A local man has been arrested and two search warrants were executed at a residence on Pearl Smith Road.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Cat-ron, on Saturday, February
15, Deputy James Barnett, Deputy Brent Rose, Deputy Travis Bell and
Deputy Derek Dennis executed the search warrants at a single
residence after arresting Carl L. Hickman.
According to the report, Deputy James Barnett served a family court
forthwith order of arrest on Carl L. Hickman.
While making the arrest, deputies observed a firearm inside the
residence, which was a violation of an Emergency Protective Order
that had previously been served on Hickman.
This observation along with other information led deputies to
believe there were more firearms inside the residence. They obtained
a search warrant and executed it on the residence for additional
firearms.
During the search for firearms, deputies located items that caused
them to obtain another search warrant so they could look for
narcotics in the residence.
Deputies located and seized narcotics, an additional firearm,
digital scales, plastic baggies consistent with drug trafficking,
drug paraphernalia items, a cell phone and $160 in cash.
Hickman was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance first
degree (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine),
possession of a controlled substance first degree (drug unspecified),
possession of a controlled substance third degree, violation of a
Kentucky EPO/DVO and for possession of drug paraphernalia. Hickman was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.