The 2018-2019 Lady Cardinals are still a youthful team with a roster that has no seniors on it. But they bring into this season a year of valuable varsity experience, as well as a work ethic that has many of the players working on their own, before and after practice to improve their skills.
For Coach Mark McKinley, the fact that his players are going "above
and beyond" their practice sessions is one of the most impressive
things that he has seen so far in the preseason.
"Their improvement and their willingness to improve," McKinley said,
when he was asked about his early impressions of this team.
"They are doing the work on their own, and they are eager to get
this team back to where it once was," he added.
They have seen the banners across the gymnasium, a statement to the
success the program has had for several decades. It has given the
team something to work toward as they prepare for the new season.
Wayne County finished last year with a 9-21 record and made it to the
first round of the regional tournament, where they lost to Lincoln
County 81-49.
"I do look for us to be more competitive and we are trying to
instill in this team a winning culture," said McKinley.
He noted that as they studied the banners one evening at practice,
players noticed that there was a seven year gap between the 1989
district title and the 1997 district championship.
"We talked about consistency in a program and how hard it is to get
that consistency," said McKinley. "It takes a lot of effort and work,
but it is all worth it."
He added, "Last year's experience will go a long way to propel us to
hopefully a more successful season."
Wayne County scrimmaged Leslie County in one of their pre-season
contests this month, and stacked up well against them.
"Leslie County is one of the top teams in the 14th Region and we
lost to them by only two points," he said. "The girls did not know
that going into the game. After the scrimmage was over, we told them
this is one of the top teams in the 14th Region. You could just see
their whole countenance change."
Improvement all the way, that is one of the points that McKinley
took away from the scrimmage. He also had some trusting coaching
colleagues who watched the game and gave him some of their thoughts.
"They said we had improved, which was good," he said. "They named
some individual players. They were pleased with the way we shared the
ball, our defense and of course, there is room for improvement in a
lot of areas."
"That's what scrimmages are for. They show what are the three, the
five or the seven things we need to work on. The great thing about it
is what we saw that we needed to work on was correctable and fixable."
In the scrimmage, McKinley started sophomores Macey Blevins and Jade
Turner in the back court. Both saw minutes at the point guard
position. Other starters for the scrimmage included junior Haleigh
Criswell and freshmen Amber Jones and Mallory Campbell.
Coming off the bench will be another young group of players,
including junior Macie Adams, sophomore Taylor Boston and freshmen
Mariah Bowlin, Xaivea West and McKenzie Upchurch.
The more that we can develop these players, the more it will help us
and it will create more depth," said McKinley. "You are not
successful and you don't go as far in tournaments, any tournaments,
without depth...Not everyone is going to have their "A game" every
night. If you area scorer and having an off night, you have to find
other ways to help the team—rebounds, assists, defense."
The starting five is not set in stone at this point. McKinley said
that he and the coaching staff encourages the players to work for
those starting slots.
"We want this to be an open competition for starting positions. You
come in and fight for it. You make it difficult for us to pick a
starting five because it will only make us better in the long run,"
he said.
Blevins brings back the brunt of Wayne County's offense from last
season, when she averaged 20 points per game. Campbell averaged 8
points and Criswell averaged 6 points for the Lady Cards last year.
"That's what we have talked with the other girls about—closing the
gap," said McKinley. "Macey is Macey. She is an outstanding player.
We cannot be more successful and go further in the region without our
other players stepping up a level, two levels, three levels."
"These kids rely on each other. They trust each other. We are far
from a one player show," he said.
The Lady Cardinals begin the new season on Tuesday, November 27 at
home against North Laurel. It also begins a tough stretch of schedule
that will challenge this team early.
"We have a brutal December," said McKinley. "North Laurel is one of
the top five teams in the 13th Region. Then Casey County and Lincoln
County, who are top five in our region. After that, we have district
opponents McCreary Central and Southwestern."
And it doesn't get any easier as Wayne County faces the preeminent
region powerhouse Mercer County in mid-December. Then they will be
play in the pre-season Christmas tournament at McCreary Central,
where they play four games in four days.
After Christmas, the Lady Cardinals will compete in the Best of the
Lakes Classic at Clinton County.
How does the 48th District look this season?
McKinley said that Southwestern is again considered the top team in
this district.
"Southwestern comes back strong every year," he said. "They are top
five in our region without a doubbt and until someone knocks them off
they will continue to be a top team."
He continued, "McCreary Central is always tough and we can't
overlook them because they got one from us last year...They have a
new head coach this year and will have some fresh ideas."
Where does Wayne County figure in the district picture?
"I think where we stack up will be entirely up to use," said
McKinley. "it will be a process. I hope we are better at the end of
the year than we are at the beginning of the year."
As far as the 12th Region is concerned, McKinley does not see a
clear cut number one team. Instead, he feels there are four or five
very good teams, including Lincoln County, Casey County, Southwestern
and Mercer County. "Mercer County lost a lot , but they are the
program in this region," said McKinley. "That is the top four teams
right there."
McKinley is entering his second season as head coach for the Lady
Cardinals. He has some young assistant coaches joining the program
this year. They include former Lady Cardinal Jamie Roberts, who also
played at Berea College, and Trevor Shearer.
"They are very young and very enthusiastic and they are bringing
some good ideas to the table," said McKinley.
What will Lady Cardinal fans see from this team when the season
kicks off this week?
"From the reaction from Tuesday night (the scrimmage), the fans were
pleasantly surprised at what they saw. There was improvement all the
way around, and I think it will be an exciting brand of basketball to watch."
