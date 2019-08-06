The Ralph Pettyjohn Memorial 4-H Shoot was held recently in Russell
County.
Following are results for local 4-H competitors.
.22 Pistol, Age 12-14
Team
• Wayne County, First Place (Team members: Molly Dishman, Faith
Flynn, Seth Flynn, and Z. Hubler)
Individual
• Z. Hubler, First Place
.22 Pistol, Age 15-18
Individual
• Eli Hubler, First Place
22 Sport Rifle, Age 9-11
Individual
• Wesley Denney, First Place
22 Sport Rifle, Age 12-14
Team
• Wayne County, First Place (Team members: Faith Flynn, Seth Flynn,
Z. Hubler, Cierra Thompson)
Individual
• Faith Flynn, Third Place
• Z. Hubler, Second Place
22 Sport Rifle, Age 15-18
Individual
• Donna Catron, Second Place
• Eli Hubler, First Place
Air Pistol, Age 9-11
Individual
• Wesley Denney, First Place
Air Pistol, Age 12-14
Team
• Wayne County, First Place (Team members: Faith Flynn, Seth Flynn,
Z. Hubler, Cierra Thompson)
Individual
• Z. Hubler, First Place
• Cierra Thompson, Second Place
Air Pistol, Age 15-18
Individual
• Donna Catron, First Place
Sport Air Rifle, Age 9-11
Individual
• Wesley Denney, First Place
Sport Air Rifle,
Age 12-14
Individual
• Cierra Thompson, Second Place
Compound Bare Bow, Age 9-11
Team
• Wayne County, First Place (Team members: Ethan Owens, Kyli
Kempton, Jonathan Branscum, Kanon Bertram and Brody Shelton)
Individual
• Brody Shelton, First Place
Compound Bare Bow, Age 15-18
Individual
• Gabby Foster, First Place
Bowhunter, Age 9-11
Team
• Wayne County, First Place (Team members: Ethan Owens, Brenen
Upchurch, Kanon Bertram and Jonathon Branscum)
Individual
• Brenen Upchurch, First Place
• Jonathon Branscum, Third Place
Bowhunter, Age 15-18
Individual
• Gabby Foster, Third Place
Recurve Archery,
Age 9-11
Individual
• Brody Shelton, Second Place
• Ethan Owens, First Place
Recurve Archery, Age 12-14
Individual
• Elizabeth Hoskins, Third Place
Target Archery, Age 9-11
Individual
• Brenen Upchurch, Second Place
BB, Age 9-11
Individual
• Wesley Denney, First Place
• Emily Sherman, Third Place
BB, Age 12-14
Individual
• Seth Flynn, Second Place
BB, Age 15-18
Individual
• Donna Catron, First Place • Eli Hubler, Second Place
