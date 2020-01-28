The Wayne County Grand Jury met on Tuesday, January 21 and
indictments were returned against 16 people. Follow-ing are those who
were indicted.
• William Bates was indicted for possession of a controlled
substance first degree and failure to or improper signal.
• Jacob Dishman was indicted for possession of a controlled
substance first degree, fleeing or evading police second degree and
possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeffrey A. Fulton was indicted for second degree assault,
strangulation first degree, rape first degree, wanton endangerment
first degree, unlawful imprisonment first degree, terroristic
threatening third degree and persistent felony offender first degree.
• Kyle Guffey was indicted for theft by failure to make required
disposition of property over $10,000 and persistent felony offender
first degree.
• Joseph Houp was indicted for bail jumping first degree and
persistent felony offender second degree.
• Jeremy Lewis was indicted for possession of a controlled substance
first degree.
• Amber D. Maloy was indicted for possession of a controlled
substance first degree and illegal possession of a legend drug.
• Eric Meece was indicted for bail jumping first degree and
persistent felony offender second degree.
• Matthew S. Perdue was indicted for possession of a controlled
substance first degree, failure to produce insurance card, failure to
maintain insurance, operating on a suspended license and disregarding
a stop sign.
• Sandy Perkins was indicted for bail jumping first degree and
persistent felony offender first degree.
• Timothy Scarbor-ough was indicted for bail jumping first degree.
• Rocky Shelton was indicted for possession of a controlled
substance first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering
with physical evidence and persistent felony offender first degree.
• John F. Wilson was indicted for flagrant non-support.
• Robin M. Wosley was indicted for possession of a controlled
substance first degree, illegal possession of a legend drug,
possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Martin J. Guffey and Kaytrina Cobb were in-dicted for trafficking
in a controlled substance first degree while in possession of a
firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cobb was also indicted
for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Grand jury indictments do not indicate guilt, only that further
court action is necessary. Indict-ments are public record and are filed in the Wayne Circuit Clerk's office.
