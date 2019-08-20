The Wayne County Golf Team began their season with a win in the
Somerset Invitational at Eagle's Nest. Team members include:
Assistant Coach Allen Burchett, Gehrig Sexton, Gage Gregory, Reese
Sexton, Renan Dobbs, Kameron Gehring, Aaron Hesse, and Coach Stewart
Gregory.
Kameron Gehring and Reese Sexton placed individually in the tournament.
Wayne County has a middle school girls golf team this season. The
middle school girls golf team participated in their first tournament
of the year at Somerset Country Club. Team members are: Caroline Chriswell, Malaney Dobbs, and Kelsey Collins.
