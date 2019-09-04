Wayne County High School Baseball Coach Josh Bartley will be holding
Baseball School on four different dates in September for interested
players in grades one through eight.
The school will be held from 5:30 until 7 p.m. September 4, 11, 18
and 25. The cost is $50.
Hitting, fielding, throwing and pitching will be the focus. Players
should bring a baseball glove, bat and indoor shoes.
It will be held at the multi-purpose building at the WCHS baseball
field.
For more information or to register, email
joshua.bartley@wayne.kyschools.us. Limited spots are available.
