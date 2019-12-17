The Wayne County Cardinals opened 48th District play last Friday
night, at the Rodney C. Woods Gymnasium, hosting rival Southwestern.
The Cardinals entered 1-2 on the season and coming off a 56-55
heartbreaker at home to Lincoln County earlier in the week, while the
Warriors owned a perfect 3-0 record and were coming off a 59-53 win
at East Jessamine the previous Saturday. The contest marked the 57th
meeting all time between the two schools with Wayne County owning a
32-24 advantage, which included three straight wins in the rivalry,
including a 66-55 home decision on January 25 of 2019, the last time
the teams met.
Senior guard Andrew Smith capped-off a 23-10 fourth quarter rally
with a 30-foot desperation heave that banked in, at the horn to force
overtime at 57-57 and Southwestern claimed the win with a 12-7 bonus
period to take a 69-64 road district win. Senior guard Cole Dysinger
led the victors with a game best 20 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds,
while the hero of the night Smith finished 3 of 4 from 3-point range
and 4 of 7 overall to net 13 points with 4 assists and 3 boards in
the win. Dysinger finished 7 of 23 from the field, which included 2
of 10 from 3-point range and a perfect 4 of 4 from the free throw
line, to pace three winners in double figures.
Brayden Sims, a 6-4 190 lbs. senior forward, finished 4 of 11 from
the floor and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to post a double-double
with 14 points and a game high 12 rebounds, while fellow senior
Hunter Coffey helped the cause with 8 points. Chase Eastham tallied
6 points and the duo of Tanner McKee and Jon Wood chipped in with 4
points each, as the winners used seven different scorers, to improve
to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in district play.
"We missed eleven free throws in twenty-one attempts and had five
turnovers down the stretch, which is a recipe for disaster. We did
some good things in the third quarter, but our conditioning and lack
of depth both are forcing us to play some guys longer than we like,
but until we can trust some guys, we're more confident playing our
guys tired. Two straight games at home we had opportunities to make
plays to win, but haven't so that's certainly disappointing," said
Cards head coach Rodney Woods.
Wayne County, which dropped to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in district play,
placed four scorers in double figures led by the 19 points and 5
rebounds of Thomas Spencer. The 6-4 senior shot 6 of 11 from the
floor and a perfect 3 of 3 from 3-point range with a 4 of 9 clip from
the free throw line, while Kameron Gehring added 13 points with a
game best 5 assists and 3 boards. Gehring finished 5 of 9 from the
field, which included 2 of 5 from 3-point range, while freshman Mason
Burchett posted 11 points with 3 rebounds and 3 assists, as the Cards
claimed a 30-27 rebounding edge.
Senior Reese Sexton tallied 10 points with 7 boards, aided by 4 of 7
shooting from the floor, which included 2 of 4 from 3-point range.
Bryson Tucker posted 9 points with 8 rebounds, while Chandler Humble
contributed 2 points, as six different Cards marked the scoring margin.
"Southwestern is a very physical team and our ability to match their
physicality was a concern going in. It goes back to the little
things of making free throws, taking care of the basketball and
making good decisions. We'll go back to work and get ready for a
Pulaski County team that is one of the best in the region. We don't
have any cupcakes on our schedule, we know nobody is feeling sorry
for us, we'll just go back to work and look to improve," said Woods.
Southwestern opened 3 of 6 from 3-point range in the opening period
and used the 6 points of Andrew Smith to claim a 14-10 first quarter
lead.
Kameron Gehring totaled 10 points in the first half and Wayne County
answered with 4 of 7 shooting from 3-point range in the second stanza
to spark a 16-10 run to claim a 26-24 halftime edge.
"I really don't think we played very well in the first half, we hit
a three at the horn to have the lead, but we were still playing way
too tentative," said Woods.
Thomas Spencer led all players with 11 points in the third frame and
the Cards used a 21-10 run to take a 47-34 advantage, after 24-
minutes of play.
Wayne County made 2 of 3 field goal attempts and 6 of 10 free throws
down the stretch, but they doubled their turnovers thru the first
three periods with 5 miscues and that was just enough to open the
door for the Warriors. Southwestern made 3 of 5 3-pointers in the
quarter and used the circus-shot of Andrew Smith and the 9 points of
Cole Dysinger to spark a 23-10 run and force overtime with the score
tied at 57-57.
In the bonus period it was all Southwestern as they connected on 3
of 4 field goal attempts and 5 of 6 free throw attempts to complete
the comeback with a 12-7 spurt to claim the 69-64 win.
The Warriors finished 25 of 56 overall for 45 percent and that
included a 7 of 18 clip from 3-point range for 39 percent. The
winners converted on 12 of 16 free throws for 75 percent and totaled
14 assists with 5 steals, against just 5 turnovers.
The Cards finished 22 of 40 overall on field goal attempts for 55
percent and that included a 10 of 17 mark from 3-point range for a
season best 59 percent. The squad was 10 of 21 from the free throw
line for 48 percent and totaled 16 assists with 4 steals against 11
turnovers.
Up next for Wayne County is a Tuesday date at Pulaski County before
games against Williamsburg, Lynn Camp, Atherton and Garrard County
Friday-Monday in the Arby's/KFC Classic at McCreary Central. Details
on all the action will appear in next week's edition of The Outlook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.