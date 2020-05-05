GEORGE AND MAGGIE HANCOCK FAMILY REUNION HAS BEEN
CANCELED
    The George and Maggie Hancock Family reunion had been canceled due 
to social distancing to keep everyone safe.
 
MEMORIAL SERVICES CANCELED AT UPPER TURKEY CREEK CEMETERY
    Due to the Covid-19 guidelines there will be no memorial services 
this year at the Upper Turkey Creek Cemetery at Denny, Kentucky. If 
you have loved ones burried there and want to donate to the upkeep of 
the cemetery you may send donations to Eddie Flynn, 9205 Hwy. 776, 
Monticello, KY 42633.
 
GRADUATION PARADE
    In conjunction with City and County Government as well as Wayne 
County Emergency Management Services, we will have a Graduation 
Parade on May 22, beginning at 6 p.m.  Each Graduate will be allowed 
one vehicle to participate in the parade.  Feel free to make a sign 
to affix to your car.  Each senior will assemble in the gym parking 
lot.  Your family members should not come to the gym.  They should 
assemble on the parade route andstay in their vehicles.  Social 
distancing guidelines are in place.  You also will not be allowed to 
be out of your vehicle in the parking lot.  We will use a loud 
speaker to line you up.  You should wear your cap and gown during the 
parade.  I have enclosed a map of the parking lot for you to use to 
determine the approximate area you will need to park in.  On the back 
of the map is the parade route, which will begin for spectators at 
Walker Elementary on Main Street and proceed along Main Street to the 
stoplight in front of McDonald’s.  The roadway will be completely 
blocked for traffic except for the parade.  Spectators may park 
directly on the roadway but may not exit their cars.  Social 
Distancing is a requirement for all activities.
 
FREE HEALTHY LIVING WITH DIABETES CLASSES
    Lake Cumberland District Health Department will be providing free 
Healthy Living with Diabetes classes online starting Wednesday, May 6 
from 1 to 3:30 p.m. EST. Call 1-800-928-4416 ext. 1166 for more 
information and to register for class.
 
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS
    During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Monticello Group of Alcoholics 
Anonymous will be conducting it’s meetings by telephone conference 
(no apps required). This is a free service and meetings will be held 
on Mondays/Fridays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. If you think you 
have a problem with alcohol, you are welcome to attend these 
meetings. For more information please contact Steve K. at (606) 
341-0681.
 
WAYNE COUNTY SCHOOL EMAIL
    Wayne County High School students are encouraged to check their 
school email often. Information on Dual Credit is already there. 
Information regarding Transition Ready status and scheduling will be 
emailed in the next few days. It is very important all students keep 
up with school email.
 
DAV FIFTH DISTRICT MEETING
    The DAV Fifth District meeting has been canceled.
 
DAV MEETING
    The DAV Chapter 105 will not be meeting in April.
WAYNE COUNTY REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETING
    The Wayne Republican Women meet the first Thursday of each month at 
5 p.m. at Happy Hoppers. For more information call 606-348-9250. Also follow them on Facebook.

