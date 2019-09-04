Recently a long-time University of Kentucky fan who has season tickets to both men's basketball and football games posed a question that I was not sure how to answer. She wondered who I thought was the better recruiter — John Calipari or Vince Marrow.
The more I thought about the question, the harder it became for me
to answer. Calipari obviously has had the higher ranked recruiting
classes — but shouldn't he considering the magnitude and tradition of
Kentucky basketball. Yet what Marrow has helped the football program
do during his time as recruiting coordinator is unprecedented. He's
bringing in big-time talent consistently that few ever thought UK
football could and has helped make UK football a national brand.
Marrow also has to help recruit up to 25 players annually while
Calipari and his staff usually target four to six players.
My instinct tells me that Marrow might actually be the better
recruiter because of the odds he's overcome but then how do you not
respect the first-round draft picks Calipari has had or players he's
put into the NBA. He also has a national championship.
I decided to reach out to several media members who cover both UK
football and basketball for their thoughts knowing there is not a
right or wrong answer. Not everyone asked wanted to respond but those
who did were free to use any perspective they wanted to make their
choice.
Tyler Thompson, Kentucky Sports Radio editor-in-chief: "It may seem
hard to compare the two, but both John Calipari and Vince Marrow have
succeeded in recruiting by taking unique approaches. Although Billy
Gillispie made a mess during his two years in Lexington, Calipari
inherited a blue blood program with great tradition. He capitalized
on that and brought in arguably the most important recruiting class
in Kentucky history in John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, and Eric Bledsoe,
giving new life to a program that desperately needed it.
"From there, Kentucky's record of putting players in the pros became
Calipari's calling card and keeps the Cats at the top of every elite
recruit's list. The one-and-done rule used to be viewed as a stigma
of the sport, but Calipari's success at Kentucky forced the rest of
college basketball to adapt, including the almighty Mike Krzyzewski
at Duke.
"On the flip side, Vince Marrow took a program with little history
and reputation and made it a viable option for a niche of players
from the state of Ohio that maybe weren't good enough to get offers
from Ohio State or Michigan, but wanted to play against great
competition. The Ohio pipeline has transformed Kentucky football,
breeding enough success that Marrow is now able to capture the
attention of elite players and even compete with those Big Ten
programs for prospects.
"In that sense, you could argue that what Marrow's done is more
impressive, but hauling the best or second best recruiting class
every year speaks for itself. Kentucky fans should feel incredibly
lucky to have both in Lexington."
Jeff Drummond, Cats Illustrated managing editor: "This is an
intriguing question. After debating it a bit in my own mind, I would
submit that it should be judged somewhat like an Olympic sport with
degree-of-difficulty factored into the comparison.
"There's no disputing that John Calipari is one of the best
recruiters on the planet (for any college sport) but he's also in the
perfect situation to make that happen. Billy Clyde Gillespie proved
that it's not quite an ‘auto-pilot' situation, but it probably feels
like one compared to the gang over at the football complex. When
Coach Cal sets out to recruit a class, he's got instant access to
almost every 5-star prospect at the top of the rankings.
"Vince Marrow doesn't have that luxury, but he has helped shatter
all the prior notions that UK cannot compete against the traditional
‘big boys' of college football and expanded the Cats' recruiting
sphere from the old, familiar five-hour radius to all corners of the
country.
"If pressed for a definitive answer, I would go with coach Cal and
those 30-some NBA Draft picks he has produced. Marrow has excelled in
finding underrated guys who turned out to be 4- and 5-star players,
but to be on Cal's level he needs a few more elite-level guys like
current 5-star commit Justin Rogers. I wouldn't put it past him."
Michael Bennett, host of "Just The Cats", a daily sports radio
show: "It's not even close. Vince Marrow is the king of recruiting
for UK. Don't get me wrong Cal is one of the countries top
recruiters and I'm glad he is at UK. I would not trade him for the
world, but comparing UK basketball to UK football in recruiting is
comparing my speed and agility to the likes of Lynn Bowden. We all
know how that would turn out.
"UK has a rich history when it comes to basketball. When Cal
arrived the Wildcats had seven national championships, add Rupp Arena
in the mix, most successful coaches will continue with the winning
tradition.
"When it comes to UK football the Wildcats have no tradition at
all. That alone makes it more difficult for Vince Marrow & company.
