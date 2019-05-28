Wayne County fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 4-0 loss to Southwestern on Monday, May 20 in the championship game of the 48th District Tournament.
Southwestern took the lead on a double in the first inning.
In the first inning, Southwestern got their offense started when Ethan Jones doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
A single by Kameron Gehring in the third inning was a positive for Wayne County.
Jeffrey Madden led things off on the mound for Southwestern. He lasted six and a third innings, allowing three hits and four runs while striking out 11.
Gehring was on the pitcher's mound for Wayne County. He lasted six innings, allowing eight hits and four runs while striking out two.
Gabriel Ruiz, Gehring and Avery Perkins each managed one hit to lead Wayne County. Cardinals were sure-handed and didn't commit a single error. Titus Jones made the most plays with six.
Southwestern scattered eight hits in the game.
Tanner McKee and Jones all collected multiple hits for Southwestern. Southwestern didn't commit a single error in the field. Jones had 13 chances in the field, the most on the team.
