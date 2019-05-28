Wayne County took the lead late in the game in a 4-2 victory over McCreary Central on Saturday, May 18 in the opening round of the 48th District Tournament.
The game was tied at two with Wayne County batting in the bottom of the sixth when Jayden Keith singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.
The Cardinals got on the board in the second inning.
Keith doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
Braden Dobbs got the win for Wayne County. He surrendered two runs on one hit over seven innings, striking out six.
Thaddeus Baird started the game for McCreary Central. He lasted one and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and two runs while walking zero. Connor Campbell and Blake Corder entered the game as relief, throwing four innings and one-third of an inning respectively.
Wayne County racked up seven hits on the day. Gabriel Ruiz, Keith and Kason Pitman each racked up multiple hits.
Pitman, Keith and Ruiz all had two hits to lead Wayne County.
The Cardinals were sure handed and did not commit a single error. Titus Jones made the most plays with 11.
Corder went 1 for 3 at the plate to lead McCreary Central in hits.
McCreary Central was sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error.
Carson McKinney had the most chances in the field with 11.
