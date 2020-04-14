Wayne County Schools' Nutrition Services Department is continuing to
provide pick-up meals at school on weekdays. Any youth 18-years-old
or younger are eligible for the meals at no cost.
Young people can stop by the Wayne County Middle School cafeteria
from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. to pick up meals. Enter by the back
hallway door.
A shelf stable breakfast and lunch meals will be delivered now that
the NTI days have resumed in the district. Home deliveries will be
made on Mondays only with the help of the school's transportation department.
