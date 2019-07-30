Maci Morris' freshman year at the University of Kentucky was everything she "hoped for" and the coaching staff literally had to make her go home during breaks because the dorms closed.
However, the next year there was a "little bit of craziness" that
led to six players transferring, one player being dismissed from the
team, two assistant coaches resign, one assistant get fired and two
recruits decommit during the 2015-16 season.
Reggie Hanson played two seasons at Kentucky for coach Eddie Sutton
before the program imploded in 1988 and was placed on probation after
the 1988-89 season. Hanson could have transferred and been eligible
to play immediately.
Morris and Hanson played at Kentucky almost 30 years apart. Hanson
came to UK from Pulaski County, Morris from Bell County. Both made
the same decision to stay at UK rather than bail out on the Wildcats.
"My sophomore year we only had six players on scholarship," Morris
said. "We needed tryouts just to get players. But my sophomore year
was my favorite year at UK. We had to push beyond what we knew we
could do.
"We became sisters and got so close. We knew we had to give
everything to be successful. We made the NCAA and won a game in the
tournament after a lot of people counted us out going into the season."
The defections took a huge toll on UK the next year and UK didn't
make the NCAA.
"People thought UK was going down the toilet pretty much," Morris
said. "I was not used to losing like we did. It was very hard on me.
A lot of stuff was going on in the locker room. But my senior year we
came back and made the NCAA and won a game. Now they are moving back
in the right direction and I am really proud of the team."
Hanson admits a lot was going through his mind during the NCAA
investigation and he wasn't sure immediately whether he would stay.
His younger teammates could not transfer without sitting out a year.
Hanson was the team's only sophomore eligible to transfer and play
immediately.
"I had to think about what I wanted to do," Hanson said. "My goal,
like every player, was to play in the NBA.To do that I needed TV
exposure. I needed to play in the SEC Tournament and play in the NCAA
Tournament. With probation, I lost all three things if I stayed at
Kentucky."
So why did he stay?
"I did make a commitment to Kentucky. I didn't expect that kind of
adversity but that is is part of life," Hanson, who now lives in
Tampa and works in the retail industry, said. "I had to think about
sticking to my commitment and being part of turning the program
around or bailing and being selfish and trying to accomplish
individual goals.
"I stayed. I felt like I would feel a lot better if I stuck with the
university and helped the team get back on its feet."
His new coach, Rick Pitino, often said Hanson was his most important
recruit because he helped hold the program together. Pitino's first
year UK won 14 games. The second year the Cats added Jamal Mashburn
and Gimel Martinez and won the SEC championship (the following year
The Unforgettables lost to Duke in the NCAA Elite Eight).
"I accomplished a lot of things at UK that I am very proud of.
Staying at Kentucky eventually helped me to come back to Kentucky and
coach with Tubby (Smith). Staying at UK opened a lot of doors for me
that I am very proud of."
Morris feels the same way.
"My senior year was so much fun. We went to Italy (on a summer
exhibition trip), went to the Virgin Islands (for a holiday
tournament). We had a winning season," she said. "The next chapter in
my life will now be playing professionally in Italy starting sometime
in August hopefully.
"I owe everything I have and everything I am today and the
opportunity to go overseas to UK. UK has opened so many doors for me.
I have met unbelievable people."
Morris and Hanson both agreed that the UK fans were special. Hanson
saw UK fans in Japan when he played and coached there.
"You guys are the best fans in the world and you don't know how much
you mean to athletes," Morris said at the recent Ohio UK Convention.
"You guys really help us and make us want to win for you because you
are always there supporting us. We are truly thankful to you guys.
All I can say is thank you to UK and the fans for four wonderful years."
Boston commits for 2020
Kentucky's first basketball commit in the 2020 class was Brandon
Boston Jr., a top 10 player nationally from Norcross, Ga.
"He is definitely a scorer, can handle the ball and he has size.
He's a long 6-7, 6-6 2 guard," David Sisk of Rivals.com said. "Corey
Evans (of Rivals) has seen him play more than me and he thinks he can
even play point guard. He has the type of flexibility to play
anywhere from 1-3. It has just got to the point even in college
basketball if you have a 6-4 guard and a 6-7 guard and they can
basically do the same things, the 6-7 guy is obviously a lot more
coveted. Boston is like that and can play different positions kind of
like (UK freshman) Tyrese Maxey."
There could be one other huge plus in getting Boston to commit like
he did last week after his official visit. Several players —
including Jalen Green and Josh Christopher — have both openly talked
about playing in college with Boston.
"If Boston can play more than just the 2 guard and then Green and
Christoper can do the same thing, then they can all play together,"
Sisk said. "They are all more than just shooting guards. Getting
Boston early like this gives John Calipari some flexibility in
recruiting now for the position less basketball he likes."
