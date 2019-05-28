The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will celebrate Free Fishing Weekend June 1-2 when no license is required to fish Kentucky waters.
Free Fishing Weekend offers residents and non-residents the opportunity to fish Kentucky waters without a license or permit. Size and creel limits on the number of fish that anglers may keep still apply, but you may keep trout without possessing a trout permit during free fishing weekend.
With special events across the state planned for Saturday, June 1, most families can find fishing opportunities just a short drive away. A number of events are geared toward kids under the age of 16.
