The Freedom Bridge at the end of Highway 776 has been closed for
demolition. A temporary road crossing has been put in place and will be used until the new bridge is built.
Rev. Cecil Hurt, age 95, of Scottsville, Ky. passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Greenwood Nursing and Rehab in Bowling Green, Ky. The Mt. Pisgah, Ky. native was a retired employee of South KY Purchasing Co. and a General Baptist minister since September, 1961, a member of Mt. Union Gener…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.