What draws players — more than Green and Christopher have talked
about playing with Boston in college — to the UK commit?
"Tyrese Maxey is outgoing but he is the same way if it is the first
time he has met you or you are his best friend. He was always like
that," Sisk said. "Boston, to me, is a little bit quieter when you
see him in the (media) interview process. But around players more his
age, he a lot more like Maxey. He's got connections with a lot of
players, including Terrence Clark who is one of the best players in
the 2021 class and might reclassify to 2020.
"It seems like the buzz this year is around some of the guys like
Boston, Green and Christopher all playing together in college. This
definitely gives Kentucky a big plus getting Maxey to commit."
Christopher and Green both play in California. However, Boston is
transferring to Sierra Canyon in Chatworth, Calif., for his senior
season where he will be playing with several other elite players.
Zaire Williams, another top 10 player, recently transferred there for
his senior season. Also on the team will be sophomore Bronny James,
the son of LeBron James, and senior Zaire Wade, the son of Dwayne Wade.
"I had been a little nervous when he transferred to Sierra Canyon
because naturally when a school (UK) is a frontrunner for a player
and he moves across the country it makes you wonder. But I had always
thought Kentucky was in great shape with him," Sisk said.
Commercial is cool
experience for Daniel
Getting to be in a Super Bowl commercial promoting Kentucky football
after its 10-win season last year was "pretty cool" for UK senior
linebacker Kash Daniel.
"I'm glad they let me start my acting career with that. It was
pretty fun," Daniel said.
He explained at SEC Media Days that he asked the crew filming the
commercial how expensive their cameras were.
"He said this camera right here made ‘Avengers Endgame', and I said
that's a lot of money right there. So, I knew it was a pretty serious
production," Daniel said. "We were there for about four or five hours
just because of how many takes we got to do."
Daniel said he got a lot of "really good feedback" from fans about
the commercial.
"We had that promotional video where I said for people to watch it
and video it and tape their reaction. We got a bunch of reactions and
it was really fun to see little kids and their parents making out ‘C-
A-T-S cats, cats, cats' watching the video and screaming hard in the
living room," Daniel said.
He's expecting more fans to likely mention it to him Saturday during
UK's Fan Day at Kroger Stadium. He's also featured on the cover of
the Cats' Pause Football Yearbook
Skinner deserves more credit
Former Louisville All-American Katie George knows that Kentucky
volleyball coach Craig Skinner is respected statewide for the
"remarkable" success he's had making UK an annual volleyball power.
"But I'm not sure in the SEC or across the nation if he really gets
all the credit he deserves for what he's done," George, who played
against UK, said.
George was the Prep Volleyball National Player of the Year in 2012,
Miss Kentucky Volleyball and a two-time state champion playing for
Louisville Assumption High School. She was also ACC Player of the
Year at Louisville.
"When I was in high school you could tell the Kentucky program was
trending in the right direction," George said. "He has built an
unbelievable program. They are constantly in the top 25 and a
national championship contender. That's just a testament to him and
his recruiting ability. Now Kentucky is a destination for a lot of
people because it has been good for so long."
George worked for WDRB-TV in Louisville before going to the
Milwaukee Bucks as a sideline reporter for a year. Now she's set to
be the sideline reporter for the new ACC Network's feature football
game each Saturday night during the season as well as analyst for 20
ACC volleyball matches.
Before she left Milwaukee, she was attending a major sports award
program in Wisconsin when a high school girl came up to her.
"She introduced herself and said, ‘I know who you are because of
volleyball.' I was sure she was going to know me from the Bucks,"
George said.
She told George she was going to Kentucky to play for Skinner. The
player was defensive specialist Maddie Berezowitz of Burlington, Wis.
"I just told her she picked a great university and program to play
for. We talked volleyball for the next 20 minutes," George said. "She
was so excited and that's just a testament to what he (Skinner) has
done at Kentucky."
Quote of the Week: "I think he's not really even scratching the
surface. I think he's got tremendous makeup, and that's a big — I
think that's going to be a big accelerator for ultimately how good a
player he becomes, and I think he has that. He's got great size and
great length, and he's a sponge," Oklahoma City Thunder general
manager Sam Presti on getting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in a trade.
Quote of the Week 2: "I know the offense like the back of my hand. I
know everybody's position in line, quarterback, running back, and
receiver. Just being able to know all that makes my job easier, and I
can help everybody else on the field," UK junior receiver Lynn Bowden
on how comfortable he is with UK's offense.
Quote of the Week 3: "Where I came from kids yearned to get better
every day. We didn't have that when I got here. That was the most
discouraging thing when we got here was just the overall attitude
about the whole thing. It's a lot better now," coach Scott
Satterfield, the former coach at Appalachian State, on what he found when he got to Louisville.
