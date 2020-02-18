    A local woman has been arrested on multiple drug charges in an 
investigation that began as a traffic stop on Thursday, February 13.
    According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, Deputy Brent Rose and 
Deputy Derek Dennis conducted a traffic stop at approximately 9:45 
p.m. on Columbia Avenue.
    Dennis arrested Angela K. Patrick, of Monticello, who was charged 
with possession of a controlled substance first degree (drug 
unspecified), possession of a controlled substance first degree 
(methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance second 
degree, prescription controlled substance not in a proper container 
and for a traffic violation.
    Patrick was also charged with promoting contraband first degree 
while being lodged at the Wayne County Detention Center. Officials 
said that she was found trying to hide a controlled substance that 
she had on her person.
    At 12:05 a.m. on Friday, February 14, Deputy Derek Dennis, Deputy 
Brent Rose and Deputy Brad Tucker executed a search warrant at a 
residence located at 88 Lincoln Avenue.
    The deputies were following up on a drug trafficking tip and 
information obtained from Patrick's arrest.
    This information  led them to obtain a search warrant, and upon its 
execution, deputies seized methamphetamine, prescription drugs, 
marijuana, digital scales, drug paraphernalia known to be used in 
drug trafficking and an unknown brown substance.
    As a result of the search warrant, deputies additionally charged 
Patrick with trafficking in a controlled substance first degree (less 
than two grams of methamphetamine), trafficking in marijuana (less 
than eight ounces), possession of a controlled substance third degree 
and possession of drug paraphernalia.
    Patrick has been lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
    The investigation is continuing by the sheriff's office, with 
possible additional charges being filed at a later date pending lab testing.

