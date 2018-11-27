The State Board of Elections on Tuesday, November 20 certified vote
totals from the November 6 General Election and issued certificates
of election to candidates who received the highest number of votes.
The board did not certify vote totals for the Constitutional
Amendment commonly known as "Marsy's Law," which was on the ballot on November 6. The Supreme Court of Kentucky will hear arguments
regarding the amendment in February.
Approximately 1.61 million Kentuckians, 47 percent of registered
voters, cast ballots in the General Election, said Secretary of State
Alison Lundergan Grimes, Kentucky's chief election official.
Detailed official results are available at the State Board of Election's website, elect.ky.gov.
