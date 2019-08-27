ANDERSON-CORDER REUNION
    The Anderson-Corder reunion will be held on Sunday, September 1 from 
12:30 to 4 p.m. at the Monticello-Wayne County Park. There will be 
food, fun and family. Bring a dish to share.
 
HOMECOMING AT GREEN HILL BAPTIST CHURCH
    Green Hill Baptist Church will be having homecoming services on 
Sunday, September 8. Sunday School starts at 9:45 a.m. Special 
singing by The Chimney Rock Boys from Somerset, Ky. will start at 
10:45 a.m. Henry Stringer is the pastor. Everyone is welcome to attend.
 
BELL FAMILY REUNION
    The Bell family reunion will be held Saturday, September 7 at the 
Wayne County-Monticello Park in the large shelter house. Dinner will 
be a 12 noon. Please bring a dish or drinks. If you have any 
questions call Wilma at 606-348-5924 or Brenda at 606-348-8161.
 
LCADD REGIONAL WATER MANAGEMENT PLANNING COUNCIL MEETING
    A LCADD Regional Water Management Planning Council meeting will be 
held on Thursday, September 5 at 10 a.m. CT in the large conference 
room of the Area Development District office in Russell Springs.
 
BURNSIDE MASONIC LODGE #634 ANNUAL COUNTRY HAM BREAKFAST
    The Burnside Masonic Lodge #634 annual country ham breakfast will be 
held on Labor Day Monday, September 2 from 7 to 10:30 a.m. at the 
Tucker Family Shelter House on Hwy. 90 in Bronston. All you can eat 
country ham, eggs, potatoes, biscuits, gravy, sausage and drink for 
an $8 donation. Proceeds benefit the Bunside Cemetery.
 
GREG LOGINS AND REVIVAL AT NEW COVENANT FELLOWSHIP
    Greg Logins and Revival will be singing at New Covenant Fellowship 
on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m.
 
BAKE/YARD SALE
    New Covenant Fellowship Youth Group will be having a bake/yard sale 
on Saturday, September 7 at 71 Huffaker St.
 
ABBOTT-VAUGHN REUNION
    The Abbott and Vaughn reunion will be held Saturday, August 31 in 
the large shelter house at Memorial Park. Please bring a covered 
dish. Lunch will be at noon.
 
BERTRAM REUNION
    The children of the late Hayden-Annie Catron Bertram would like to 
invite all relatives and friends on Sunday, September 15 to the Wayne 
County Park in the large shelter house. Bring a dish of food and 
spend the day with us. Lunch will be at 12 noon.
 
REYNOLDS FAMILY REUNION
    The Reynolds family reunion will be held on Saturday, August 31 at 1 
p.m. at the Wayne County Park first shelter next to the road. 
Everyone bring your corn hole boards and chairs.
 
CEDAR HILL SCHOOL REUNION
    The annual Cedar Hill School Reunion is scheduled for August 31, 
2019, 10 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. in the Willard Keith picnic shelter of Cedar 
Hill Baptist Church on East Hwy 790. Among the activities planned are 
remembrance of schoolmates who have passed since the last reunion, 
news of schoolmates and their families, photo sharing, stories from 
the past (including Mrs. Mary Duncan, Public Health Nurse) and 
lunch.  The organizers provide fried chicken, water, soft drinks, 
coffee, and paper goods. Please bring food to complement the chicken. 
For additional information call Brenda Hammond Goodwin (606) 278-3896.
 
JAMES AND JUAN DENNEY FAMILY REUNION
    The James and Juan Denney family reunion will be held Saturday, 
August 31 starting at 10 a.m. in the basement of the New Charity 
Baptist Church. A potluck lunch will be served at noon. All family 
and friends are welcome to attend.   
 
HONORING THE WCHS AND MHS GRADUATION CLASSES OF 2000
    Wayne County High School will be honoring the graduating classes of 
2000 from both Monticello High School and Wayne County High School at 
the homecoming football game on Friday, September 20. The reunion 
will be held in the WCHS cafeteria. The doors will be open beginning 
at 6 p.m. before the game. Refreshments will be served around 6:30 p.m.
 
