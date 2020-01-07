Local attorney Rhett Ramsey officially became a candidate for 52nd
District State Representative on Friday, January 3. Ramsey, a
republican, filed his paperwork with the Kentucky Secretary of State
on Friday, January 3.
He will be on the ballot for the May 19 primary election. The
district includes McCreary, Wayne, and portions of Pulaski County.
In a statement that Ramsey released this week, he said, ""I came
back home after graduating from law school because I wanted to make a
difference, and I believe I can make a difference for our district if
given the opportunity to serve as your state representative."
"I have been humbled by the support shown to me over the past
several months since I announced my intent to run for this seat. The
citizens of our district are ready for a change; it is time for fresh
thinking and a new approach," stated Ramsey.
Ramsey said that he plans to spend the next four months meeting and
visiting the residents of the district, listening to their ideas, and
looking for ways to improve our representation in Frankfort. Ramsey's
key focus in this campaign is economic development, specifically for
younger generations, and finding ways for young citizens to come back
home to successful futures.
Rhett is a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University and the
University of Kentucky College of Law. Rhett practices law at his law
firm, Garmon & Ramsey, PLLC, in downtown Monticello. He resides in Monticello with his wife, Charity, who is a registered nurse.
