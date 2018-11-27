The Wayne County Cardinals enter the 2018-2019 season as one of the favorites in the 12th Region, with three starters back from last year's 19-14 squad that claimed the 48th District Championship with a 39-24 win over eventual 12th Region champions Southwestern. The Cards are under the 33rd year direction of head coach Rodney Woods, as the Hall of Fame inductee has produced a 671-353 record, while winning 19 district championships and nine regional championships at Wayne and 881 wins in 42 years overall. This season figures to be one of the more exciting in recent memory with so many teams having a legitimate shot at cutting the nets down in March.
Cards one of the favorites in a wide open 12th Region
"We have some experience back and we have some good shooters, plus we have a very versatile group that has some interchangeable parts.
Six of our top seven guys have played either guard, or forward, so we
have some good ball-handlers. We're basically a team full of guards,
which the downside to that is rebounding can be a problem, as well as
defending in the post. This team has good leadership thus far and
looking at our region it is as wide open as it has been in several
years. We might not have some of the marquee players like last
season, but our region games should be better, considering so many
teams have a chance to win it," said Cards head coach Rodney Woods.
The frontcourt appears set at press-time as 6-0 180 lbs. senior
Aubrey Weaver will play the five position and is coming off a season
that included minutes in all 33 games, averaging 11.5 points, 4.2
rebounds and 1.2 assists. The three-year starter shot 78 percent
from the free throw line and 42 percent from the field and is one of
three Cards listed in the 12th Region's top 10 players preseason, as
voted on by the coaches.
"Aubrey is still working from football shape to basketball
conditioning, but this summer he was the best player in the region.
He's one of our best athletes and was a tough guy for other teams to
handle, plus he just plays so hard," said Woods.
Joining Weaver at forward will be 6-4 155 lbs. junior Thomas
Spencer, a starter in all 33 games last season. Spencer, also ranked
in the top 10 preseason, netted 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2
assists, while shooting 62 percent from the charity-stripe and 47
percent from the field.
"Thomas has a chance to be as good as anyone in the region, we're
just looking for more consistency in practice, which will lead to
more consistency in games. Once he plays with that type of motor
every day, he'll be very tough to stop," said Woods.
The backcourt is also set as Kameron Gehring, a 5-10 125 lbs. junior
will move from the point guard to the two guard and is coming off a
season that included 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and just under 4
assists per contest, while starting all 33 games. Gehring leads all
returnees with 65 3-pointers and shot 41 percent from behind the arc,
which also landed him on the top 10 list.
"Kameron is as good a shooter as anyone in the region, a very smart
player and also a very good passer. He'll still play some point, but
this should free him up some offensively and he's still getting back
into shape after a long golf season," said Woods.
The point guard duties will be manned by 5-8 120 lbs. senior Jadon
Pryor. Pryor logged minutes in 25 games last season, his first in
the program and tallied 2 points, 1 rebound and just under an assist
per game. Pryor has been one of the leaders in the preseason and it
starts with a very high and competitive motor.
"Jadon has been our vocal leader and he brings it every day in
practice. His practices haven't been perfect, but he plays with a
very high motor every time out. He's a facilitator, scores when the
opportunity is there and getting to the rim better. He defends like
crazy, the only negative to playing with such a high intensity is
sometimes when things aren't going well, he can try to do too much,"
said Woods.
The position battle appears to be at the three where 5-10 165 lbs.
senior Garren Dishman is competing with 6-4 170 lbs. junior Bryson
Tucker. Dishman played as a reserve in 14 games last season and
averaged a point per game in limited minutes, while Tucker sat out
last season, as both bring different intangibles to the lineup.
"Garren has worked really hard in the off-season to improve his
strength and he's just one of those guys that we need to transfer his
effort in practice into game situations. He just needs to relax and
play with more confidence. Bryson makes us bigger and is getting
better after a year of being off. Since he returned, we can notice
the difference of working a lot harder in practice and giving a
better effort in practice," said Woods.
Senior Nathan Burks, at 6-1 185 lbs. figures to be the first post
off the bench after tallying 0.7 points and 0.7 rebounds in 18 games
last season.
"Nathan is easy to coach and playing with a lot of confidence, as he
brings physical strength and rebounding to the mix. He also has some
lights-out days in practice, we just need him to finish the easy ones
around the basket and play with confidence," said Woods.
Reese Sexton, a 6-1 150 lbs. junior played sparingly in 10 games
last season and teams with 6-2 sophomore Brody Weaver to provide
depth in the rotation. Sexton is an All-State golfer and Weaver just
finished his sophomore season passing for over 2000 yards, so both
bring success from the fall onto the court.
"Reese is a really good shooter and came in late after a very
successful golf season. Brody has been a pleasant surprise with
limited experience, he does some good things and it starts with a
high motor, which he plays bigger than he is," said Woods.
Chandler Humble, a 6-1 230 lbs. junior, played in 11 games last
season and teams with 6-1 junior Austin Bell and 5-11 sophomore
Carson Simpson to round-out the talented 12-man roster. All could
see action on the varsity, or lead what should be a very successful
junior varsity squad.
"No question about it with all the guys we have we should have a
really good junior varsity team and we should have some very
competitive practices. Those guys can take some minutes in varsity
and it starts with hard-work in practice. We need those guys to
contribute, as Chandler can be a key in the post, we just need him to
play hard, while Austin is coming back from a tremendous knee injury
and has really worked hard to come back. Carson is going to be
playing a lot of positions on junior varsity, but I believe his
future will be on the wing," said Woods.
Going into the season opener what are some of the biggest concerns
for the team?
"Rebounding will be big and our ability to defend in the post, which
our biggest weakness is we don't play very physical. We like to play
"pretty ball" instead of good tough defense and we could be soft. We
must play more physical when we rebound, on our defensive traps and
just become a more aggressive basketball team," said Woods.
How does the 48th District look?
"Southwestern lost a lot of offense, but they return the best post
player in the district and maybe even the region. They'll be tough
and physical in the post. McCreary Central has a new coach in Wade
Davis and he loves that school, played at that school, coached there
and has really paid his dues, very deserving of the opportunity. If
they are patient and allow him to build a program, I think he will
and I'm sure they'll play with some excitement having a new coach,"
said Woods.
What about the 12th Region?
"This is one of those years that possibly ten or more teams can have
a shot. I think it starts with Lincoln, Danville, West Jess, Boyle,
Wayne, Mercer and Pulaski, with several others right there, so the
games should be really exciting," said Woods.
Talk about your schedule that includes tournaments in Somerset and
McCreary Central around the holidays and the Toyota Classic in January.
"We certainly don't have a lot of home games and it's frustrating
that's the way it worked out. The good thing is we have 10-12
neutral site games that are very close to home and we once again play
a very competitive schedule with three tournaments. We get to play
close around Christmas and once again go to Scott County, which is
one of the best events in the state," said Woods.
What must the Cards do to be successful in 2018-2019 season?
"First thing is we can't have any devastating injuries, secondly we
have to have guys committed to having a big year. After that we
haven't been very tough mentally and physically the last several
years, which both showed up in our scrimmage at Clay County (TN), so
that must change if we want to be special," said Woods.
Wayne County has been tabbed the favorites in several preseason
polls, but as last March shows, a team has to get to the region
tournament to have a chance to cut the nets down. The Cards have
several question marks that won't be answered in December or possibly
even January, but they should be able to secure a spot at Lincoln
County for the 12th Region Tournament, which after that it only takes
three straight wins to claim the championship. This program is built
for success and the squad should be very hungry, since not being in a
title game since 2014, so look for the Cards to be a definite contender in 2019.
