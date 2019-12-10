    "Best parade ever.' That's what many members of the Monticello-Wayne County Chamber of Commerce have been hearing from local residents who enjoyed the 49th annual Christmas Parade, which was held Friday, December 6.

    According to Charlie Peters with the Chamber of Commerce, people who 
participated really embraced the theme of Christmas movies and it 
made for a special evening for everyone involved.
    The procession was the largest one on the books so far, according to 
Peters.
    He estimated more than 190 entries were involved in this year's 
procession, including vehicles, ATVs and other participants.
    This marked the largest year for floats as well with 35 participating.
    "I have to compliment all the float builders...They put together a 
great effort and we had some exceptional floats from everyone,' said 
Peters.
    They were all good, but the judges had to make some tough decisions 
Friday night, as they selected winners in five different float 
categories.
    First place in the Best Academic Float category went to Immanuel 
Christian Academy Toddler's Class.
    Second place in that division went to Immanuel Christian Academy. 
Wayne County FFA received third place.
    In the Best Civic/Non-Profit category, first place went to Cub Scout 
Pack 328. The City of Monticello received second place, and Wayne 
County EMS came in third.
    First Christian Church Kids won first place in the Best Church 
division. Pleasant View Church placed second and Clay Hill Baptist 
Church received third place.
    In the Best Small Business division, Keith Pyles Contracting placed 
first. A Southern Accent won second place and Cash Express won third 
place.
    In the Best Large Business division, American Woodmark won first 
place. Senture won second place and Cobb Vantress finished in third 
place.
    This year, there was a new award presented for the Grand Champion 
Float and First Christian Church Kids won that award.
    The Best Decorated Wagon was entered by Plez Phillips.
    The weather Friday night was perfect for a Christmas parade. It was 
dry and it was not extremely cold, so large crowds lined Main Street 
to watch the procession.
    There were also many watching on television.
    The parade will be shown again on local channel 8 on Christmas Eve 
and Pro Video, which broadcast the event, will have it available to view on Facebook.

