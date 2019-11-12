GOSPEL SINGING
AT PLEASANT HILL BAPTIST CHURCH
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Hwy. 200 in the Sunnybrook community,
will be having a gospel singing on November 16, at 6 p.m. Special
guest will The Beaver Creek Echos. All other groups are welcome.
Pastor Jimmy Decker and the church invites you to attend.
HEALTHY LIVING WITH DIABETES
Healthy living with diabetes classes will be held from 2 to 4:30
p.m. on November 19, November 26 and December 3. Call 800-928-4416
Ext. 1166 to sign up. Workshops are free, but pre-registration is
required.
COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING
SERVICE
A Community Thanksgiving Service will be held on Sunday, November 17
at Monticello First Baptist church at 6:30 p.m. This is a community
wide church service. Bro. Joe Tipton, lead minister at First
Christian church will bring the message.
CHRISTMAS
VILLAGE
Christmas Village will be held on Saturday, November 16 from 9 a.m.
to 2 p.m. at a new location, the ASPIRE Center, 90 Airport Rd. There
will be crafts and food items for sale. Activities for the kids,
Santa will be by. Children get in free. Adult admission is the cost
of a canned food item of monetary donation for the community food
pantry at the Hope Center or House of Blessings.
HEALTH INSURANCE ENROLLMENT
ASSISTANCE
Lake Cumberland Community Action has an application assister
available to help with enrollment for health insurance. They can help
you apply for Medicaid, find a plan on the Kentucky Health Benefit
Exchange, or make a change to your current MCO or plan. To schedule
an appointment or get more information contact Carol at 606-305-0763.
REVIVAL AT SPANN HILL BAPTIST CHURCH
Spann Hill Baptist Church will be having revival services beginning
Sunday, November 10 at 6:30 p.m. Bro. David Sargent will be the
evangelist. Everyone is welcome to attend.
SECOND LIFE
WORSHIP AND
DINNER
Second Life by the Monticello United Methodist Church will be having
worship and dinner on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at the Senior Citizens
Center, 75 Columbia Ave. Call 606-260-1303 or 859-595-6028 for a ride.
REFORMERS UNAMIOUS
ADDICTION
PROGRAM
A Bible based addiction program called Reformers Unamious will meet
at 7 p.m. every Friday night at Gap Creek Baptist Church. For more
information call, 606-307-7642 or 606-307-3472. Everyone welcome.
FASFA ASSISTANCE
The local Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority Outreach
Counselor will be at Wayne County High School to help seniors file
their FASFA for the August 2020-June 2021 school year on November 21
from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parents can set up appointments for the
workshop by contacting the Wayne County High School counselors office.
DONATIONS NEEDED FOR OLD CHARITY CEMETERY
It takes donations from all concerned to keep the cemetery
maintained. Donations may be mailed to: Old Charity Cemetery Fund,
358 Murl Road, Monticello, KY 42633.
LCDHD CLASSES
Please visit www.lcdhd.org/calendar for health related community
events throughout our 10 county district such as diabetes classes and
classes to quit smoking. If you have questions or need more
information call 1 (800) 928-4416.
TOPS "TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY"
TOPS weight loss support group meets every Thursday at Immanuel
Baptist Church. Weigh-in is at 4:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 5
p.m. You are invited to come take off pounds sensibly.
MONTICELLO WOMAN'S CLUB GFWC KY MEETING
The Monticello Woman's Club GFWC KY meets the first Monday of the
month at 6:30 p.m. at the Second Life building (the old Cumberland
Dairy).
DONATIONS NEEDED FOR THE BUSTER CEMETERY
Donations are needed for the upkeep of the Buster Cemetery at Frog
Bottom. Donations are tax deductible. Send donations to: P.O. Box
401, Monticello, Ky. 42633. To inquire about a lot in the cemetery,
call (606) 307-4376.
LONG-TERM
CARE OMBUDSMAN PROGRAM
The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program's goal is to help assure that
long-term care facility residents live harmoniously with dignity,
feeling free to voice complaints or concerns without reprisal. They
are in need of volunteers to spend 8-16 hours a month visiting
assigned nursing homes to talk with residents and observe conditions.
