MONTICELLO, Ky. -- The Wayne County Extension District Board meeting was held last week and the agenda included mention of an Extension Area Director position.
Dr. Laura Stephenson, Associate Dean and Director of the UK Cooperative Extension Service, confirmed that East Areas 1 and 2 comprised of Wayne and all other counties in the Lake Cumberland Area Development District will be under one Extension Area Director.
Stephenson further stated Thursday that the position is currently posted on UK jobs and it's an open search process. The Extension Area Director will be one of the first 12 hired and Stephenson says they are now forming a screening committee and defining the interview process before a mid September review of applications.
The Extension Area Director here in the LCADD will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of UK Extension operations in the 10-county area and responsibilities include supervision (direct and indirect) and employee development for extension personnel, fiscal oversight, and managing relationships with the county board's/advisory councils.
"The position fosters teamwork and communication throughout the counties, promotes effective programming, and instills the values of UK," Stephenson said.
Stephenson elaborated early on they are committed to a thoughtful, engaged hiring process as the Area Extension Directors will play a vital role in strengthening the organization for the future.
