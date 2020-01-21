James W. Rose
    A Wayne County man was arrested on numerous felony charges on 
Tuesday January 14, after deputies responded to a series of calls in 
the Frazer area.
    James W. Rose, of Monticello, was arrested and charged with fleeing 
or evading police first degree (motor vehicle, enhancement), 
operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, two 
counts of assault third degree (on a police officer), resisting 
arrest, two counts of theft by unlawful taking-firearm and theft by 
unlawful taking-automobile.
    According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, Deputy Jacob Vanover 
responded to a domestic dispute at 2:33 a.m. on January 14 in Cedar 
Bluff Circle. A female victim called the local 911 dispatch center 
and said that she was being threatened with a knife by a male 
suspect, who also had a firearm. The suspect has now been identified 
as Rose.
    The woman told officials that there were firearms at the residence 
and she was leaving the home. While Vanover was responding to the 
call, a second call was made stating the male suspect was in a nearby 
field firing multiple rounds from a firearm.
    At that time, units from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, the 
Monticello Police Depart-ment and Kentucky State Police were 
dispatched to the scene. A search of the residence, unoccupied 
vehicles on the property and the general area was conducted, but the 
suspect was not located.
    At approximately 4:04 p.m. on January 14, the dispatch center 
received a call from a female victim stating that Rose was in a 
nearby field with a vehicle. He was yelling and shooting a gun, 
according to reports.
    Catron indicated that officials believed the vehicle and the 
firearms had been stolen from residences in that area.
    Another woman who lives in the area, called the dispatch center at 
4:22 p.m., stating that the suspect had tried to gain entry to her 
residence, then left driving a maroon Nissan Xtera. He was driving in 
the direction of KY 90, according to the report.
    Deputy Cody Neal and Deputy James Barnett responded, along with 
units from Kentucky State Police. Neal and Barnett located the 
vehicle with the suspect sitting inside on Strawberry Road. Catron 
stated that the deputies approached the vehicle at gunpoint. Rose 
kept his hand on one of the firearms inside the vehicle, then he 
drove off.
    After a short pursuit, Rose stopped and exited the vehicle. When the 
deputies approached him, he began fighting them. Inside the vehicle, 
deputies discovered stolen firearms, alcohol and several other stolen 
items.
    Wayne County EMS was called to the scene, where the Rose and the 
deputies were checked for their injuries from the fight. The deputies 
then transported Rose to the Wayne County Hospital, where all three 
men were checked for their injuries. They were all treated and released.
    The Nissan being driven by Rose had allegedly been stolen from a 
residence in the area, according to the report. Units with Kentucky 
State Police checked this residence for another victims, since 
contact could not be made with the homeowners.
    Troopers found that the residence had been ransacked, but there was 
no one inside. The homeowners were later located out-of-state on 
vacation.
    Rose was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
    The investigation is continuing by Neal and Barnett with additional charges  pending.

