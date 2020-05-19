    A man was arrested, after he allegedly held a woman against her will 
and assaulted her. According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, this 
is the second domestic violence call his office responded to in a 
four-day period, where female victims had been assaulted and falsely 
imprisoned.
    Jeffrey Fulton, of Monticello, was charged with second degree 
assault, first degree unlawful imprisonment, two counts of first 
degree wanton endangerment, strangulation, third degree terroristic 
threatening, second degree cruelty to animals, second degree fleeing 
and evading police (on foot), resisting arrest and alcohol 
intoxication in a public place.
    Deputy Derek Dennis and Deputy Brent Rose responded to a call at a 
residence on Red Bud Hill at approximately 11:40 p.m. Friday, May 15. 
When deputies arrived, they located a female victim walking down the 
driveway crying and covered in blood. She stated that her boyfriend 
had picked her up from work earlier and while driving back to the 
residence he started hitting her.
    He refused to take the victim to the hospital for treatment. Once 
they arrived at the residence, the victim stated that Fulton 
threatened to kill her and her two children if she called police. She 
said he continued to assault her.
    She stated she ran outside to find help and he followed her out of 
the residence and started chocking her. Once back inside the 
residence, she said he continued to assault her and took a knife and 
struck her in the arm as he was trying to stab the wall beside her head.
    Police stated that Fulton attempted to kick in a door where the two 
children were hiding. After he was bitten by the victim's dog, he 
then hit the dog.
    Deputies were unable to locate Fulton inside the residence, but 
found him outside in a wooded area. He ran from deputies and was 
taken into custody after a foot pursuit.
    The victim was treated by Wayne County EMS and transported to the 
local hospital. Fulton was taken to the hospital for treatment and 
then lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.    The investigation is continuing.

