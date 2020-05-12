A Somerset woman, Jacqueline D. Helton, was arrested Monday, May 4
and charged with 44 counts of cruelty to animals and other charges in
connection with an incident that occurred in the Griffin community of
Wayne County.
Kentucky State Trooper Matt Parmley stated that last week Helton
unlawfully committed 44 counts of cruelty to animals second degree,
25 counts of quarantine violations and two counts of disposal methods
requirements regarding dead animals. Parmley received a complaint
from a landowner who was leasing Helton his property in regard to the
health and well being of the horses that belonged to her.
Helton was cited by the Department of Agriculture regarding the
illegal importation of horses from out of state without proper blood
work and coggins papers.
The initial 19 horses were quarantined to the property and Helton
was not allowed to add to or take out any of the herd without the
proper paperwork.
Parmley and an officer with the Department of Agriculture along with
the landowner walked the entire property totaling approximately 30
acres.
There was a total of 44 horses alive on the property. There were
four dead horses, according to the warrant.
Two dead horses were found that had been there longer than 48
hours, which is the time you have to properly dispose of or bury dead
animals.
Numerous officials have been notified and are assisting with the
case due to Helton's alleged history of similar issues in Kentucky
and other states.
According to Parmley, officials were back on the scene on Thursday,
May 7 and there were no new developments, other than Helton
voluntarily relinquishing 10 horses to the Humane Society.
The horses they were able to catch were reportedly in the worst
condition. There will be more moved, placed and rehabilitated in the
near future.
Helton faced similar charges in the past. In 2015, she was charged
with animal cruelty but the counts were dropped after she completed
diversion. Helton was scheduled for arraignment this week in Wayne District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.