Congratulations to Wayne County High School Senior Reese Sexton who will play Division I Golf on an athletic scholarship for the Colonels
of Eastern Kentucky University.
Sexton is very deserving of this scholarship after winning region
individually in 2017 and 2018.
He also made the All-Region Team in 2017, 2018, and 2019. He made
Second Team All-State in 2017 and First Team All-State in 2018.
Wayne County Schools Athletic Director Kevin Jones expressed
everyone's joy over the news, "This is a big day for him, and for the
school system to have a student athlete to go to the next level. Were
excited about the future for Reese at EKU."
"Reese knows what it takes to get to this level. It takes tons of
hours and dedication. When he walks out of school, he will be debt
free," said Assistant Principal Jarrad Parmley, after welcoming his
family and friends who shared the signing with him in the high school
library recently.
Golf Coach Stewart Gregory said, "Reese has been working on this
goal for years and years. We are so proud of him for getting the
opportunity to play at the Division 1 level. We're going to miss him
a lot."
Reese had been recruited this past season and the head coach of EKU
had been watching him play.
The Wayne County High School senior is looking forward to playing
college golf next fall. "Coach (Mike Whitson) has a strict attitude
wanting to win and get things done."
When asked what his golf career at Wayne County Schools had given
him, Sexton replied, "Everything."
"I'm very thankful for everyone that helped me…that includes
coaches, family, and friends."
"I'm looking forward to being a Colonel," said Sexton. He will be
joining his good friend and competitor who will be a sophomore, Cade
Burdette of Mt. Vernon on the team. They will travel throughout the
season. They have been meeting on golf courses challenging each other
since Reese was nine-years-old.
"Getting to play the game on different courses will be a great
opportunity," said Sexton. "I will embrace the challenge," Sexton is considering majoring in political science at EKU.
