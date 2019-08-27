    The Wayne County Cardinals opened their 2019 season last Friday night in the second game of the Death Valley Bowl, against Shelby County.  The Cards were coming off an 8-4 season last year and looked good in a 40-12 preseason win against Metcalfe County, while the Rockets were coming off a 6-6 season in 2018 and looked good in preseason tilts with Western Hill and Louisville Western.  The contest marked the first ever meeting between the two schools and didn’t kickoff until 9:40 pm, as host Lincoln County defeated Woodford County 21-14, in the event’s opening game.

    Wayne County grabbed the lead (13-12), late in the first quarter and 
would never trail again claiming a 41-30 season opening win.  The 
Cardinals used 43-plays to net 431 yards of offense with 15 first 
downs led by 6-1 190 lbs. junior running back Braedon Sloan to 
improve to 1-0 on the young season. Sloan rushed 21 times for 228 
yards with scoring runs of 52, 2, 2 and 49 yards, plus added a 55-
yard touchdown reception to help clinch the win.
    “We told our guys all week that whichever team won this game, it 
would be a very good win and this certainly was a big win in the 
opener for our team.  We have a lot of things to work on and try to 
correct before Pulaski County, but I really loved the way we battled 
all night.  We struggled defensively most of the night, but we never 
quit playing hard.  Credit Shelby County they have a very good 
football team and this was a very physical game on both sides of the 
ball.  Braedon Sloan was outstanding.  His vision and ability to make 
plays in the open field are huge, which opened up our passing game as 
well,” said Cards 16th year head coach Shawn Thompson.
    Junior quarterback Brody Weaver completed 6 of 11 passes for 136 
yards with 2 TDs and added 44 rushing yards on 8 attempts, as the 
offense finished the contest without a turnover.  Senior wide 
receiver Tito Ruiz added 2 receptions for 36 yards, which included an 
11-yard scoring reception.
    “No turnovers for the second straight week is something to build on 
and Brody was very efficient in the passing game, plus with his 30 
lbs. of weight added he is able to run the football harder.  We had 
some guys play their first ever meaningful varsity snaps up-front, so 
overall not a bad effort, but we have some things we must clean-up,” 
said Thompson.
    Shelby County, which dropped to 0-1 on the season, used 64-plays to 
net 485 yards of offense led by the duo of junior quarterback Zachary 
Miracle and junior back Jaylin Farris.  Miracle rushed 17 times for 
130 yards, with scoring runs of 6 and 11 yards, plus completed 5 of 
13 passes for 172 yards with scoring strikes of 78 and 48 yards to 
junior wide receiver Griffyn Spencer.  Farris added 113 rushing yards 
on 21 carries, as the Rockets rushed 51 times for 313 yards, while 
totaling 22 first downs.
    “Defensively the first quarter was some of the worst football we’ve 
played.  We couldn’t stop their running game and just didn’t play 
like we’re capable, but credit Shelby County, they have speed and the 
Miracle kid had to be worn-out.  His ability to run the option and 
create kept us on our heels all night.  Lots of new faces on that 
side of the ball, but we have to lineup correctly and get better at 
the little things. We know a big play, or busted-play is going to 
happen, but we have to make sure it’s not happening time and time 
again,” said Thompson.
    Shelby County opened the game with the football and marched 59 yards in 9-plays and scored on a Zach Miracle 6-yard touchdown run.  The 
kick failed, leaving the score 6-0 with 7:50 left in the opening 
quarter.
    Wayne County answered right back with a 4-play 68-yard march, ended 
with a Braedon Sloan 52-yard scoring run.  The kick failed, leaving the score knotted at 6-6 with 5:49 left in the first period.