If you are interested in being a volunteer contact the District Long-
Term Care Ombudsman at 800-264-7093.
AL-ANON MEETING
An Al-Anon meeting for families of alcoholics or addicts will be
held each Monday at 6 p.m. at the Wayne County Hospital conference room.
AWANA
The AWANA Clubs and Youth Ministries of Steubenville Baptist Church
are underway. Supper begins at 5:30 p.m. Clubs and small groups will
be from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. each Wednesday. For more information,
please contact the church at 606-348-5011.
JOIN THE WAYNE COUNTY EXTENSION HOMEMAKERS
Join the fellowship, join the fun, join the Wayne County Extension
Homemakers. Learning, leading and serving Wayne County since 1950.
For more information call the Extension Office at 606-348-8453.
JORDAN CROUCH MEMORIAL YOUTH CENTER IS OPEN EVERY FRIDAY
The Jordan Crouch Memorial Youth Center is open every Friday night
from 6 to 10 p.m. There is two game rooms packed with exciting games
that are free to play. There is also a lounge area with free wifi and
board games. Hotdogs and popcorn can be purchased for 50 cents each
and drinks are $1.
CELEBRATE
RECOVERY
Celebrate Recovery is a free Christ centered recovery program.
Celebrate can help with freedom from life's hurts, hang ups and
habits, not just substance abuse. Celebrate meets each Thursday
evening at 6:30 p.m. at the ASPIRE Center. For more information call
606-340-9362 or email recovery.wayne@gmail.com. Celebrate Recovery is
sponsored by Defensive Action Against Drugs and Operation Unite.
MONTICELLO
LIONS CLUB
The Monticello Lions Club meets the first and the third Thursday of
each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Black Stallion. Everyone is invited.
DON'T LET THEM DIE
Kentuckians struggling with a substance abuse disorder, either
themselves or within their families, can call 1-833-859-4357 toll
free to speak to a specialist about treatment options and available
resources. The specialist will conduct a brief screening assessment
in order to connect callers with the most relevant treatment services
as quickly as possible. Also check out findhelpnowky.org for help.
MONTICELLO
WAYNE COUNTY E911 BOARD MEETING
The Monticello-Wayne County E911 Board has hereby set the regular
monthly meetings of said board to take place the third Thursday of
each month at 1:30 p.m. at the E911 Dispatch facility at 195 N. Main
St. Please consider this as notice for all regular meetings. A
notice will be given for any special called meetings of the E911 Board.
PERDEW CEMETERY
The Perdew Cemetery account at Monticello Banking Company has been
closed. Donations for upkeep can be deposited at: BB&T Bank-Perdew
Cemetery Fund. Bank statements will be available upon request to
BELL ELEMENTARY SBDM COUNCIL MEETING
The Bell Elementary SBDM Council conducts regular monthly meetings
on the last Wednesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. in the school
library. All members of the school community and general public are
cordially invited to attend.
WAYNE COUNTY
PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF
TRUSTEES
MEETING
The Wayne County Public Library Board of Trustees meeting will be
held the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the library. The
public is welcome to attend.
DONATIONS TO THE GENEALOGY LIBRARY
The Wayne County Historical Society accepts donations of old
pictures, letters and other documents to help preserve the history of
the community. Donated documents can also be added to the research
files to help others. You can drop off items Tuesday through Friday
or call 343-0399.
MONTICELLO MASONIC LODGE 431 MEETING
The Monticello Masonic Lodge 431 meets the second Tuesday of each
month at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served at 6 p.m.
WALKER EARLY LEARNING CENTER SBDM MEETING
The Walker Early Learning Center SBDM will meet on the second
Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. in the school conference room.
GOSPEL MUSIC EVERY SECOND SATURDAY
There is gospel music on the second Saturday of each month starting
at 6 p.m. All music players and singers are welcome to perform. Join
us at 669 Hwy 3106, house across from old Gamble Brothers on old Hwy
90. For more information call 348-3113
BETHESDA CEMETERY DONATIONS NEEDED
Donations are needed for the upkeep of the Bethesda Cemetery.
