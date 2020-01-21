A Wayne County man was arrested on numerous felony charges on
Tuesday January 14, after deputies responded to a series of calls in
the Frazer area.
James W. Rose, of Monticello, was arrested and charged with fleeing
or evading police first degree (motor vehicle, enhancement),
operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, two
counts of assault third degree (on a police officer), resisting
arrest, two counts of theft by unlawful taking-firearm and theft by
unlawful taking-automobile.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, Deputy Jacob Vanover
responded to a domestic dispute at 2:33 a.m. on January 14 in Cedar
Bluff Circle. A female victim called the local 911 dispatch center
and said that she was being threatened with a knife by a male
suspect, who also had a firearm. The suspect has now been identified
as Rose.
The woman told officials that there were firearms at the residence
and she was leaving the home. While Vanover was responding to the
call, a second call was made stating the male suspect was in a nearby
field firing multiple rounds from a firearm.
At that time, units from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, the
Monticello Police Depart-ment and Kentucky State Police were
dispatched to the scene. A search of the residence, unoccupied
vehicles on the property and the general area was conducted, but the
suspect was not located.
At approximately 4:04 p.m. on January 14, the dispatch center
received a call from a female victim stating that Rose was in a
nearby field with a vehicle. He was yelling and shooting a gun,
according to reports.
Catron indicated that officials believed the vehicle and the
firearms had been stolen from residences in that area.
Another woman who lives in the area, called the dispatch center at
4:22 p.m., stating that the suspect had tried to gain entry to her
residence, then left driving a maroon Nissan Xtera. He was driving in
the direction of KY 90, according to the report.
Deputy Cody Neal and Deputy James Barnett responded, along with
units from Kentucky State Police. Neal and Barnett located the
vehicle with the suspect sitting inside on Strawberry Road. Catron
stated that the deputies approached the vehicle at gunpoint. Rose
kept his hand on one of the firearms inside the vehicle, then he
drove off.
After a short pursuit, Rose stopped and exited the vehicle. When the
deputies approached him, he began fighting them. Inside the vehicle,
deputies discovered stolen firearms, alcohol and several other stolen
items.
Wayne County EMS was called to the scene, where the Rose and the
deputies were checked for their injuries from the fight. The deputies
then transported Rose to the Wayne County Hospital, where all three
men were checked for their injuries. They were all treated and released.
The Nissan being driven by Rose had allegedly been stolen from a
residence in the area, according to the report. Units with Kentucky
State Police checked this residence for another victims, since
contact could not be made with the homeowners.
Troopers found that the residence had been ransacked, but there was
no one inside. The homeowners were later located out-of-state on
vacation.
Rose was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
The investigation is continuing by Neal and Barnett with additional charges pending.
