A local woman has been arrested on multiple drug charges in an
investigation that began as a traffic stop on Thursday, February 13.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, Deputy Brent Rose and
Deputy Derek Dennis conducted a traffic stop at approximately 9:45
p.m. on Columbia Avenue.
Dennis arrested Angela K. Patrick, of Monticello, who was charged
with possession of a controlled substance first degree (drug
unspecified), possession of a controlled substance first degree
(methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance second
degree, prescription controlled substance not in a proper container
and for a traffic violation.
Patrick was also charged with promoting contraband first degree
while being lodged at the Wayne County Detention Center. Officials
said that she was found trying to hide a controlled substance that
she had on her person.
At 12:05 a.m. on Friday, February 14, Deputy Derek Dennis, Deputy
Brent Rose and Deputy Brad Tucker executed a search warrant at a
residence located at 88 Lincoln Avenue.
The deputies were following up on a drug trafficking tip and
information obtained from Patrick's arrest.
This information led them to obtain a search warrant, and upon its
execution, deputies seized methamphetamine, prescription drugs,
marijuana, digital scales, drug paraphernalia known to be used in
drug trafficking and an unknown brown substance.
As a result of the search warrant, deputies additionally charged
Patrick with trafficking in a controlled substance first degree (less
than two grams of methamphetamine), trafficking in marijuana (less
than eight ounces), possession of a controlled substance third degree
and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Patrick has been lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
The investigation is continuing by the sheriff's office, with
possible additional charges being filed at a later date pending lab testing.