The ‘Big Dog' is not only getting nationally known talent to consider
Kentucky, but is now getting them to commit. I can't remember in my
lifetime when UK was competing with the likes of Michigan, Ohio
State, Miami, Florida State, Penn State, etc. and winning.
"It was only 2-3 years ago when the Angry Birds of Louisville were
owning the city of Louisville (in recruiting). Now that Vince has
taken over the recruiting responsibilities of Kentucky's largest
city, the Cats are now owning the city's best football talent.
"Prove me wrong because I'm right."
Alan Cutler, former WLEX-TV sports anchor: "Cal. He did a better job
recruiting at UMass and Memphis than many realized. And, his first
class at UK, coming in so late, is one of the greatest recruiting
jobs ever. Not just at UK, but ever. Plus, how many billions will
Cal's recruits make?
"That being said what Vince has done for UK and (coach Mark) Stoops
is past remarkable. I can't think of another UK assistant football
coach whose done more. Great people skills and he keeps it real. In
today's crazy world of coaching salaries, he's underpaid by a lot!"
Keith Taylor, Kentucky Today sports editor: "I think John Calipari
is the better recruiter simply because he has produced more NBA
prospects and Kentucky is such an easier sell for him because of the
tradition in UK basketball.
"Vince Marrow is starting to get the recruits to keep the program
consistent and that's a big plus where the Wildcats have been
lacking. It helps in the foundation of the program and keeps each
recruiting class relevant. Calipari has a smaller pool to choose from
and his recruits have been on target with the exception of a few
during his first 10 years at Kentucky.
"I think Marrow is a perfect fit for the Wildcats and his influence
has definitely been an asset to the program. It's perhaps the best
hire Mark Stoops made at UK."
Larry Glover, host of "Larry Glover Live," a daily radio talk show:
"I would say Calipari given his success at UK and his job of building
national title contenders at school outside the power conferences.
That said, the fact that this question can be asked does say a lot
about what Vince has done with UK football. Ultimately, UK football
will have to win consistently and make some national noise for any
chance of supplanting Cal as the better recruiter."
Justin Rowland, Rivals.com recruiting analyst and Cats Illustrated
publisher: "I've racked my brain on how to answer this and the best I
can say is they do very different things because football recruiting
at Kentucky and basketball recruiting at Kentucky are entirely
different.
"They have both accomplished something historic. No college
basketball coach in the sports history has pulled in one incredible
class after another every single year the way John Calipari has and
no assistant coach at Kentucky at least in the football modern era
has consistently cleaned up the way Vince Marrow has. Morrow probably
has more hands-on personal and day-to-day involvement with the many
players he recruits each year because that's the way football
recruiting goes. Calipari serves as the closer for the top basketball
prospects in the country.
"In relative terms Calipari players have certainly been ranked
higher but he is also promoting a brand in Kentucky basketball that
is infinitely easier to sell than Kentucky football."
Snell makes NFL debut
Benny Snell will make his NFL debut Sunday night when the Pittsburgh
Steelers open the season at New England and the former UK running
back's mother, April Snell, is as excited as her son.
"We just feel blessed. So super proud of him and all he's done," she
said. "I still really don't know much about the NFL. I am still a
college mom. He is living his dream just like somebody else' son who
might have always wanted be an attorney, teacher or anything else.
For Benny, it was to play in the NFL.
"We are still really Steeler newbies learning the songs, all about
the Terrible Towels and what to do. They take their Steelers very,
very seriously in Pittsburgh. It is Steelers all day and all night
for the fans. They love their team and we are happy to be part of
that because just like we were at UK, we are all-in now with the
Steelers."
April Snell did have some regrets about not being back at Kentucky.
Benny Snell had three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons to become
UK's all-time leading rushers before giving up his senior season to
turn pro after UK went 10-3 last year.
"I cannot tell you how much I miss Kentucky," she said. "When Benny
put out he was going to be in the draft, I cried. I did not want him
to leave. I wanted to stay. Kentucky is home to me. I love everything
about it."
She hopes to be at the Florida game Sept. 14 with her husband —
remember before last season she boldly predicted UK would end that
horrendous losing streak to the Gators and Kentucky did.
"I stay in touch with some football moms and friends at UK I mad
along the way," she said. "I just wish everybody well. I think again
a lot of people have Kentucky underrated. They are just going to fly
under the radar and do great again."
