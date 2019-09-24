Golf team wins at Boone's Trace
The Wayne County Golf Team traveled just above Richmond, Ky. to play
at Boone's Trace golf course this past Saturday, September 14. The
team won the match with a score of 301.
Reese Sexton shot an impressive 66 which earned him first place.
Overall, the golf team won the match and Sexton got first place individually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.