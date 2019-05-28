There's lots of background behind the Kids Fishing Derby made available annually to Lake Cumberland area children at Wolf Creek Dam. Light shed on this family friendly event clearly signifies that the Fish Hatchery is a contributing factor not only to communities in Russell County, but the entire state.
Every trout delivered in Kentucky comes from the hatchery and some fish go to Tennessee and other states.
A few years ago the "actual trout fishing creek" was extended from a little over 400 feet to the river and it's now about a mile in length.
You can catch and keep trout to the first drop and past that point, it's catch and release only.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife has conducted surveys by means of "shocking", bringing trout up out of the water to do studies and have actually shocked up baby fish during the procedure.
Studies suggest there is no way that a baby trout from the hatchery could get to the creek unless it's spawned in, so Kentucky trout must be spawning in Kentucky waters.
Founders Richard and Joyce Hale had thirty four children attend the very first Catch a Rainbow over thirty years ago. Well over a thousand children are expected to be in attendance for this Saturday's Fishing Derby.
On average, an additional three people attend for every child fishing and one of each child's parents is thought to have participated in previous years. These numbers also reflect children and family members from other states. This Saturday, youngsters five to fifteen years of age need to bring a fishing pole, bait and tackle.
One through four year olds will fish at the kiddie pool and a cane pole will be provided.
Parents may fish after 3 p.m. Saturday and adults are encouraged to bring children early to get registered. Catching a ten pound trout is possible during the fishing derby.
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Officers, personnel from the Corp or Engineers and Fish Hatchery as well as many others will be there to assist children.
Free hot dogs and drinks will also be available for everyone attending.
If you believe in and love what you're doing, you can make a difference with the Catch A Rainbow Kids Fishing Derby. Anyone interested in becoming part of the organization may call Wolf Creek National Fish Hatchery to obtain more information
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.