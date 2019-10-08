    Wayne County enters district play on Friday October 11 at Lincoln County and appears to be one of the favorites in a very competitive Class 4A District 7.  The new district includes Wayne County, Corbin, Lincoln County and last year's state semifinalist in 4A Knox Central.  All of the teams are at the midway point of their schedules and let's take a look at how the district might shake out.Wayne County (4-1)

    The Cardinals have been the most impressive to this point of the 
season with mercy-clock wins over Rockcastle County (62-27), 
Southwestern (44-6) and Harlan County (55-22), along with a season-
opening win over Shelby County (41-30).  The lone loss was to Class 
5A Pulaski County (35-27) and the strength of the season has been the 
big-play capabilities of All-State candidate and junior running back 
Braedon Sloan.
    Sloan leads the state with 23 total TDs with 82 touches for 1,149 
total yards of offense.  Wayne County is averaging an eye-popping 
45.8 points per game and allowing 24 points per contest, the big key 
down the stretch will be the improvement of the defense and the 
offense using the passing of Brody Weaver to connect with Thomas 
Spencer, Tito Ruiz, Dylan Godsey and Carson Simpson to take some of 
the pressure off the running game.  The Cards will be probably be the 
favorites the remainder of the schedule but beating Corbin and 
winning at Campbell Field is something the program has only done once 
in school history.
 
Corbin (3-2)
    The Redhounds own wins over Whitley County (35-21), Chattanooga 
Notre Dame (35-17) and last week over Lafayette (21-7), while their 
losses have been to Pulaski County (23-22) and a surprising loss at 
Beechwood (26-10).  The squad is averaging 24.6 points and allowing 
18.8 per outing.
    Corbin lost a lot off the Class 3A State Runner-Up team from last 
season, but the talent is there and with experience this could be the 
most dangerous team in the district.  Sophomore UK offer Trey 
Longmire will be counted on to spark the offense down the stretch, as 
will freshman quarterback Cameron Combs.
 
Lincoln County (3-3)
    The Patriots are just a couple plays from being 5-1 as the squad has 
overtime losses to East Jessamine (42-35) and North Laurel (25-24), 
along with a loss last week to highly regarded Anderson County 
(28-14).  The team has looked good in wins over Woodford County 
(21-14), South Laurel (42-15) and West Jessamine (42-15) averaging 
just under 30 points per game and allowing 23 points per contest.
    Spencer Crutchfield did a remarkable job leading the team to a 
postseason road win and seven wins last season, so the Pats are very 
capable of beating anyone in the district and pulling an upset along 
the way.
 
Knox Central (1-5)
    The Panthers are the defending Class 4A region champions and return 
a wealth of experience back, but some key injuries and a brutal 
schedule has the squad reeling.  Knox Central is averaging just 13.8 
points per game and allowing 25.3 points, as their losses have come 
against teams with a combined record of 23-4.
    A big key down the stretch will be getting back healthy and moving 
the football, as the Panthers have a very talented quarterback in 
Brady Worley and a good supporting cast, to go along with one of the 
most aggressive defenses in the area.  Knox and Lincoln County should 
be a very interesting matchup, but can the Panthers score enough to 
knock-off Wayne County or Corbin?

   

