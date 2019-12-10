"Best parade ever.' That's what many members of the Monticello-Wayne County Chamber of Commerce have been hearing from local residents who enjoyed the 49th annual Christmas Parade, which was held Friday, December 6.
According to Charlie Peters with the Chamber of Commerce, people who
participated really embraced the theme of Christmas movies and it
made for a special evening for everyone involved.
The procession was the largest one on the books so far, according to
Peters.
He estimated more than 190 entries were involved in this year's
procession, including vehicles, ATVs and other participants.
This marked the largest year for floats as well with 35 participating.
"I have to compliment all the float builders...They put together a
great effort and we had some exceptional floats from everyone,' said
Peters.
They were all good, but the judges had to make some tough decisions
Friday night, as they selected winners in five different float
categories.
First place in the Best Academic Float category went to Immanuel
Christian Academy Toddler's Class.
Second place in that division went to Immanuel Christian Academy.
Wayne County FFA received third place.
In the Best Civic/Non-Profit category, first place went to Cub Scout
Pack 328. The City of Monticello received second place, and Wayne
County EMS came in third.
First Christian Church Kids won first place in the Best Church
division. Pleasant View Church placed second and Clay Hill Baptist
Church received third place.
In the Best Small Business division, Keith Pyles Contracting placed
first. A Southern Accent won second place and Cash Express won third
place.
In the Best Large Business division, American Woodmark won first
place. Senture won second place and Cobb Vantress finished in third
place.
This year, there was a new award presented for the Grand Champion
Float and First Christian Church Kids won that award.
The Best Decorated Wagon was entered by Plez Phillips.
The weather Friday night was perfect for a Christmas parade. It was
dry and it was not extremely cold, so large crowds lined Main Street
to watch the procession.
There were also many watching on television.
The parade will be shown again on local channel 8 on Christmas Eve
and Pro Video, which broadcast the event, will have it available to view on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.