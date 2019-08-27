The Wayne County Cardinals opened their 2019 season last Friday night in the second game of the Death Valley Bowl, against Shelby County. The Cards were coming off an 8-4 season last year and looked good in a 40-12 preseason win against Metcalfe County, while the Rockets were coming off a 6-6 season in 2018 and looked good in preseason tilts with Western Hill and Louisville Western. The contest marked the first ever meeting between the two schools and didn’t kickoff until 9:40 pm, as host Lincoln County defeated Woodford County 21-14, in the event’s opening game.
#10 Wayne County outlast Shelby County 41-30 in Death Valley Bowl
Wayne County grabbed the lead (13-12), late in the first quarter and
would never trail again claiming a 41-30 season opening win. The
Cardinals used 43-plays to net 431 yards of offense with 15 first
downs led by 6-1 190 lbs. junior running back Braedon Sloan to
improve to 1-0 on the young season. Sloan rushed 21 times for 228
yards with scoring runs of 52, 2, 2 and 49 yards, plus added a 55-
yard touchdown reception to help clinch the win.
“We told our guys all week that whichever team won this game, it
would be a very good win and this certainly was a big win in the
opener for our team. We have a lot of things to work on and try to
correct before Pulaski County, but I really loved the way we battled
all night. We struggled defensively most of the night, but we never
quit playing hard. Credit Shelby County they have a very good
football team and this was a very physical game on both sides of the
ball. Braedon Sloan was outstanding. His vision and ability to make
plays in the open field are huge, which opened up our passing game as
well,” said Cards 16th year head coach Shawn Thompson.
Junior quarterback Brody Weaver completed 6 of 11 passes for 136
yards with 2 TDs and added 44 rushing yards on 8 attempts, as the
offense finished the contest without a turnover. Senior wide
receiver Tito Ruiz added 2 receptions for 36 yards, which included an
11-yard scoring reception.
“No turnovers for the second straight week is something to build on
and Brody was very efficient in the passing game, plus with his 30
lbs. of weight added he is able to run the football harder. We had
some guys play their first ever meaningful varsity snaps up-front, so
overall not a bad effort, but we have some things we must clean-up,”
said Thompson.
Shelby County, which dropped to 0-1 on the season, used 64-plays to
net 485 yards of offense led by the duo of junior quarterback Zachary
Miracle and junior back Jaylin Farris. Miracle rushed 17 times for
130 yards, with scoring runs of 6 and 11 yards, plus completed 5 of
13 passes for 172 yards with scoring strikes of 78 and 48 yards to
junior wide receiver Griffyn Spencer. Farris added 113 rushing yards
on 21 carries, as the Rockets rushed 51 times for 313 yards, while
totaling 22 first downs.
“Defensively the first quarter was some of the worst football we’ve
played. We couldn’t stop their running game and just didn’t play
like we’re capable, but credit Shelby County, they have speed and the
Miracle kid had to be worn-out. His ability to run the option and
create kept us on our heels all night. Lots of new faces on that
side of the ball, but we have to lineup correctly and get better at
the little things. We know a big play, or busted-play is going to
happen, but we have to make sure it’s not happening time and time
again,” said Thompson.
Shelby County opened the game with the football and marched 59 yards in 9-plays and scored on a Zach Miracle 6-yard touchdown run. The
kick failed, leaving the score 6-0 with 7:50 left in the opening
quarter.
Wayne County answered right back with a 4-play 68-yard march, ended
with a Braedon Sloan 52-yard scoring run. The kick failed, leaving the score knotted at 6-6 with 5:49 left in the first period.
