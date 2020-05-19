A man was arrested, after he allegedly held a woman against her will
and assaulted her. According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, this
is the second domestic violence call his office responded to in a
four-day period, where female victims had been assaulted and falsely
imprisoned.
Jeffrey Fulton, of Monticello, was charged with second degree
assault, first degree unlawful imprisonment, two counts of first
degree wanton endangerment, strangulation, third degree terroristic
threatening, second degree cruelty to animals, second degree fleeing
and evading police (on foot), resisting arrest and alcohol
intoxication in a public place.
Deputy Derek Dennis and Deputy Brent Rose responded to a call at a
residence on Red Bud Hill at approximately 11:40 p.m. Friday, May 15.
When deputies arrived, they located a female victim walking down the
driveway crying and covered in blood. She stated that her boyfriend
had picked her up from work earlier and while driving back to the
residence he started hitting her.
He refused to take the victim to the hospital for treatment. Once
they arrived at the residence, the victim stated that Fulton
threatened to kill her and her two children if she called police. She
said he continued to assault her.
She stated she ran outside to find help and he followed her out of
the residence and started chocking her. Once back inside the
residence, she said he continued to assault her and took a knife and
struck her in the arm as he was trying to stab the wall beside her head.
Police stated that Fulton attempted to kick in a door where the two
children were hiding. After he was bitten by the victim's dog, he
then hit the dog.
Deputies were unable to locate Fulton inside the residence, but
found him outside in a wooded area. He ran from deputies and was
taken into custody after a foot pursuit.
The victim was treated by Wayne County EMS and transported to the
local hospital. Fulton was taken to the hospital for treatment and
then lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center. The investigation is continuing.
