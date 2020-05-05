GEORGE AND MAGGIE HANCOCK FAMILY REUNION HAS BEEN
CANCELED
The George and Maggie Hancock Family reunion had been canceled due
to social distancing to keep everyone safe.
MEMORIAL SERVICES CANCELED AT UPPER TURKEY CREEK CEMETERY
Due to the Covid-19 guidelines there will be no memorial services
this year at the Upper Turkey Creek Cemetery at Denny, Kentucky. If
you have loved ones burried there and want to donate to the upkeep of
the cemetery you may send donations to Eddie Flynn, 9205 Hwy. 776,
Monticello, KY 42633.
GRADUATION PARADE
In conjunction with City and County Government as well as Wayne
County Emergency Management Services, we will have a Graduation
Parade on May 22, beginning at 6 p.m. Each Graduate will be allowed
one vehicle to participate in the parade. Feel free to make a sign
to affix to your car. Each senior will assemble in the gym parking
lot. Your family members should not come to the gym. They should
assemble on the parade route andstay in their vehicles. Social
distancing guidelines are in place. You also will not be allowed to
be out of your vehicle in the parking lot. We will use a loud
speaker to line you up. You should wear your cap and gown during the
parade. I have enclosed a map of the parking lot for you to use to
determine the approximate area you will need to park in. On the back
of the map is the parade route, which will begin for spectators at
Walker Elementary on Main Street and proceed along Main Street to the
stoplight in front of McDonald’s. The roadway will be completely
blocked for traffic except for the parade. Spectators may park
directly on the roadway but may not exit their cars. Social
Distancing is a requirement for all activities.
FREE HEALTHY LIVING WITH DIABETES CLASSES
Lake Cumberland District Health Department will be providing free
Healthy Living with Diabetes classes online starting Wednesday, May 6
from 1 to 3:30 p.m. EST. Call 1-800-928-4416 ext. 1166 for more
information and to register for class.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS
During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Monticello Group of Alcoholics
Anonymous will be conducting it’s meetings by telephone conference
(no apps required). This is a free service and meetings will be held
on Mondays/Fridays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. If you think you
have a problem with alcohol, you are welcome to attend these
meetings. For more information please contact Steve K. at (606)
341-0681.
WAYNE COUNTY SCHOOL EMAIL
Wayne County High School students are encouraged to check their
school email often. Information on Dual Credit is already there.
Information regarding Transition Ready status and scheduling will be
emailed in the next few days. It is very important all students keep
up with school email.
DAV FIFTH DISTRICT MEETING
The DAV Fifth District meeting has been canceled.
DAV MEETING
The DAV Chapter 105 will not be meeting in April.
WAYNE COUNTY REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETING
The Wayne Republican Women meet the first Thursday of each month at
5 p.m. at Happy Hoppers. For more information call 606-348-9250. Also follow them on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.