Donations may be sent in care of Aletha Bertram, 1265 Hwy. 858,
Monticello, Ky. 42633 or call (606) 307-4577 for more information.
DONATIONS NEEDED FOR CATRON CEMETERY
Donations are needed for the mowing of the Catron Cemetery. Must
pay someone to mow. Donations may be sent to: Logan Catron, 9998 Hwy.
200 Monticello, Ky. 42633.
WAYNE COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER
The Wayne County Senior Citizens Center invites everyone 60 years
and older to come and join them from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
There is a variety of activities to choose from including: checkers,
puzzles, bingo, pool table, grocery shopping, or just come to
socialize. Every third Friday of the month is potluck or an outing if
weather permits. Offered everyday is: TV, exercise (on treadmill or
bike), well-balanced meals served at 11 a.m., transportation to and
from center (outside city limits on certain days of the week), day/
afternoon trips, card games, blood pressure checks monthly; health
clinic, annually; health and nutrition speakers and other informative
speakers. If you have any questions call 348-5811.
LOOKING FOR A JOB? HAVE A COMPUTER?
Kentucky Teleworks, an "Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment
Program" is a resource for those looking for employment, full time,
part time, or seasonal. KY Teleworks is for people who would like to
work from home only. High Speed Internet is required. All
employers listed on the website have been approved. This is not a
scam. On any given day, KY Teleworks has 500 to 2500 jobs listed on
their website. No money is asked except possibly for the cost of a
background check or headphones. You don't have to live in Kentucky to
use this resource. Tell your family and friends about this
opportunity. Contact kentuckyteleworks.com or facebook.com/
kentuckyteleworks for more information.
CABELL GROVE METHODIST CHURCH CEMETERY DONATIONS
Cabell Grove Methodist Church would appreciate any donations for the
upkeep of the cemetery. Donations can be mailed to Janet Bell, 497
Kendrick Ave., Monticello, Ky. 42633.
FUNDS NEEDED FOR CHOATE CEMETERY
Anyone who would like to donate for the upkeep of the Choate
Cemetery, please send donations to Jeff Sutton at 4941 Hwy. 1546,
Monticello, Ky. 42633.
FOLLOW WAYNE CO. COOPERATIVE EXTENSION ON FACEBOOK
Please LIKE the Wayne County Cooperative Extension Family and
Consumer Sciences Facebook page. Get great research and evidenced
based information, reminders and announcements of Cooperative
Extension programs.
REVIVAL IN WAYNE COUNTY PRAYER MEETINGS
Revival in Wayne County prayer meetings for Wayne County ministers
and concerned Christians are taking place at multiple churches. For
more information, contact pastors: Philip Drake-(606) 307-7797, Bob
Duranceau-(606) 348-6294, Bob Schaeffer-(606) 348-5581 or Bishop C.
Duncan-(606) 307-7195. Kelvin Upchurch (348-7014) at Living Faith
Pentecostal every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
BENCHMARK FAMILY SERVICES FOSTER PARENT ORIENTATION CLASSES
Benchmark Family Services-Foster Care Agency is offering free
orientation classes every Tuesday from 5-6 p.m. to anyone interested
in becoming a foster parent or wishing to obtain information about
fostering. The office is located at 200 S. Vine Street, Somerset.
Call (606) 451-9534 to register for the class or to receive a free
information packet with no obligation.
WAYNE COUNTY ADULT EDUCATION
Wayne County Adult Education is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday,
Wednesday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. All
our services are free. Call 348-5286 for more information.
WAYNE COUNTY HORSEMAN'S ASSOCIATION MEETS FIRST FRIDAY OF EVERY MONTH
The Wayne County Horseman's Association would like to invite you to
join them on the first Friday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the
Rescue Squad building located on Boone Street, Monticello, Ky. Our
focus is a shared interest in the horse. Membership, however, does
not require horse ownership. There is diversity in our annual
activities which include horse shows, monthly trail rides, picnics,
Coggins testing, Christmas party and participation in community
events. As a result of our fundraising efforts, we provide continuing
education scholarships. For more
information, call Connie at 348-8258 or Lynetta at 348-0455.
