The Wayne County Lady Cardinals traveled to Stanford, Ky. last Monday night, to face the homestanding Lady Patriots, in an important 12th Region matchup for both teams. Wayne County entered 0-2 on the season with losses at North Laurel 68-34 and Casey County 68-38, in their opening week. Lincoln County entered with a 0-3 mark overall, coming off a 57-50 loss to Bell County, at South Laurel on Saturday, in the 12th/13th Region Challenge. Lincoln County has won the last six games in the series, including a 68-27 home decision on December 4 of 2018. Wayne County was looking for their first win against the Lady Patriots, since a 60-59 home overtime win, on December 9 of 2014.
Lincoln County tops Lady Cards 54-45
Lincoln County used a 16-6 run to open game and made enough plays
down the stretch to claim a 54-45 home win, paced by the fine play of
senior forward Trinity Shearer. Shearer finished 10 of 19 overall
from the field, which included 2 of 5 from 3-point range and
connected on 6 of 9 free throw attempts to net a game high 28 points,
in just under 30-minutes of action. Eighth grader Talynne Shearer
tallied on 2 of 3 3-pointers and 2 of 2 free throw attempts to add 8
points and 2 rebounds off the bench in 13 minutes of play, as the
winners improved to 1-3 on the young season.
"This early season is certainly a process with losing Macey so late
in the preseason, after the two scrimmages, so we continue to work to
improve. We got off to such a slow start, as after the first quarter
we played much better and outscored them the rest of the way.
Trinity Shearer was a key member of some great basketball teams the
past few years and had a tremendous night scoring with the
basketball. Lincoln County has one of the best programs in our
region for very good reason, but we were able to compete and
hopefully we'll continue to build on these types of experiences and
improve as the season unfolds," said Lady Cards third-year head coach
Mark McKinley.
Senior forward Lydia Rice chipped in with 6 points and Chloe Ralston
contributed 5 points, while the trio of Abby Lane, Hailee Reese and
Emily Estes contributed 2 points each. Alyvia Taylor netted 1 point,
as eight different Lincoln County Patriots scored in the win.
Wayne County, which dropped to 0-3 on the season, placed two scorers
in double figures led by the team best 18 points and 6 rebounds of
5-7 forward Haleigh Criswell. The squad's lone senior converted on 4
of 8 field goal attempts, which included 2 of 6 from 3-point range
and shot a perfect 8 of 8 from the free throw line, without a
turnover, in almost 22-minutes of action. Sophomore forward Mallory
Campbell made 7 of 13 from the floor and 3 of 5 from the charity
stripe to total 17 points with 4 boards, in almost 31 minutes of action.
"Haleigh shot the ball very well from the field and the free throw
line, so it was great to see her have a big night on both ends of the
court. Mallory continues to make plays on the offensive end and is
gaining confidence every time we play," said McKinley.
Junior Jade Turner chipped in with 5 points and 2 assists, while
Mariah Bowlin contributed 4 points with a team best 3 assists.
Kenzie Upchurch grabbed a game high 7 rebounds with 1 point, as five
of seven Lady Cards that logged minutes, marked the scoring margin.
"We are continuing to ask folks to do things they haven't had to in
the past, which should only make us better, once we're back to full
strength," said McKinley.
Lincoln County opened hot from the field and shot 41 percent from
the field on the night, while rolling to a 16-6 first quarter advantage.
Wayne County used the tandem of Haleigh Criswell and Mallory
Campbell to battle back in the second period with a 12-10 surge, to
close the halftime gap to 26-18.
The teams played on even terms in the third frame, as defense and
poor shooting dominated the action, as a 9-9 draw left the Lady
Patriots with a 35-27 edge, after 24 minutes of play.
Both offenses heated up down the stretch, as Lincoln County used a
19-18 tilt to hold on for a 54-45 win, their seventh straight in the
rivalry.
The Lady Patriots, which claimed a 32-29 rebounding edge, shot 19 of
46 overall from the field for 41 percent and that included a 5 of 14
mark from 3-point range for 36 percent. The winners converted on 11
of 20 free throw attempts for 55 percent and finished with 8
turnovers, which led to a 13-4 points off turnovers advantage.
Wayne County finished 14 of 46 overall from the field for 30 percent
and that included a 4 of 19 clip from 3-point range for 21 percent.
The squad connected on 13 of 18 free throw attempts for 72 percent
and totaled 6 assists against 11 turnovers.
Up next for the Lady Cards was a Thursday night home date and
district opener with McCreary Central. Details on that contest are
in a related story inside this edition of The Outlook.