TUCKER REUNION
    The families of Charlie and Eliza Tucker and Henry and Hilda Ann 
Tucker will be having a family reunion on Saturday, August 31 at the 
back shelter house at W.C. Memorial Park starting at 12 noon. Lunch 
will be at 12:30 p.m. Come and enjoy the day.
 
COWAN FAMILY REUNION
    The Cowan family descendants of Ike and Lucinda Cowan will be having 
their 29th family reunion in the Frasier community on Saturday, 
August 31. Dinner will be served at approximately 2 p.m. Everyone is 
asked to bring a covered dish, dessert, soda and a gift for the 
auction. Family and friends are welcome to come and enjoy the day. 
For more information call 348-5212 or 348-5676.
 
JONESVILLE SCHOOL REUNION
    The Jonesville School reunion will be held on Sunday, September 1 at 
the Elk Spring Valley Baptist Church fellowship hall starting at 
12:30 p.m.
 
BRANSCUM REUNION
    The Branscum reunion will be held on Saturday, August 31 at noon in 
the Clay Hill fellowship hall.
 
OLD GLORY SCHOOL REUNION
    The Old Glory School Reunion will be held on Saturday, August 31 at 
4 p.m. at the Old Glory School House. Kenny Owens and Johnny Lyons 
will be singing. Please bring a covered dish to share. Tableware and 
drinks will be furnished.
 
DONATIONS NEEDED FOR OLD CHARITY CEMETERY
    It takes donations from all concerned to keep the cemetery 
maintained. Donations may be mailed to: Old Charity Cemetery Fund, 
358 Murl Road, Monticello, KY 42633.
 
LCDHD CLASSES
    Please visit www.lcdhd.org/calendar for health related community 
events throughout our 10 county district such as diabetes classes and 
classes to quit smoking. If you have questions or need more 
information call 1 (800) 928-4416.
 
TOPS “TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY”
    TOPS weight loss support group meets every Thursday at Immanuel 
Baptist Church. Weigh-in is at 4:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 5 
p.m.  You are invited to come take off pounds sensibly.
 
MONTICELLO WOMAN’S CLUB GFWC KY MEETING
    The Monticello Woman’s Club GFWC KY meets the first Monday of the 
month at 6:30 p.m. at the Second Life building (the old Cumberland 
Dairy).
 
DONATIONS NEEDED FOR THE BUSTER CEMETERY
    Donations are needed for the upkeep of the Buster Cemetery at Frog 
Bottom. Donations are tax deductible. Send donations to: P.O. Box 
401,  Monticello, Ky. 42633. To inquire about a lot in the cemetery, 
call (606) 307-4376.
 
LONG-TERM CARE OMBUDSMAN PROGRAM
    The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program’s goal is to help assure that 
long-term care facility residents live harmoniously with dignity, 
feeling free to voice complaints or concerns without reprisal. They 
are in need of volunteers to spend 8-16 hours a month visiting 
assigned nursing homes to talk with residents and observe conditions. 
If you are interested in being a volunteer contact the District Long-
Term Care Ombudsman at 800-264-7093.
 
AL-ANON MEETING
    An Al-Anon meeting for families of alcoholics or addicts will be 
held each Monday at 6 p.m. at the Wayne County Hospital conference room.
 
AWANA
    The AWANA Clubs and Youth Ministries of Steubenville Baptist Church 
are underway. Supper begins at 5:30 p.m. Clubs and small groups will 
be from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. each Wednesday. For more information, 
please contact the church at 606-348-5011.
 
JOIN THE WAYNE COUNTY EXTENSION HOMEMAKERS
    Join the fellowship, join the fun, join the Wayne County Extension 
Homemakers. Learning, leading and serving Wayne County since 1950. 
For more information call the Extension Office at 606-348-8453.
 
JORDAN CROUCH MEMORIAL YOUTH CENTER IS OPEN EVERY FRIDAY
    The Jordan Crouch Memorial Youth Center is open every Friday night 
from 6 to 10 p.m. There is two game rooms packed with exciting games 
that are free to play. There is also a lounge area with free wifi and 
board games. Hotdogs and popcorn can be purchased for 50 cents each 

and drinks are $1.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.