Running back Braedon Sloan and quarterback Brody Weaver celebrated a touchdown during Friday's game.

    The Wayne County Cardinals, 3-1 on the season and coming off a 44-6 win at Southwestern, returned home last Friday night to host undefeated Harlan County, in the 2019 "Homecoming" matchup on the schedule.  Harlan County was a perfect 4-0 on the season and coming off an impressive 28-21 home win over Knox Central.  The contest marked the 4th meeting all-time between the two schools and Wayne County owned a 2-1 series edge, which included a 40-12 win at Harlan County, last season.

    Wayne County scored six touchdowns, on just 17-plays in the first 
half and finished with 453 total yards of offense while forcing four 
turnovers on defense to roll over Harlan County 55-22.  Junior All-
State candidate Braedon Sloan led the way with scoring runs of 38, 
72, 67, 16 and 23 yards, plus added a touchdown reception for 73 
yards, as the stalwart totaled 6 touches with 6 scores and 279 yards 
of offense, as the winners improved to 4-1 on the season.
    "Wow what can we say about this effort, our crowd and the way we 
played against a very good football team.  Their size up front really 
forced us to widen our splits on the line and that allowed Braedon 
some extra space, which he only needs a step and he's gone.  Young 
man continues to work extremely hard and credit our offensive line as 
well, he didn't get touched much in this game.  Six touches, six 
touchdowns and 279 yards of offense is a special night and he's 
certainly a very special player," said Cards head coach Shawn Thompson.
    Junior quarterback Brody Weaver was extremely efficient as well, 
completing 5 of 8 passes for 189 yards, with scoring plays of 73, 62 
and 40 yards to three different receivers.  Senior wide receiver 
Thomas Spencer made it three straight weeks with a touchdown, scoring 
on a 62-yard connection with Weaver, while junior Carson Simpson 
added his third straight week with a score, catching a 40-yard 
touchdown, as Wayne County ran just 24-plays on the night.
    "Brody was able to spread the ball around and really do some good 
things in the passing game and the big thing again is no turnovers. 
Just one turnover the last three games and that's winning football. 
We knew to play well against the Black Bears, we had to take care of 
the football and it was nice to see so many different guys contribute 
on both sides of the ball," said Thompson.
    The Cardinal defense had a big night as well as senior defensive 
lineman Cody Roysdon led the way with 12 total tackles and sophomore 
linebacker Lee Shelton added 10 stops and a sack.  Senior defensive 
back Tito Ruiz totaled two interceptions and fellow senior Riley 
Hancock registered 8 tackles with an interception, as the unit forced 
a season high four turnovers with three quarterback sacks, a fumble 
and blocked a punt.
    Harlan County totaled 59-plays for 353 yards of offense with 14 
first downs with a balance of 175 yards rushing and 178 passing but 
was plagued by miscues all night.  Junior wide receiver Matthew Brown 
led the attack with 6 catches for 143 yards and a score, while senior 
running back Ben Landis helped the cause with a game high 15 carries 
for 85 yards.  Junior quarterback Jacob Nelson finished 8 of 20 
passing for 178 yards with scoring passes of 30 and 11-yards but was 
intercepted twice, while a wide receiver throw-back pass was also 
intercepted.
    "Harlan County has a lot of depth in their offensive backfield, as 
they have seven or eight guys that can run the football, plus their 
offensive line was so big, forcing some turnovers was huge.  We gave 
up some big plays and still have much to work on, but overall a good 
win that was a result of a good week of practice," said Thompson.
    Wayne County scored on the game's first play from scrimmage as a new-
wrinkle in the playbook resulted in a Brody Weaver 73-yard scoring 
connection with Braedon Sloan.  The Patrick Radilla kick made the 
score 7-0 with 11:37 left in the opening quarter.
    Harlan County responded with an 11-play drive of 43 yards, but the 
Cardinal defense held and forced a turnover on downs at the Wayne 26 
yard-line.  The Cards couldn't muster anything on the ensuing drive 
and was forced to punt, but the Black Bears muffed the punt and Wayne 
recovered the fumble inside of Black Bear territory.
    Braedon Sloan scored on the next play from scrimmage from 38-yards 
out and the kick pushed the lead to 14-0 with 3:35 remaining in the 
first period.
    Harlan County closed the gap on their next drive as Tyler Casolari 
capped-off a 5-play drive of 68 yards, with a 21-yard touchdown run 
and the conversion failed leaving the score 14-6 with just :36 left 
in the first period.
    The Cards added to their lead just 18-seconds later as Sloan scored 
his third touchdown of the quarter, this one on a 72-yard scamper as 
the hosts enjoyed a 21-6 advantage at the end of the opening 12-
minutes of play.
    After the teams traded empty possessions Braedon Sloan scored on a 
67-yard touchdown run, untouched as the kick failed leaving the score 
27-6 with 2:51 left, in the first half. A Tito Ruiz interception and 
return were called back, but the interception stood and Ruiz raced 53 
yards on first play from scrimmage to setup the next score.  Braedon 
Sloan punched it in from 6-yards out and Patrick Radilla booted the 
kick to push the lead to 33-6 with 2:04 left in the second stanza.
    The Black Bears refused to go-away and answered back with an 8-play 
march of 64 yards, ended on a Jacob Wilson 30-yard strike to Matthew 
Brown and Brown added the conversion run, to close the score to 34-14 
with only :29 left in the first half, which was more than enough time 
for the hosts.
    Wayne County scored on the very next play from scrimmage as Brody 
Weaver completed a 62-yard bomb to Thomas Spencer and the kick left 
the halftime score at 41-14, but it wouldn't stay that way long when 
action resumed in the third period.
    After Wayne County's defense forced a quick three and out, the punt 
was blocked, which gave the Cards a short-field at the Harlan County 
23 yard-line. Braedon Sloan made the most of his last touch of the 
night and raced 23-yards once again untouched for a score to push the 
lead to 48-14 with 10:45 left in the third period.
    The Cards enacted the mercy-clock on their next offensive series as 
Weaver threw a dart from 40-yards out to Carson Simpson and the extra 
point pushed the score to 55-14 with 8:05 still remaining in the third.
Wayne County substituted freely the rest of the way and the Black 
Bears did manage a final score late in the fourth quarter as Jacob 
Wilson completed an 11-yard touchdown to Justin Brown and the 
conversion run was good, with under a minute to play and neither team 
took another snap as Wayne County rolled to the 55-22 home win.
    Up next for the Cards is a Friday night matchup with Danville, in 
just the third meeting ever between the two schools.  Kickoff is set 
for 7:30 p.m. and for complete details of the matchup see preview story inside this edition of The Outlook.

