In small communities like Wayne County, basketball and football are always the well-known sports. They have pep sections and always have had a full crowd at each game, however less popular sports tend to be overlooked.
In 2004, Coach Hardin Phillips and Coach Steve Thompson started
Wayne County High School's first tennis team. Coach Hardin was a
conditioning/basketball coach and Coach Thompson was a volleyball
coach. Therefore, the players and the coaches learned the sport
together.
All the players were always so grateful to these two coaches for
even giving the high school students a chance for a tennis team.
Five years ago, Coach Ronnie Sexton took over the high school girls
tennis team.
Coach Sexton saw the potential of his players, but not being able to
start until high school hurt Wayne County players with their
competitors.
This year, he pushed for a boys/girls middle school tennis team and
got it. The new team will provide a feeder system so students that
aspire to play varsity tennis will have a leg up. It is always such a
blessing to see Wayne County Schools evolving with smaller sports
like tennis, however it would not have been possible without a coach.
On September 14, the first middle school tennis team played their
first ever game. Wayne County Middle School hosted Meece Middle
School. All of the middle school tennis teams in nearby counties,
struggle to get players, however, Wayne County has a decent amount of
players. Since there were not any girls that attended the game from
Meece, all of the local girls played boys.
Olivia Hall was down during her singles match 1-3 right off the bat,
when she took back the game and received the first win of the day
with 6-4. Haley Burchett dominated her singles match with her overall
score being 6-1.
The Wayne County Middle School players have only been practicing for
approximately a month and a half, so Wayne County Middle did fall
short against Meece Middle.
However, all of the players played their hearts out and went down
in Wayne County Schools history for the first ever middle school
tennis team.
A huge thank you to Coach Ronnie Sexton for helping making this
possible, along with the support of the Wayne County School District.
Wayne County Schools provide all kinds of extra-curricular
opportunities for the students to become more involved in their
educations.
