MONTICELLO, Ky. — The Monticello-Wayne County Telecommunications Board approved the hiring of Calvin McFarland as Community Telecom Services General Manager at a special-called meeting Tuesday night at Monticello City Hall.
McFarland has been employed with the U.S. Postal Service for 27 years.
Board members also approved an update to the CTS home installation procedure Tuesday. The process will now be taken care of only by CTS employees with an ID. Contracted workers upgrading the system will continue with outside duties.
Delinquent CTS customers will be contacted soon and asked to sign an agreement to reach a current status with their unpaid bills. Over the past few months, Covid orders have allowed those receiving certain services to not pay their bills, but now CTS is allowed to pursue reaching agreements with their customers to get them up to date. Customers not signing an agreement risk losing service in the future.
