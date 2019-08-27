ANDERSON-CORDER REUNION
The Anderson-Corder reunion will be held on Sunday, September 1 from
12:30 to 4 p.m. at the Monticello-Wayne County Park. There will be
food, fun and family. Bring a dish to share.
HOMECOMING AT GREEN HILL BAPTIST CHURCH
Green Hill Baptist Church will be having homecoming services on
Sunday, September 8. Sunday School starts at 9:45 a.m. Special
singing by The Chimney Rock Boys from Somerset, Ky. will start at
10:45 a.m. Henry Stringer is the pastor. Everyone is welcome to attend.
BELL FAMILY REUNION
The Bell family reunion will be held Saturday, September 7 at the
Wayne County-Monticello Park in the large shelter house. Dinner will
be a 12 noon. Please bring a dish or drinks. If you have any
questions call Wilma at 606-348-5924 or Brenda at 606-348-8161.
LCADD REGIONAL WATER MANAGEMENT PLANNING COUNCIL MEETING
A LCADD Regional Water Management Planning Council meeting will be
held on Thursday, September 5 at 10 a.m. CT in the large conference
room of the Area Development District office in Russell Springs.
BURNSIDE MASONIC LODGE #634 ANNUAL COUNTRY HAM BREAKFAST
The Burnside Masonic Lodge #634 annual country ham breakfast will be
held on Labor Day Monday, September 2 from 7 to 10:30 a.m. at the
Tucker Family Shelter House on Hwy. 90 in Bronston. All you can eat
country ham, eggs, potatoes, biscuits, gravy, sausage and drink for
an $8 donation. Proceeds benefit the Bunside Cemetery.
GREG LOGINS AND REVIVAL AT NEW COVENANT FELLOWSHIP
Greg Logins and Revival will be singing at New Covenant Fellowship
on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m.
BAKE/YARD SALE
New Covenant Fellowship Youth Group will be having a bake/yard sale
on Saturday, September 7 at 71 Huffaker St.
ABBOTT-VAUGHN REUNION
The Abbott and Vaughn reunion will be held Saturday, August 31 in
the large shelter house at Memorial Park. Please bring a covered
dish. Lunch will be at noon.
BERTRAM REUNION
The children of the late Hayden-Annie Catron Bertram would like to
invite all relatives and friends on Sunday, September 15 to the Wayne
County Park in the large shelter house. Bring a dish of food and
spend the day with us. Lunch will be at 12 noon.
REYNOLDS FAMILY REUNION
The Reynolds family reunion will be held on Saturday, August 31 at 1
p.m. at the Wayne County Park first shelter next to the road.
Everyone bring your corn hole boards and chairs.
CEDAR HILL SCHOOL REUNION
The annual Cedar Hill School Reunion is scheduled for August 31,
2019, 10 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. in the Willard Keith picnic shelter of Cedar
Hill Baptist Church on East Hwy 790. Among the activities planned are
remembrance of schoolmates who have passed since the last reunion,
news of schoolmates and their families, photo sharing, stories from
the past (including Mrs. Mary Duncan, Public Health Nurse) and
lunch. The organizers provide fried chicken, water, soft drinks,
coffee, and paper goods. Please bring food to complement the chicken.
For additional information call Brenda Hammond Goodwin (606) 278-3896.
JAMES AND JUAN DENNEY FAMILY REUNION
The James and Juan Denney family reunion will be held Saturday,
August 31 starting at 10 a.m. in the basement of the New Charity
Baptist Church. A potluck lunch will be served at noon. All family
and friends are welcome to attend.
HONORING THE WCHS AND MHS GRADUATION CLASSES OF 2000
Wayne County High School will be honoring the graduating classes of
2000 from both Monticello High School and Wayne County High School at
the homecoming football game on Friday, September 20. The reunion
will be held in the WCHS cafeteria. The doors will be open beginning
at 6 p.m. before the game. Refreshments will be served around 6:30 p.m.