April Snell said former UK linebacker Bud Dupree, a first-round
draft pick in 2015, has "taken care of Benny and helped him learn the
ropes" in Pittsburgh.
"Bud is taking care of him and making sure everything is good,"
Snell's mother said. "Hopefully going forward when the Steelers pick
up somebody else from Kentucky, Benny can return the favor.
"I remember once when we were at UK and Bud walked in and we were
all star struck. Now Benny is on the same team with him which just
shows that (Mark) Stoops and Vince (Marrow) are doing a wonderful job
bringing in recruits and building to get better every year."
Morris preparing to start pro career
Former Kentucky standout Maci Morris is now in Italy preparing to
start her professional career with USE Basketball in early October.
If you are a Morris fan, one way to follow her season will be
following USE Basketball on Facebook. As soon as Morris landed in
Italy, the team posted photos of her along with this message: "Maci
Morris just landed at Amerigo Vespucci airport. Waiting for her there
was our Erin Mathias. Welcome in Italy, Maci!"
The post was in Italian but a Facebook translation tab switches it
to English for you.
Her mother, Patti, said is seemed "like forever" that the former UK
star had been gone just a few days after she got overseas.
"We are already going over there in October. She's in culture shock
… no air conditioning or clothes dryers. She's roughing it for
sure," her mother said.
Morris will face a familiar foe in her first professional game.
Patti Morris said former Tennessee star Diamond DeShields, who also
plays in the WNBA, will be on the opposing team.
Joseph transfers to UK
Former Kentucky all-SEC defensive back Van Hiles wasn't surprised
when sophomore Kelvin Joseph decided to transfer from LSU because of
the talent in the LSU secondary. However, he was a bit surprised when
Joseph, a top 40 players in the 2018 recruiting class, made a
decision to transfer to UK so quickly.
"Seems like he had an eye out for us from the beginning," Hiles, who
lives in Louisiana, said.
Joseph was suspended for a violation of team rules in the Fiesta
Bowl because of a violation of team rules but he played in 11 games
for LSU last season. He was a U.S. Army All-American and had 113
tackles as a senior and 67 as a junior when his team won a state
championship. He returned a combined 13 kicks, punts and
interceptions for touchdowns in his high school career and has been
timed in under 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
"His abilities are off the charts. He played high school football in
a very competitive district (in Baton Rouge) and was a standout. He's
long and physical at the line of scrimmage. Needs to improve on
technique, which is something our coaches are very good at
developing," Hiles, who played in 16 games with the Chicago Bears in
1997, said. "Has a high ceiling. He's a big get for the program."
Joseph will sit out this season as a transfer and then have three
years of eligibility left. Hiles thinks the timing is perfect for him
and UK.
"Gets him time to get acclimated to the surroundings and the
coaching style plus it will help academically, too," Hiles said.
The former UK standout believes Joseph's transfer says volumes about
what coach Mark Stoops has done for the UK football program.
"This says we are on the radar of the top athletes. We have proven
it with the 2020 (recruiting) class and prior classes," Hiles said.
"Stoops/Marrow have done an incredible job of not only finding
quality teaching coaches but also quality recruiters whom are able to
connect with the current high school athlete."
Included in the 2019 recruiting class was Louisiana quarterback
Amani Gilmore, a player Hiles thought could turn into a "steal" for
UK based on his talent.
Could adding Joseph to the roster now, too, have an impact on
Kentucky being able to recruit more in Louisiana?
"Not really but it doesn't hurt to have someone from your state that
you will naturally gravitate to because of that connection," Hiles said.
Quote of the Week: "When you can take the on-field production of
guys like Josh Allen, Benny Snell, Mike Edwards or Lonnie Johnson and
combine that t Josh Edwards on why UK football is having so much
recruiting success.
Quote of the Week 2: "It is right at seven years now that I have
been part of UK football. It was at the end of freshman year when he
took over my recruiting. It has been a long road together but a good
road," UK junior offensive tackle on his relationship with coach John
Schlarman.
Quote of the Week 3: "It is still special to visit UK, especially
after the season this last year where they won 10 games. It's a big
deal for me to visit there," Boyle County sophomore Jackson Smith,
the top-ranked punter/kicker in the 2022 class, on visiting UK where
his father, Andy, was a punter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.