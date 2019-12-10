Preseason rankings for wrestling in Kentucky were recently released
and Wayne County High School has several team members ranked statewide.
Following are members of the time who have been designated among the
elite in their class in the state.
• Colin Tucker, ranked fifth in 106 lb. class
• Keelan Dick, ranked eighth in the 113 lb. class
• Conner Sexton, ranked 19th in the 128 lb. class
• William Beckley, ranked 20th in the 132 lb. class
• Kurtis Karr, ranked 13th in the 160 lb. class
• Andrew Sanders, ranked 18th in the 182 lb. class
• Dustin Vaughn, ranked 15th in the 196 lb. class
As a team, Wayne County was ranked 15th in dual rankings. They were ranked 22nd in individual rankings.
