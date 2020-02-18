The Wayne County Wrestling team competed in the two day state
tournament this past weekend at the Horse Park in Lexington.
The team had two state placers.
Kurtis Karr placed third in the 160 lb. weight class, and Colin
Tucker placed fifth in the 106 lb. weight class
Two wrestlers were one place out of the top eight medal round: 113
lb. Keelan Dick and 195 lb. Andrew Sanders.
The team finished 16th overall one point out of the top 15 and six
points short of the top 10. They were fifth overall in the Small
School Division.
Top five small school:
Union County 299.5 pts.—breaking the state scoring record
Walton Verona—118.0 points
Larue County—71 points
Louisville Desales —68.0 points
Wayne Co.—62.0 points
Union County was first and Christian County second overall at the
KHSAA State Wrestling Tournament
Following are the results for Wayne County:
106 lb. Colin Tucker (Wayne County) - 5th
Champ. Round 2 - Colin Tucker (Wayne County) over JaRi Campbell
(Christian County) (Fall 2:38)
Quarterfinals - Colin Tucker (Wayne County) over Xavier Garcia (Fort
Knox) (Fall 0:48)
Semifinals - Spencer Moore (Walton Verona) over Colin Tucker (Wayne
County) (Fall 1:09)
Cons. Semis - Leland Reeves (Taylor County) over Colin Tucker (Wayne
County) (Fall 5:43)
5th Place Match - Colin Tucker (Wayne County) over Collin Teutsch
(Caldwell County) (Dec 4-2)
113 lb. Keelan Dick (Wayne County) - DNP
Champ. Round 1 - Keelan Dick (Wayne County) over Nick Hamilton
(South Oldham) (Fall 1:21)
Champ. Round 2 - Keelan Dick (Wayne County) over July Soe (Iroquois)
(Dec 7-6)
Quarterfinals - Jack James (Paducah Tilghman) over Keelan Dick
(Wayne County) (SV-1 2-1)
Cons. Round 4 - Riley Johnson (Caldwell County) over Keelan Dick
(Wayne County) (Dec 9-4)
120 lb. Conner Sexton (Wayne County) - DNP
Champ. Round 1 - Conner Sexton (Wayne County) over Trey Cranfill
(Oldham County) (Dec 7-0)
Champ. Round 2 - Cole Thomas (Ryle) over Conner Sexton (Wayne
County) (Fall 5:24)
Cons. Round 2 - Conner Sexton (Wayne County) over Coty Harris
(Caldwell County) (Fall 1:16)
Cons. Round 3 - Jude Powell (Fairdale) over Conner Sexton (Wayne
County) (Dec 4-3)
126 lb. Dakota Karr (Wayne County) - DNP
Champ. Round 1 - Devon Herron (North Hardin) over Dakota Karr (Wayne
County) (Fall 3:10)
Cons. Round 1 - Dakota Karr (Wayne County) over Bienfait Ishimwe
(Moore) (Fall 4:38)
Cons. Round 2 - Devin Armstead (Oldham County) over Dakota Karr
(Wayne County) (Fall 4:39)
132 lb. Sam Beckley (Wayne County) - DNP
Champ. Round 1 - Ryan Bellucci (St. Xavier) over Sam Beckley (Wayne
County) (MD 12-2)
Cons. Round 1 - Jalen Wideman (Franklin County) over Sam Beckley
(Wayne County) (Dec 4-2)
160 lb. Kurtis Karr (Wayne County) - 3rd
Champ. Round 1 - Kurtis Karr (Wayne County) over Tarek King (North
Hardin) (Fall 0:59)
Champ. Round 2 - Nathaniel Lawrence (Franklin County) over Kurtis
Karr (Wayne County) (MD 13-5)
Cons. Round 2 - Kurtis Karr (Wayne County) over Justice Avis
(Pleasure Ridge Park) (Fall 2:19)
Cons. Round 3 - Kurtis Karr (Wayne County) over Lane Kiser (Spencer
County) (MD 17-6)
Cons. Round 4 - Kurtis Karr (Wayne County) over Jack Calvery (St.
Xavier) (Fall 1:26)
Cons. Semis - Kurtis Karr (Wayne County) over Landon Lenhart
(Trinity (Louisville)) (SV-1 5-3)
3rd Place Match - Kurtis Karr (Wayne County) over Cole Nance
(Anderson County) (Dec 5-3)
195 lb. Andrew Sanders (Wayne County) - DNP
Champ. Round 1 - Andrew Sanders (Wayne County) over Dylan Duncan
(Woodford County) (Fall 4:50)
Champ. Round 2 - Uriah Virzi (Paducah Tilghman) over Andrew Sanders
(Wayne County) (Fall 2:50)
Cons. Round 2 - Andrew Sanders (Wayne County) over Colin Obrien
(Western Hills) (Dec 9-2)
Cons. Round 3 - Andrew Sanders (Wayne County) over Cameron Brown
(John Hardin) (For.)
Cons. Round 4 - Anthony (A.J.) Harvey (Christian County) over Andrew
Sanders (Wayne County) (Dec 5-4)
