be held Saturday,
August 24 at the Tucker Shelter House at Bronston. Please bring a
covered dish. The meal will be at noon.
JONESVILLE SCHOOL REUNION
The Jonesville School reunion will be held on Sunday, September 1 at
the Elk Spring Valley Baptist Church fellowship hall starting at
12:30 p.m.
BRANSCUM REUNION
The Branscum reunion will be held on Saturday, August 31 at noon in
the Clay Hill fellowship hall.
OLD GLORY
SCHOOL REUNION
The Old Glory School Reunion will be held on Saturday, August 31 at
4 p.m. at the Old Glory School House. Kenny Owens and Johnny Lyons
will be singing. Please bring a covered dish to share. Tableware and
drinks will be furnished.
REVIVAL AT MT.
PISGAH UNITED
BAPTIST CHURCH
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church will be having revival services beginning
August 18 at 7 p.m. nightly. The evangelist will be Bro. Joey Allen
and Bro. Kenny Smith. Bro. Jeff Allen and the congregation invite
everyone to attend.
DONATIONS NEEDED FOR OLD CHARITY CEMETERY
It takes donations from all concerned to keep the cemetery
maintained. Donations may be mailed to: Old Charity Cemetery Fund, 358 Murl Road, Monticello, KY 42633.