TUCKER REUNION
The families of Charlie and Eliza Tucker and Henry and Hilda Ann
Tucker will be having a family reunion on Saturday, August 31 at the
back shelter house at W.C. Memorial Park starting at 12 noon. Lunch
will be at 12:30 p.m. Come and enjoy the day.
COWAN FAMILY REUNION
The Cowan family descendants of Ike and Lucinda Cowan will be having
their 29th family reunion in the Frasier community on Saturday,
August 31. Dinner will be served at approximately 2 p.m. Everyone is
asked to bring a covered dish, dessert, soda and a gift for the
auction. Family and friends are welcome to come and enjoy the day.
For more information call 348-5212 or 348-5676.
JONESVILLE SCHOOL REUNION
The Jonesville School reunion will be held on Sunday, September 1 at
the Elk Spring Valley Baptist Church fellowship hall starting at
12:30 p.m.
BRANSCUM REUNION
The Branscum reunion will be held on Saturday, August 31 at noon in
the Clay Hill fellowship hall.
OLD GLORY SCHOOL REUNION
The Old Glory School Reunion will be held on Saturday, August 31 at
4 p.m. at the Old Glory School House. Kenny Owens and Johnny Lyons
will be singing. Please bring a covered dish to share. Tableware and
drinks will be furnished.
DONATIONS NEEDED FOR OLD CHARITY CEMETERY
It takes donations from all concerned to keep the cemetery
maintained. Donations may be mailed to: Old Charity Cemetery Fund,
358 Murl Road, Monticello, KY 42633.
LCDHD CLASSES
Please visit www.lcdhd.org/calendar for health related community
events throughout our 10 county district such as diabetes classes and
classes to quit smoking. If you have questions or need more
information call 1 (800) 928-4416.
TOPS “TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY”
TOPS weight loss support group meets every Thursday at Immanuel
Baptist Church. Weigh-in is at 4:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 5
p.m. You are invited to come take off pounds sensibly.
MONTICELLO WOMAN’S CLUB GFWC KY MEETING
The Monticello Woman’s Club GFWC KY meets the first Monday of the
month at 6:30 p.m. at the Second Life building (the old Cumberland
Dairy).
DONATIONS NEEDED FOR THE BUSTER CEMETERY
Donations are needed for the upkeep of the Buster Cemetery at Frog
Bottom. Donations are tax deductible. Send donations to: P.O. Box
401, Monticello, Ky. 42633. To inquire about a lot in the cemetery,
call (606) 307-4376.
LONG-TERM CARE OMBUDSMAN PROGRAM
The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program’s goal is to help assure that
long-term care facility residents live harmoniously with dignity,
feeling free to voice complaints or concerns without reprisal. They
are in need of volunteers to spend 8-16 hours a month visiting
assigned nursing homes to talk with residents and observe conditions.
If you are interested in being a volunteer contact the District Long-
Term Care Ombudsman at 800-264-7093.
AL-ANON MEETING
An Al-Anon meeting for families of alcoholics or addicts will be
held each Monday at 6 p.m. at the Wayne County Hospital conference room.
AWANA
The AWANA Clubs and Youth Ministries of Steubenville Baptist Church
are underway. Supper begins at 5:30 p.m. Clubs and small groups will
be from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. each Wednesday. For more information,
please contact the church at 606-348-5011.
JOIN THE WAYNE COUNTY EXTENSION HOMEMAKERS
Join the fellowship, join the fun, join the Wayne County Extension
Homemakers. Learning, leading and serving Wayne County since 1950.
For more information call the Extension Office at 606-348-8453.
JORDAN CROUCH MEMORIAL YOUTH CENTER IS OPEN EVERY FRIDAY
The Jordan Crouch Memorial Youth Center is open every Friday night
from 6 to 10 p.m. There is two game rooms packed with exciting games
that are free to play. There is also a lounge area with free wifi and
board games. Hotdogs and popcorn can be purchased for 50 cents each
and drinks are $1.
