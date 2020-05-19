2020 Graduation Parade is planned for Friday
    A Graduation Parade is planned for Wayne County seniors on May 22, 
beginning at 6 p.m. The event will be held in conjunction with city 
and county government and Wayne County Emergency Management Services.
    Each graduate will be allowed to have one vehicle to participate in 
the parade. Seniors can make a sign and affix it to their vehicle, 
and they should wear their cap and gown in the parade. Seniors will 
assemble in the gym parking lot, but they must stay in their vehicle.
    Family members and friends can assemble along the parade route and 
stay in their vehicles for the event. The parade route for spectators 
will begin at Walker Early Learning Center on Main Street and proceed 
to the stoplight in front of McDonalds.
    The roadway will be completely blocked for traffic except for the 
parade.
   
Changes made for June primary election
    Voters who wish to cast their ballots remotely for the June 23 
primary election should contact the Wayne County Clerk's Office to 
request an application for an absentee ballot. To skip the 
application process and just receive a ballot, voters can log on to 
the Kentucky Secretary of State's website and make that request.
    Anyone who does not want to vote by paper absentee ballot can opt to 
use the absentee machine that will be set up in the clerk's office 
June 8 through June 23. Voters can cast ballots on the machine by 
appointments that will be made in 15 minute increments.
   
Early deadlines set for May 27 newspaper
    The Wayne County Outlook will be closed Monday, May 25 for Memorial 
Day. Early deadlines will be observed for the May 27 edition of the 
newspaper.
    All news stories, photos and letters to the editor must be submitted 
by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.
    The deadline for classified ads will be 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.
    Display advertising must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 21. The deadline for all color ads is 12 noon on Thursday, May 21.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.