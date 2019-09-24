The Wayne County Cardinals, 3-1 on the season and coming off a 44-6 win at Southwestern, returned home last Friday night to host undefeated Harlan County, in the 2019 "Homecoming" matchup on the schedule. Harlan County was a perfect 4-0 on the season and coming off an impressive 28-21 home win over Knox Central. The contest marked the 4th meeting all-time between the two schools and Wayne County owned a 2-1 series edge, which included a 40-12 win at Harlan County, last season.
Wayne County rolls over Harlan County 55-22 and improves to 4-1 on season
Wayne County scored six touchdowns, on just 17-plays in the first
half and finished with 453 total yards of offense while forcing four
turnovers on defense to roll over Harlan County 55-22. Junior All-
State candidate Braedon Sloan led the way with scoring runs of 38,
72, 67, 16 and 23 yards, plus added a touchdown reception for 73
yards, as the stalwart totaled 6 touches with 6 scores and 279 yards
of offense, as the winners improved to 4-1 on the season.
"Wow what can we say about this effort, our crowd and the way we
played against a very good football team. Their size up front really
forced us to widen our splits on the line and that allowed Braedon
some extra space, which he only needs a step and he's gone. Young
man continues to work extremely hard and credit our offensive line as
well, he didn't get touched much in this game. Six touches, six
touchdowns and 279 yards of offense is a special night and he's
certainly a very special player," said Cards head coach Shawn Thompson.
Junior quarterback Brody Weaver was extremely efficient as well,
completing 5 of 8 passes for 189 yards, with scoring plays of 73, 62
and 40 yards to three different receivers. Senior wide receiver
Thomas Spencer made it three straight weeks with a touchdown, scoring
on a 62-yard connection with Weaver, while junior Carson Simpson
added his third straight week with a score, catching a 40-yard
touchdown, as Wayne County ran just 24-plays on the night.
"Brody was able to spread the ball around and really do some good
things in the passing game and the big thing again is no turnovers.
Just one turnover the last three games and that's winning football.
We knew to play well against the Black Bears, we had to take care of
the football and it was nice to see so many different guys contribute
on both sides of the ball," said Thompson.
The Cardinal defense had a big night as well as senior defensive
lineman Cody Roysdon led the way with 12 total tackles and sophomore
linebacker Lee Shelton added 10 stops and a sack. Senior defensive
back Tito Ruiz totaled two interceptions and fellow senior Riley
Hancock registered 8 tackles with an interception, as the unit forced
a season high four turnovers with three quarterback sacks, a fumble
and blocked a punt.
Harlan County totaled 59-plays for 353 yards of offense with 14
first downs with a balance of 175 yards rushing and 178 passing but
was plagued by miscues all night. Junior wide receiver Matthew Brown
led the attack with 6 catches for 143 yards and a score, while senior
running back Ben Landis helped the cause with a game high 15 carries
for 85 yards. Junior quarterback Jacob Nelson finished 8 of 20
passing for 178 yards with scoring passes of 30 and 11-yards but was
intercepted twice, while a wide receiver throw-back pass was also
intercepted.
"Harlan County has a lot of depth in their offensive backfield, as
they have seven or eight guys that can run the football, plus their
offensive line was so big, forcing some turnovers was huge. We gave
up some big plays and still have much to work on, but overall a good
win that was a result of a good week of practice," said Thompson.
Wayne County scored on the game's first play from scrimmage as a new-
wrinkle in the playbook resulted in a Brody Weaver 73-yard scoring
connection with Braedon Sloan. The Patrick Radilla kick made the
score 7-0 with 11:37 left in the opening quarter.
Harlan County responded with an 11-play drive of 43 yards, but the
Cardinal defense held and forced a turnover on downs at the Wayne 26
yard-line. The Cards couldn't muster anything on the ensuing drive
and was forced to punt, but the Black Bears muffed the punt and Wayne
recovered the fumble inside of Black Bear territory.
Braedon Sloan scored on the next play from scrimmage from 38-yards
out and the kick pushed the lead to 14-0 with 3:35 remaining in the
first period.
Harlan County closed the gap on their next drive as Tyler Casolari
capped-off a 5-play drive of 68 yards, with a 21-yard touchdown run
and the conversion failed leaving the score 14-6 with just :36 left
in the first period.
The Cards added to their lead just 18-seconds later as Sloan scored
his third touchdown of the quarter, this one on a 72-yard scamper as
the hosts enjoyed a 21-6 advantage at the end of the opening 12-
minutes of play.
After the teams traded empty possessions Braedon Sloan scored on a
67-yard touchdown run, untouched as the kick failed leaving the score
27-6 with 2:51 left, in the first half. A Tito Ruiz interception and
return were called back, but the interception stood and Ruiz raced 53
yards on first play from scrimmage to setup the next score. Braedon
Sloan punched it in from 6-yards out and Patrick Radilla booted the
kick to push the lead to 33-6 with 2:04 left in the second stanza.
The Black Bears refused to go-away and answered back with an 8-play
march of 64 yards, ended on a Jacob Wilson 30-yard strike to Matthew
Brown and Brown added the conversion run, to close the score to 34-14
with only :29 left in the first half, which was more than enough time
for the hosts.
Wayne County scored on the very next play from scrimmage as Brody
Weaver completed a 62-yard bomb to Thomas Spencer and the kick left
the halftime score at 41-14, but it wouldn't stay that way long when
action resumed in the third period.
After Wayne County's defense forced a quick three and out, the punt
was blocked, which gave the Cards a short-field at the Harlan County
23 yard-line. Braedon Sloan made the most of his last touch of the
night and raced 23-yards once again untouched for a score to push the
lead to 48-14 with 10:45 left in the third period.
The Cards enacted the mercy-clock on their next offensive series as
Weaver threw a dart from 40-yards out to Carson Simpson and the extra
point pushed the score to 55-14 with 8:05 still remaining in the third.
Wayne County substituted freely the rest of the way and the Black
Bears did manage a final score late in the fourth quarter as Jacob
Wilson completed an 11-yard touchdown to Justin Brown and the
conversion run was good, with under a minute to play and neither team
took another snap as Wayne County rolled to the 55-22 home win.
Up next for the Cards is a Friday night matchup with Danville, in
just the third meeting ever between the two schools. Kickoff is set
for 7:30 p.m. and for complete details of the matchup see preview story inside this edition of The Outlook.
