Monticello, KY (42633)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 64F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 64F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.