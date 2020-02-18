The annual meeting of the Wayne County Local Board of Health is set
for Thursday, February 27 at 12 noon at the Wayne County Health
Department Conference Room.
The purpose of the meeting is to elect officers, set the health tax rate and approve the annual budget.
