The Wayne County Cardinals return to action this Friday night
against former district rival Rockcastle County, at Rocket Stadium.
Wayne County opened the season with a 41-30 win over Shelby County
and is coming off a home game with Pulaski County, while the Rockets
were shut out 40-0 in the season opener at Somerset and hosted Casey
County last Friday night. The contest marks the 29th meeting between
the two schools with Rockcastle County owning a 17-11 series
advantage, despite Wayne County winning six of the past seven
matchups, including a 40-6 road win last season.
This game will be the first meeting between the two schools since
2014, that the teams are no longer in the same district, or class, as
the Rockets dropped to Class 3A in the new KHSAA realignment for 2019.
"Rockcastle County has always been a great rivalry game in the
district and even when not in the same district, so we know it will
be a very intense and physical football game. Throw the records out
and it really doesn't matter as we know that it will take 48-minutes
of hard-fought intensity. This game typically comes down to the team
with the highest intensity-level that plays with the most aggressive
attitude. We play these guys at almost every level from youth league
up, so both programs are very familiar with each other and not a lot
of surprises," said Cards head coach Shawn Thompson.
Scott Parkey returns for his 12th season at "The Rock" and last
year's 5-6 campaign left his career mark at 65-61 all-time at the
helm. The Rockets are excited to be changing classes and changing
districts as the Rockets have moved from Class 4A to 3A and their
district now includes Estill County, Bell County, Jackson County,
McCreary Central and Garrard County.
The Rockets were limited to 98 yards of offense in their opener
against the Briarjumpers and for Rockcastle County to be successful
it starts with a powerful rushing attack.
"We know they want to win the battle on the line of scrimmage and
their bread and butter is smash-mouth power football. Power sets
with good hard-nosed running backs and one thing I noticed they are
passing the football more than Rock typically does, so we have to be
steady in our assignments and make sure we're aggressive in the
trenches," said Thompson.
Senior Josh Thacker also is back after an injury in 2018 after
totaling 682 rushing yards and 5 TDs, on 77 attempts his sophomore
season. Junior Logan Brown provides a solid two in the one-two punch
in the backfield, after rushing for 565 yards with 4 scores, on 87
attempts last season. Junior Noah Parkey is also back to provide
experience at the quarterback spot, rushing for 268 yards and passing
for 253 yards with two total touchdowns. The team averaged 19
points per game and allowed 33.9 points, so look to sophomore Matthew
Chasteen and senior Zack Taylor to shore that side of the football up
in the early portions of the season.
"We have so much to work on and this game gives us another chance to
get better in all phases of the game. We certainly respect their
football program and know just like every game on our schedule, if we
take plays off, or don't execute we could be in for a long night.
Intensity, effort and focus will be key this week, to make sure we're
ready Friday night," said Thompson.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Rocket Stadium.
"Our fans have been tremendous and this is another road game that is
an hour or less from home, so hopefully we'll have a large group make
the trip up and support these young men. It means so much to them
and our program," said Thompson.
Details on the matchup and the Pulaski County recap will appear in next week's edition of The Outlook.
