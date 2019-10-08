Wayne County enters district play on Friday October 11 at Lincoln County and appears to be one of the favorites in a very competitive Class 4A District 7. The new district includes Wayne County, Corbin, Lincoln County and last year's state semifinalist in 4A Knox Central. All of the teams are at the midway point of their schedules and let's take a look at how the district might shake out.Wayne County (4-1)
The Cardinals have been the most impressive to this point of the
season with mercy-clock wins over Rockcastle County (62-27),
Southwestern (44-6) and Harlan County (55-22), along with a season-
opening win over Shelby County (41-30). The lone loss was to Class
5A Pulaski County (35-27) and the strength of the season has been the
big-play capabilities of All-State candidate and junior running back
Braedon Sloan.
Sloan leads the state with 23 total TDs with 82 touches for 1,149
total yards of offense. Wayne County is averaging an eye-popping
45.8 points per game and allowing 24 points per contest, the big key
down the stretch will be the improvement of the defense and the
offense using the passing of Brody Weaver to connect with Thomas
Spencer, Tito Ruiz, Dylan Godsey and Carson Simpson to take some of
the pressure off the running game. The Cards will be probably be the
favorites the remainder of the schedule but beating Corbin and
winning at Campbell Field is something the program has only done once
in school history.
Corbin (3-2)
The Redhounds own wins over Whitley County (35-21), Chattanooga
Notre Dame (35-17) and last week over Lafayette (21-7), while their
losses have been to Pulaski County (23-22) and a surprising loss at
Beechwood (26-10). The squad is averaging 24.6 points and allowing
18.8 per outing.
Corbin lost a lot off the Class 3A State Runner-Up team from last
season, but the talent is there and with experience this could be the
most dangerous team in the district. Sophomore UK offer Trey
Longmire will be counted on to spark the offense down the stretch, as
will freshman quarterback Cameron Combs.
Lincoln County (3-3)
The Patriots are just a couple plays from being 5-1 as the squad has
overtime losses to East Jessamine (42-35) and North Laurel (25-24),
along with a loss last week to highly regarded Anderson County
(28-14). The team has looked good in wins over Woodford County
(21-14), South Laurel (42-15) and West Jessamine (42-15) averaging
just under 30 points per game and allowing 23 points per contest.
Spencer Crutchfield did a remarkable job leading the team to a
postseason road win and seven wins last season, so the Pats are very
capable of beating anyone in the district and pulling an upset along
the way.
Knox Central (1-5)
The Panthers are the defending Class 4A region champions and return
a wealth of experience back, but some key injuries and a brutal
schedule has the squad reeling. Knox Central is averaging just 13.8
points per game and allowing 25.3 points, as their losses have come
against teams with a combined record of 23-4.
A big key down the stretch will be getting back healthy and moving
the football, as the Panthers have a very talented quarterback in
Brady Worley and a good supporting cast, to go along with one of the
most aggressive defenses in the area. Knox and Lincoln County should
be a very interesting matchup, but can the Panthers score enough to
knock-off Wayne County or Corbin?
