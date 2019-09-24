The Wayne County Cardinals, 4-1 on the season and coming off an
impressive 55-22 home win over previously undefeated Harlan County,
return to Jewell Field this Friday night to host Class 2A powerhouse
Danville. The Admirals are off to a disappointing 1-4 start and are
coming off a 30-29 home loss to Hazard. The contest marks just the
third ever meeting between the two schools with the Danville winning
both postseason home matchups, including a 55-16 decision in November
of 1998, the last time the programs have met.
The Ads took a step back last season with a 5-7 mark, after winning
the 2017 Class 2A State Championship with a perfect 15-0 record, but
don't think that will be a trend for long. Head Coach Clay Clevenger
has been a winner at Henderson County 45-27 in six years and in his
7th season at Danville has an impressive 59-26 mark to be 104-53
overall, so it won't take long for Ads to bounce-back and be a major
contender in their region and across the state.
"Coach Clevenger is a top-notch coach and I've had the privilege of
working with him in some All-Star games and such, which has allowed
us to develop a relationship that we decided to play. Danville has a
great tradition and we're excited to have them on the schedule, as we
played in their bowl the previous two seasons. It's nice to have
them come down and play at our place as well, so we know it will be a
tremendous challenge, as they will be very well prepared," said Cards
16th year head coach Shawn Thompson.
The 2019 Admirals started the season impressively with a 48-14 win
over John Hardin, but since then it has been four straight losses to
Bardstown 28-7, Boyle County 59-0, Madison Southern 42-27 and the
heartbreaker last week at home to 4-1 Hazard.
"Danville has played a tremendous schedule as they always do, so we
know we're playing a football team that has very good team speed
across the board. They are a very young team, but their speed makes
for a very tough test and matchup. One thing that stands out on film
is how physical they play on both sides of the ball. They are also
excellent on special teams as well, so we certainly have to be on
point in that area," said Thompson.
The Admirals are averaging 22.2 points per game and allowing 34.6
points per game, while totaling a very pedestrian 238 yards of
offense per outing.
The Cardinal defense is led by the 47 total tackles and one sack of
sophomore linebacker Lee Shelton, while senior linebacker Cody Vaughn
is second on the unit with 41 total stops.
Seniors Riley Hancock and Tito Ruiz have 32 and 21 tackles with a
team high two interceptions each respectively, while Cody Roysdon has
31 stops with a team best 6 tackles for a loss, as the unit looks for
improved play, as district season is just two weeks away.
The Wayne County offense is tallying 45.8 points per game and 416
yards of offense and that starts with junior running back and All-
State candidate Braedon Sloan. Sloan has rushed for 934 yards and 18
TDs on just 73 carries and also leads the receivers with 9 catches
for 275 yards and 5 scores, while senior wide receiver Tito Ruiz
leads the team in receptions with 10 and has 152 yards with 2
scores. A new wrinkle added the past month is 6-4 senior Thomas
Spencer, as the first-year varsity member has totaled 5 catches for
181 yards and three scores the past three weeks.
Junior Brody Weaver is the signal caller and third leading rusher,
as the two-year starter has completed 41 of 77 passes for 858 yards
with 11 TDs, against just two interceptions and has rushed 30 times
for 111 yards and two scores.
Versatile offensive weapon Carson Simpson has scored touchdowns
three straight weeks and now has 111 rushing yards on just 10
attempts, plus two catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.
"We were able to make big plays the past couple weeks, but we're
still looking for consistency on offense and putting together some
long drives, moving the chains. We have to build on last week's
effort and see if we continue to control the line of scrimmage on
both sides of the football," said Thompson.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Wayne County's Jewell
Field.
"Our fans have been loud and proud all season long, so this is
another chance to come out and support these young men. Hard to
believe but this is our next to last home game of the regular season,
this is a big week before we head to the open week and start district
play. Hopefully we'll have a large crowd out as we host one of the
better programs in the state for the first time ever," said Thompson.
Details on the matchup will appear in next week's edition of The Outlook.
