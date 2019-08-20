The Wayne County Cardinals open their 2019 season this Friday night
in the second game of the Death Valley Bowl, against Shelby County.
The Cards are coming off an 8-4 season last year and looked good in a
40-12 preseason win against Metcalfe County last Friday night, while
the Rockets are coming off a 6-6 season in 2018. The contest marks
the first ever meeting between the two schools and kickoff is slated
for 8:30 p.m. at Lincoln County's Patriot Stadium.
Coach Todd Shipley, in his 20th year at the helm of Shelby County,
could have one of his better teams in 2019, as the Rockets return a
solid nucleus of players back from last year's squad. Shelby County
defeated Rockcastle County in the opening round of the playoffs and
battled eventual region champion Knox Central to a 20-14 contest in
the second round.
"We watched some film from last year, before we played Franklin
County, as they're in the same district and we know they have a very
good football team with a lot of skill kids back. Offensively they
run some Wing-T and defensively they mix things up a lot, so we know
we'll have to be ready to go from the opening whistle," said 16 year
head coach Shawn Thompson.
The Rockets averaged just under 21-points per game last season and
return three key backs in the backfield. Junior quarterback Zachary
Miracle completed 49 of 115 passes for 675 yards with 5-scores,
against 5-interceptions, plus rushed 68 times for 238 yards with 5
TDs. Junior Jaylin Farris also returns after posting 613 rushing
yards and 3 scores on 132-carries last year. Senior William Davis is
back as well, after posting over 500 yards on 47 touches with 2 TDs,
as a back and receiver.
"We have to play sound on defense and make sure we follow our
assignments, but we want to do that while being aggressive and
swarming the football. We have to control the trenches on both sides
of the ball, if we want to be successful," said Thompson.
Wayne County was impressive last Friday in their scrimmage with
Metcalfe County, as Brody Weaver worked the passing game well and
Braedon Sloan led a powerful rushing attack.
"We have to play cleaner and eliminate our penalties, which negated
some big plays. We also have to make sure we're coming off the
football every snap and we can't afford to take any plays off. This
is a big test for our football team, but we've put in the work and I
think we've had a good off-season and pre-season. Now it's time to
see what we do when the lights come on," said Thompson.
A key area will be special teams as Wayne County has a new kicker,
new punter and new kickoff man for 2019.
"It's no secret that we like to punt out of bounds, kick it off in
the ground and be consistent in our extra-points and field goals. We
have some new guys in this area and we know in close games how
important those hidden yards in the punt and kick game are," said
Thompson.
This marks the seventh straight season that Cards are participating
in a bowl game, after two years at North and South Laurel for the
Cumberland Valley Bowl, two years at Madison Central for the Roy Kidd
Bowl and two years at Danville for the Bob Allen Pigskin Classic.
The host Lincoln County opens the event with a 6 p.m. matchup with
Class 5A foe Woodford County, Wayne's foe the 2020 version of the event.
"We continue to get invited to a lot of different bowls and that
says so much about our fans and how well we travel. Lincoln County
is an easy trip, plus we play the second game, so hopefully we'll
pack the place with a bunch of Cardinal fans. I know it means so
much to our kids and program," said Thompson.
For complete details of the contest check next week's edition of The
Outlook.
