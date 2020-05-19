2020 Graduation Parade is planned for Friday
A Graduation Parade is planned for Wayne County seniors on May 22,
beginning at 6 p.m. The event will be held in conjunction with city
and county government and Wayne County Emergency Management Services.
Each graduate will be allowed to have one vehicle to participate in
the parade. Seniors can make a sign and affix it to their vehicle,
and they should wear their cap and gown in the parade. Seniors will
assemble in the gym parking lot, but they must stay in their vehicle.
Family members and friends can assemble along the parade route and
stay in their vehicles for the event. The parade route for spectators
will begin at Walker Early Learning Center on Main Street and proceed
to the stoplight in front of McDonalds.
The roadway will be completely blocked for traffic except for the
parade.
Changes made for June primary election
Voters who wish to cast their ballots remotely for the June 23
primary election should contact the Wayne County Clerk's Office to
request an application for an absentee ballot. To skip the
application process and just receive a ballot, voters can log on to
the Kentucky Secretary of State's website and make that request.
Anyone who does not want to vote by paper absentee ballot can opt to
use the absentee machine that will be set up in the clerk's office
June 8 through June 23. Voters can cast ballots on the machine by
appointments that will be made in 15 minute increments.
Early deadlines set for May 27 newspaper
The Wayne County Outlook will be closed Monday, May 25 for Memorial
Day. Early deadlines will be observed for the May 27 edition of the
newspaper.
All news stories, photos and letters to the editor must be submitted
by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.
The deadline for classified ads will be 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.
Display advertising must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 21. The deadline for all color ads is 12 noon on Thursday, May 21.
