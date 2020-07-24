Two men were arrested on burglary charges Thursday after Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from a Pulaski residence.
Sean J. Everhart, 33, of Ringgold Road, Somerset, and Jyan L. McCartney, 22, of Valley View Trail, Monticello, were taken into custody after deputies responded to a call of a burglary in progress.
Both were charged with second-degree Burglary and third-degree Criminal Mischief.
According to PCSO, Deputies Logan Starnes and Austin Swartz spoke with the owner of the Faubush Road residence who said her friend observed two male suspects in her garage.
The two suspects left the residence and fled into a nearby cornfield.
The deputies located Starnes and Swartz, who were hiding in the cornfield. Several items from the residence were recovered along a path leading from the home to where the individuals were discovered.
Both men were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
PCSO is continuing the investigation.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
