The latest report from the Lake Cumberland Health Department, released Sunday, May 17, contained some good news for Wayne County. For the first time since Wednesday, March 25 there are no active cases of COVID-19.
There have been eight total cases in this county so far, but at this
point none are active. There have been no deaths from the virus in
Wayne County.
The 10-county area did have one new case to report on May 17, which
was a 59-year-old man in Adair County. That makes a total of 205
cases in the area, with 24 of those being current. Six patients are
currently hospitalized and 18 are in self-isolation, according to the
report.
Adair County continues to lead the district in cases with a total of
93 so far. Nine of those cases remain current. There have been 14
deaths in Adair County, where COVID-19 spread rapidly through an
elderly care facility.
In their report issued Sunday, official with the Lake Cumberland
District Health Department addressed the number of reports they have
received about people not complying with safety guidelines.
"Some people are mistakenly equating the fact that things are
starting to reopen with the assumption that the situation is now
safe," the report states. "Some thing the coronavirus situation was
overblown. Some are restless and ready for things to be normal."
The report cautions that everyone should stay vigilant and be safe
their themselves and their families. Avoid crows as much as possible,
wash yours hands with soap and water often and wear a mask in public. Anyone who has a fever or is coughing should stay at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.