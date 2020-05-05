The latest information provided by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department contains some good news in regard to COVID-19.
There have been no new cases and no new deaths, according to the
report that was released Sunday, May 3.
At press time, the district health department had experienced a
total of 177 positive or presumptive positive cases in the 10-county
area.
Of those cases only 31 remained active.
A total of 128 people had been released from isolation in this area.
Six people remained hospitalized and 25 are self-isolated.
Overall the district has reported 18 deaths, with 13 of those
occurring in Adair County.
Wayne County's case total remains steady at eight overall. Two cases
are current and both those individuals are self-isolated. The other
six individuals have been released from isolation.
Officials from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department noted
that 72 percent of the total confirmed cases in this area have recovered from COVID-19.