MT. PISGAH CEMETERY FUND
If you have any family or friends buried in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery
and would like to make a donation, donations may be dropped off or
mailed to Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Fund, c/o Monticello Bank, P.O. Box
421, Monticello, Ky. 42633. For questions or more information you may
call 348-7786.
DONATIONS ARE NEEDED FOR TAYLOR'S GROVE CEMETERY
Donations are needed for the upkeep of the Taylor's Grove Cemetery.
If interested in making a donation you can give it to any member of
the Cemetery Committee: Danny Morgan, Dennis Piercy or Waylan Piercy
or you may mail the donation to 436 Davis Rd., Albany, Ky. 42602.
WAYNE COUNTY FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETINGS
The Wayne County Family Resource Center Advisory Council conducts
meetings on the second Wednesday of every other month at 12 noon in
the Family Resource Center office at Bell Elementary.
WAYNE COUNTY REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETINGS
The WRW (Wayne Republican Women) meets the second Tuesday of each
month at 5 p.m. at the ASPIRE Center. Everyone interested in
attending is welcome. For more information call 348-9250.
DONATIONS TO PLEASANT HILL CEMETERY
If you have loved ones buried in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery and you
would like to help with the mowing this summer then contact any
member of the cemetery committee- Glen Bertram. All donations will be
appreciated.
SECOND CHANCE OUTREACH CENTER
Second Chance Outreach Center is a non-profit Christ centered
addiction recovery program serving your local community. If you or
someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addictive
behaviors please feel free to call 24 hours for a free over the phone
consultation or referral at 1-270-384-9548, or visit us at www.
COMPASSIONATE FRIENDS LAKE CUMBERLAND CHAPTER
A local chapter of The Compassionate Friends has been started in the
Monticello area. The Compassionate Friends is a mutual assistance,
self-help organization offering friendship and understanding to
families who have experienced the death of a child. The organization
welcomes bereaved parents, adult siblings, grandparents, and
immediate family members to its meetings. Meetings are held on the
first Tuesday of each month at Monticello United Methodist Church,
145 Michigan Avenue at 7 p.m. For additional information contact
Jenny West, Chapter Leader at 340-1955.
OPEN GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP
An Open Grief Support Group, hosted by Hospice of Lake Cumberland,
will be held the second Monday of every month from 6-8 p.m., EST at
the Hospice of Lake Cumberland Monticello office, located at 1219
North Main Street, Suite 5.
BETHESDA CEMETERY DONATIONS
Donations are needed for the upkeep of the Bethesda Cemetery. To
donate send to 1265 Hwy. 858, Monticello, Ky. 42633 or for more
information call 348-8190. 606-521-0498 or 606-523-6039.
NEW COVENANT FELLOWSHIP
New Covenant Fellowship, located in the Bell Subdivision, is
beginning a church van ministry. Anyone who needs a ride can call
(606) 348-1855 or (606) 307-6246. Everyone is welcome.
FUNDS NEEDED FOR UPKEEP OF ROGERS GROVE CEMETERY
If you have relatives buried at Rogers Grove Cemetery, we need funds
for the upkeep of the cemetery. Send your donations to: Rogers Grove
Cemetery Fund, BB and T Bank, Cumberland Crossing, Monticello, Ky.
42633 or Irene Koontz, 1396 Hwy. 1275 S., Monticello, Ky. 42633.
DONATIONS FOR ALEXANDER CEMETERY
If you have any family or friends buried in Alexander Cemetery, you
may make any donations to Alexander Cemetery Mowing Fund c/o First
Southern National Bank, PO Box 489, Monticello, KY 42633.
LIFE ABUNDANT MINISTRY HEALING ROOMS
The Life Abundant Ministry (LAM) Healing Rooms are open on Tuesday
from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. and on Thursday from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. There is a
service on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and a Saturday Intercessory prayer is
held at 4:30 p.m. The Life Abundant Ministry healing room provides a
different guest speaker every Tuesday evening service. Life Abundant
Ministry Healing Rooms is located at 303 South Main Street,
Somerset, Ky. For more information call 1-877-LAM-HEAL or
606-677-0088 or check out the website at
www.lifeabundantministry.org. You can also e-mail
