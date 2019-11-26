Several Wayne County High School volleyball players have been recognized for achievements during this past season.
Sarah Gregory, Annesa Roysdon, and Chloe Rice were selected to be on
the 12th Region All Season First Team.
Macey Blevins was selected to the 12th Region All Tournament Team.
Annessa Roysdon was also selected by the KVCA as the 12th Region
Player of the Year and was recognized at the semifinals of the state
tournament. She is the first player in program history to receive the
Player of the Year award. She is only the second to receive All-State
Honorable Mention.
Head Coach Sandra Baker also won 12th Region Coach of the Year.
